How to deal with an abusive boss and keep your job, too
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Sometimes bosses can be the absolute worst, but also, you depend on them. Here’s how to deal with an abusive boss and, hopefully, not get fired.
Nothing can ruin your work life like an abusive boss or supervisor. But when you’re dependent on your boss for assignments, promotions – heck, your paycheck – how can you respond to supervisor abuse in a way that doesn’t jeopardize your job or invite retaliation?
A new study to be published in the next Academy of Management Journal suggests an intriguing approach to responding to an abusive boss. As you might expect, their study shows that avoiding the abuser does little to change the dynamic.
But the study also found that confronting the abuser was equally ineffective.
Instead, the study suggests that workers in an abusive situation “flip the script” on their bosses, “shifting the balance of power.” But how?
The researchers tracked the relationship between “leader-follower dyads” at a real estate agency and a commercial bank. They found that, without any intervention, abuse tended to persist over time.
However, they also discovered two worker-initiated strategies that “can strategically influence supervisors to stop abuse and even motivate them to mend strained relationships.”
The first strategy is to make your boss more dependent on you. For example, one worker in the study found out that his boss wanted to develop a new analytic procedure.
The worker became an expert on the subject and also educated his fellow co-workers. When the boss realized how important the worker was to the new project, the abuse subsided.
In other words, find out what your boss’s goals are, and then make yourself indispensable.
In the second strategy, workers who were being abused formed coalitions with one another, or with other workers that had better relationships with the boss. The study found that “abusive behavior against isolated targets tends to stop once the supervisor realizes it can trigger opposition from an entire coalition.”
Workplace abuse is not cool, and it shouldn’t really be up to the worker to correct it. At times, the company will need to intervene to curb bad supervisor behavior. However, this study does suggest a few strategies that abused workers can use to try to the tip the balance in their favor.
Avoid the stack, conquer busy work as it comes
(PRODUCTIVITY) It’s easy overwhelmed with emails and a stack of real mail. But tackling as it comes may help to enhance organization and productivity.
A few weeks ago, I was walking through my office (also known as my bedroom after 5 p.m.) and I noticed a stack of mail that I had tossed aside over the course of the last few months. While they were non-urgent, this collection of paperwork had been opened, read, and left unattended.
Now, this was a classic move of mine – leave a mess for Future Taylor to clean up. So, imagine my surprise when Present Taylor woke up and decided to put an end to “the stack.”
I sat down, went through everything, and took care of what needed to be done. Even though my wallet took a few hits, it felt great to have this cleared up and off my desk.
Right then and there, I made it a rule to let things only cross my desk once (unless there’s some extenuating circumstance in which it requires me to come back to it; i.e. my favorite sentence on this paperwork “This is not a final bill.”) There’s no point in drawing out the stress that “the stack” induce.
This led me to finally attacking something that’s been on my to-do list since I created my Gmail account in 2009 – create an organizational system.
I set aside some time to create folders (for individual projects, people I communicate with frequently, etc.)
While this is all stuff that you may have already implemented, my point is that this increase my productivity and lifted a weight off of my shoulders I didn’t acknowledge was there.
So, I encourage you to find one of those menial tasks that has been on your to-do list forever and tackle it.
This can include, organizing all of your electronic files into folders, updating your phone and email contacts, or going through all of your desk drawers to get rid of unneeded items. Organizing and freshening up your workspace can help increase your focus.
Once you’re organized and in gear, try the “let it cross your desk once” method. When an email comes in, respond to it or file it. When a bill comes in, pay it. You may be surprised at your rise in productivity.
Lily Born is the kid-preneur we don’t deserve
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Lily Born is a kid who saw a need for a cup for her grandfather with Parkinson’s and decided to do something about it.
This is a story about an adorable child who did a great thing. That being the case, some trigger warnings:
Get some Kleenex
Check the immediate area for people who may be unsympathetic to ugly crying at your computer.
Prepare epic slow clap GIFs now.
Ready? So.
Lily Born has a grandfather she loves to pieces. Her grandfather suffers from Parkinson’s Disease. You’re probably familiar with it. Short version: it sucks.
Long version: it really sucks, it’s a degenerative nerve disorder in which – incredible oversimplification – the patient’s brain slowly loses control of their body, starting at the extremities and working inward.
The classic symptom is tremor, uncontrollable shaking of the hands, feet and head. Cures and treatment are both in the works, but seriously, it’s just awful. Some of the biggest brains in the world are working on a cure, but diseases of the nervous system are infamously difficult. In the meantime, living with Parkinson’s is brutal, and care is tragically difficult, because seriously: how do you help somebody use their own body?
Apparently, the trick is to be Lily Roo. Lily Roo was eight years old when she took on her grandpa’s Parkinson’s. Based on the fact that she was eight years old, I confidently expect her to be Queen of Space by forty, because she chalked up a win.
Against Parkinson’s.
Parkinson’s Disease, which stomps out Nobel Laureates and chews up research money like candy, had nothing on eight year old Lily.
She thought up a cup. This cup, in fact. Doesn’t sound like much, does it? Stop. Think. How much of literally everything you do comes down to being able to hold things in your hands? Lily’s Kangaroo Cup isn’t just a vector for tea or Campbell’s, and frankly that would be a big win by itself.
But that cup can be a vector for every small, vital object that is effortless for the able-bodied and a permanent detriment to quality of life for a Parkinson’s sufferer. Cash. Phone. How many things do you use daily that fit in a cup? Because that’s the list of things someone with a severe tremor of the hands can’t get to. Until Lily.
But having an idea when you’re eight does not equal a lifechanging creation. First, she had help. Of course she had help, she was freaking eight. Second, oh my Deity of Choice did she work hard. She and her dad put it into production, which took them through the entrepreneurship process (and to China) to make the perfect ceramic design.
Now, with help from funders, they’re looking to move this quiet gamechanger into inexpensive plastic.
Oh, by the way – the Roos’ company, which they call Imagiroo (literally everything about this story is adorable) also put some of their profits into funding STEM education for young girls, and freely donate their cups to nonprofits all over the world.
That’s how you entrepreneur.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I think I’ve got something in my eye.
Free tips from a freelancer
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Working as a freelancer can have its pros and cons like anything else. Here’s what one freelancer has learned during years of lancing freely.
Being a freelancer is becoming more mainstream as the years go by. I’ve noticed more of an understanding from others when I tell them that I freelance and often work remotely; but, there are still some that react with: “wow, lucky you! So, you get to work from bed everyday?”
Let me just answer that real quick: NO.
While I may respond to a few emails from bed here and there, I’m up and working by 9 a.m., just like everyone else – just from a location that isn’t an office.
As a child, I never dreamed of being a freelance writer/communication consultant. At times, I still wonder how I wound up in this position but am grateful that it’s turned out this way.
While it’s something I love, I am still working at odd hours and am learning new things everyday. And, being that this is a relatively new method of work, I’ve had to blaze my own trail through a series of trial and error to learn what is most effective and productive.
The most important things I’ve learned include: have a method of organization, keep irritatingly attentive focus on your finances, and be sure to learn the work/life balance.
First, developing a method of organization has been crucial. I’ve tried different formats of journals and planners and have finally found something that works for me. I’ve created a binder for my work to-dos, personal to-dos, calendars, and finances.
Having all of this in one place makes everything easily accessible. It’s become part of my routine to update my lists and calendars everyday.
This leads me to my finances. I have a folder dedicated to: tax-deductable receipts, paychecks, and a list of work-related mileage. Being that a lot of freelance work is paid on a 1099, you are on your own for taxes.
Keeping everything paper-based in one place, and labeling it as you go, will help you prior to April 15.
I break down my mileage by month, and write notes on each receipt to remember the exact work-related meeting I was out and about for and was required to buy lunch.
Finally, learning the balance between work and life has been an ongoing lesson. While I still respond to the occasional work text or email during off hours, I’ve learned that it’s not the end of the world if I let something small wait until the next morning or after the weekend.
Going through a phase of making myself accessible at all hours led to nothing but stress and burnout. Deciding to make myself take a step back was the best move for my mental and physical health as well as my work. A better you = better work.
