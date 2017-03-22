Target is remodeling stores so you’ll wanna hang out there

Heaven has a Target

Is there anyone who doesn’t prefer Target over Walmart or Kmart (if those even still exist)? For me, it’s simple. Target makes me happy, and Walmart makes me sad.



The light in Target seems warmer, the products there are easier to find, and the workers there actually smile once in a while.

Target is getting a makeover

The red and white retailer recently announced a new giant leap forward, away from drab, toward fab.

According to Target, they’re planning “the company’s most ambitious store re-design to date.”

And judging by the concept drawings, it’s going to be awesome.

Red and white and wonderful all over

In terms of design, it looks like Nordstrom and Ulta and Whole Foods all squeezed onto that little red and white target.

The first store to feature the design will open in Richmond, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

In the next two years, the company plans to open 500 reimagined locations across the country.

On that next level

Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell says, “With our next generation of store design, we’re investing to take the Target shopping experience to the next level by offering more elevated product presentations and a number of time-saving features.”

The makeover will include stylishly stenciled concrete floors, large glazed glass windows across the storefront, and unique lighting (that reminds me of my college dining hall, but in a good way).

They also seems to be channeling their circular logo with curved aisles and circular product display islands.

Max out your credit card or chill outside

The grocery department will feature “woodgrain fixtures,” and some grab and go options for those in a hurry.

There will even be an outdoor hangout space for those who got dragged along on a shopping trip they aren’t in the mood for.

With new design comes options

The transformation is more than skin deep, though, and the changes are pretty radical.

Redesigned Targets will offer two entrances, designed for two different kinds of shopper.

One entrance is for those ready to shop, and will feature exclusive brands and “inspiring seasonal moments” (what is this, Tinder in 2015?).

The other entrance is for those who want to get in and out as quickly as possible, with easy access to online order pickup and groceries. This quickie entrance will also feature some nearby dedicated parking for those who want to stay in their car and have their online orders brought to them.

Everybody wins

And most exciting for techies: point of sale expansion across the entire sales floor.



All Target team members will be outfitted with tech to search inventory and accept mobile point-of-sale payment, and even arrange delivery.

Wherever you are in Target, if you can flag down an employee, you can skip the line and buy something right then and there.

Revolutionizing the retail game

“Expect lots of flexibility, open sight lines and discovery moments throughout the store,” says Cornell. Target is on its way to being a corporate giant in local hangout place-clothing.

