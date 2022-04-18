Opinion Editorials
The Beatles lied, love is not ALL you need: You also need boundaries
(EDITORIAL) We always hear “Do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life” or “All you need is love” but let’s challenge that mindset.
We’ve all heard the saying, “Do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life.” The quote has been attributed to Marc Anthony, Confucius, and Mark Twain. The Beatles famously sang, “All you need is love.” These ideas are the rose-colored glasses of the inspiration and motivation world.
Ten years ago, I landed what I believed was my dream job at the age of 32. I knew this was what I was meant to do, and I could not believe I had somehow managed to get that job before I was 40. However, while I remained passionate about my work, I quickly found myself burnt out and resentful. I was doing what I loved. Why was I miserable?
Adam J. Kurtz @adamjk on Twitter summed it up perfectly in his Tweet from March 6th, 2019,
“Do what you love and you’ll work super f*cking hard all the time with no separation or any boundaries and also take everything extremely personally.”
I had exactly zero boundaries. I was scheduling appointments well outside of my business hours, working on weekends, responding to emails at 2 am, and quickly becoming a case study on how not to be successful. My performance and my attitude tanked. I was terrified of what it would look like if I wasn’t making myself available to everyone all the time.
Much like the Beatles, I was wrong. No one expected me to be that available. In fact, being that available created more work because I was frequently providing substandard service to those I was engaging with. I needed to make a change, or I risked losing this job I was still quite passionate about.
I was able to create boundaries regarding my time with my colleagues and clients. My boundary issue was working during my downtime, so I had to create a boundary to address that. It was easier for me to do this via digital communication so that my work hours and expected response times were clearly documented. I set up an out-of-office communication that I turned on at the end of every shift. I made sure my work hours were in my signature. I made small changes that made a big impact. For me, this approach eliminated my fear of conflict. No one really expected me to work outside of my business hours, but I had a hard time telling people I would not be available when they might want me to be available.
This change made a huge difference. My performance and my attitude improved. I am still with the organization over a decade later. I didn’t have to sacrifice my sanity, and by creating and maintaining a clear boundary, I was able to alleviate the resentment I had started to feel.
Nedra Glover Tawwab, in her book Set Boundaries, Find Peace, states,
“People treat you according to your boundaries.”
We live in a world where we are constantly connected. The urgency of alerts and the fact that we always know there is something we can and often feel like we should be doing creates challenges to setting boundaries. How do we turn away from the thing we love, and that may also pay the bills? Setting boundaries is not turning away. Setting boundaries is knowing and communicating your worth. In an office space, it may be using all your vacation days. As an entrepreneur, it may be ensuring charging your full free and remembering that you are the boss and make the rules.
Maybe the Beatles didn’t get it wrong. Maybe a love of yourself is all you need. But you still probably need more than love to get by.
The most sought-after jobs in 2022, plus where to live for your career
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Resume.io collected tons of career-related tweets and analyzed the language used by Twitter users to uncover insightful data on professions.
Curious about the most-loved and the most-hated jobs in the 2020s? What jobs do people appreciate and what jobs do they loathe?
This list is nothing like the most sought-after jobs in 2022.
Resume.io collected hundreds of thousands of tweets about different professions and analyzed the language used by Twitter users to uncover the professions people feel the most positive and negative about.
They used the AFINN Sentiment Lexicon to classify the language.
For the most-loved occupations in the United States, only five percent of tweets were negative about…receptionists!
From there, the most loved included (respectively): chefs, realtors, dentists, cashiers, electricians, students, builders, salespeople, mechanics.
If you break it down by state, the ones that love students most are: Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Iowa.
Chefs are loved in California, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, and Michigan. Managers feel the love in Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Maine.
Traders are hot in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, and Delaware. Builders are beloved in Nevada, Nebraska, and Massachusetts.
Up next is dentists with love in Ohio, Texas, and New York. Journalists are enjoyed in Alaska, South Dakota, and Montana.
Missouri, Alabama, and Oregon love mechanics. And Wisconsin and Connecticut are all about C-Suite.
Teachers feel the love in Arkansas and Rhode Island, and salespeople are loved in Indiana.
Lastly, Washington loves accountants, Virginia loves cashiers, Georgia loves landlords, and Vermont loves politicians.
Now, for the least-loved occupations in the United States. Can you guess which profession garnered the highest percentage of negative tweets?
If you guessed lawyers, you’re correct. Sixty-one percent of tweets were in a negative view of attorneys.
After that, journalists (thanks!), politicians, construction workers, CEOs, teachers, managers, accountants, traders, and laborers were the least faves, respectively.
Broken down by state, lawyers are most loathed by: Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Alaska, Texas, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Journalists are apparently not welcome in Iowa, California, Arizona, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Maine.
Teachers feel the hate in Utah, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Ohio.
Politicians don’t poll well in Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Indiana, and North Dakota. Landlords don’t earn their rent in Oregon, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi.
Traders are not loved in Arkansas and South Carolina, and CEOs are not big in Nebraska and Illinois. Tennessee doesn’t love managers, Oklahoma is not fond of students, and Kansas does not dig builders.
In the United Kingdom, the following 10 professions are most loved, in order: receptionists, accountants, chefs, students, traders, mechanics, managers, electricians, teachers, and CEOs.
The 10 least-loved professions are: estate agents, journalists, politicians, construction workers, lawyers, builders, cashiers, salespeople, landlords, and dentists.
Tesla, Texas, and now Twitter? Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Musk is far from meager when it comes to business. After buying an almost 10% stake in Twitter, he declined board status, then made an offer.
Twitter is no stranger to uncertain times.
In November of 2021, Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s long-standing CEO, stepped down. A new CEO, long-time Twitter engineer, Parag Agrawal, became Dorsey’s successor, which I covered late last year in Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter. (You’ll have to forgive the shameless self-promotion, but I digress.)
Now, in another unforeseen turn of events, Elon Musk, billionaire SpaceX exec and the owner of Tesla bought 9.2% of Twitter stock. I’m shocked he didn’t buy 69% or 42% of Twitter – if you know, you know. Despite being the largest individual shareholder and being offered a spot on the board for Twitter, Musk declined. There could be several reasons he declined a spot on the board.
One main reason is that he historically has used his platform (He has 80 million followers on Twitter alone) to convince his followers to support any company that he has a financial interest in. This behavior is fine, so long as he does not sit on the board of these companies.
Another could be because of his dubious actions that may lead to SEC fines. He failed to disclose his stake in Twitter until 21 days after he bought the shares. The SEC requirement is 10 days. This allowed him to buy the stock at a much lower price than he would’ve been able to if he had announced his partial ownership of Twitter in a timely fashion, this earned him $159 billion far greater than any SEC fine would cost him. Although, when you have the wealth of Elon Musk, are fines really a deterrent anyway?
Another reason is that being on the board now would lead to a 14.9% ownership cap.
In true Musk fashion, he was trolling his followers on Twitter after becoming the largest individual shareholder. He tweeted things such as “Should we turn Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter?” He also said he was “in goblin mode,” a quote from the popular show Breaking Bad. Both tweets are now deleted.
Update: At the time of writing, Thursday, April 14th, 2022 Elon Musk made an offer to buy the rest of Twitter for $54.20 a share or $43 billion total.
He calls this his “best and final offer”. That’s right folks, in yet another turn of events, Elon is going for a full-on hostile takeover of Twitter. It is too soon to see if his bid will be accepted.
Musk states that he feels that he’s “The person who can unlock the extraordinary potential of Twitter.”
For those unaware, Elon Musk is a big proponent of free speech. He refers to himself as a “free speech absolutist” and thinks that Twitter is “the platform for free speech around the world,” but believes it cannot reach its full potential until he transforms it into a private company.
Because social media sites are private platforms, they can set whatever moderation standards they see fit. Current standards for Twitter are restrictive, which Musk could seek to loosen. This means that users cannot cite the First Amendment when they are shadowbanned or de-platformed on any social media site. Musk has been a long-time advocate for an “uncontrolled internet.”
He also has other big ideas for the social media giant, including doing away with advertisements completely. Twitter currently makes 90% of its income, or around $5 billion, from advertising. Advertisers are the ones who typically set moderation standards as a condition to run their ads. Eliminating ads could help further his cause for completely free speech. He also mentioned wanting to add an edit button, so that Tweets can be edited after they are posted. Considering the number of public figures who find themselves embroiled in controversy because of their Tweets, this is not a bad thing.
Twitter, as a public company, even under a change in leadership was growing rapidly, garnering 25 million new users by the end of the year, which means Twitter has amassed a user base of 217 million as of 2021.
Critics, however, believe that Musk’s anti-censorship crusade won’t solve Twitter’s problems. Many are worried that Musk would use his power to allow previously banned users back on the platform. Former secretary of U.S. labor, Robert Reich, called out Musk, saying that his vision for an uncontrolled internet is dangerous, Reich believes there is no such animal and never will be. Here’s a list of public figures, who, as of right now, are permanently banned from Twitter.
Fellow billionaire and business owner, Mark Cuban, has weighed in with a theory.
Mark Cuban thinks it’s Musk’s way of “F*cking with the SEC”.
Musk, who referred to the SEC as “bastards” over a forced settlement of Tesla Tweets, where he paid $20 million on fines and stepped down as Tesla’s chairman after posting a tweet about having funding secured for Tesla stock to take the company private. Cuban is in the camp that Musk’s actions are a big f*ck you to the SEC. Musk filed with the SEC and then fittingly, tweeted the declaration of intent to purchase Twitter, to avoid more issues with the SEC.
Obviously, as a writer, I am pro-free speech, however allowing completely uncontrolled or unmoderated spaces on the Internet is never a good idea, and has historically, only had negative results. The internet makes any interest or activity, no matter how nefarious, possible, and able to be viewed on the regular web, as opposed to the dark web. For example, multiple grassroots terrorist organizations came about on unmoderated corners of the web. Of course, the principle of controlled internet can be taken too far, like what we see in communist countries. I believe a happy medium exists.
Twitter’s current fate seems more uncertain than ever. We know Musk will have some role in Twitter’s future but how much? Will Twitter accept his offer? Will Musk privatize Twitter and turn it into an uncontrolled, unmoderated space on the web? (We see how that turned out with Parler.)
I guess only time will tell.
Burnout is real, but so are these 8 solutions to combat it
(EDITORIAL) Use these 8 life-changing tips to avoid painful burnout by instead focusing on daily care so that you can be your best you.
We’ve all heard about it and we all dread it. It’s like the blue screen of death but for humans and despite common misconceptions, has actually been around and studied for quite some time. Here I was thinking it was a relatively new phenomenon and that me burning out at 28 was almost unheard of! Boy was I wrong. Regardless of how long it’s been around; it doesn’t seem like we are any closer to finding the route cause or a solid fix. The guy who coined the term Dr. Herbert Freudenberger and some of his contemporaries came to the conclusion that burnout is caused by 6 elements:
“Workload, Control, Reward, Community, Fairness and Values, with burnout resulting when one or more of these elements do fit a worker’s needs.”
Thank you researchers and Dr. Freudenberger for all your hard work, but I respectfully disagree. All these reasons or causes seem to wrongly attribute burnout, solely to work as well as oversimplifying it.
I am living proof you can just be burned out on life. And that is very different from depression.
My burnout started at the tender age of 28 and peaked at 29. I was working 80-hour weeks at my job, volunteering and fostering dogs, and working on the weekends. My life had reached max capacity, and I was on overload to the point of system failure.
I didn’t recognize it at the time and therefore my methods of dealing with being pushed to my breaking point were less than healthy.
No, I went the opposite direction towards straight towards nuclear meltdown, because I couldn’t see what was happening and therefore couldn’t address it in a productive manner.
So, in order to know if you’re burning out or already burned out, take a step back and try to get a different perspective. Like a bird’s eye view of everything that’s going on. Are you sick of the day-to-day grind? And the various pieces just not working together? Do you have more days where you want to “hulk smash” than not? If you said yes to any of these then you are probably on the burnout highway, headed straight for implosion.
But fear not, I have some tips for you:
Treat Yo’ Self- I have no idea who coined that but it couldn’t be more true. Give yourself a break, get a mani/pedi, have a night out with the boys. Do something you love that you don’t let yourself do often enough.
Hit the gym- It doesn’t really matter what gym you hit, hell it could even just be going for a run but get that blood pumping. As Elle Woods says, “Exercise gives you endorphins, endorphins make you happy, and happy people just don’t kill their husbands (or in this case lead to a total mental breakdown)”.
Put on some music– and dance like no one is watching. In the spirit of Tom Cruise in Risky Business, just let it all hang out.
Cuddle with your pet– your SO, a pillow, whatever. Hugging releases more endorphins!
Push back! If you are getting overloaded with work or school or anything, know your limits and learn to say no! And if “no” just isn’t in your vocabulary, at least learn to ask for help.
Turn off your damn electronics. Recently, France passed a law that said employees didn’t have to respond to their jobs during off-hours. We may not have that law here but make that a law for yourself. Unless World War 3 will start solely because you didn’t answer an email, then make sure you have a cut-off point and make sure your job is aware of it. I was “on” 24/7/365 and to say that led to a raging dumpster fire is putting it mildly.
Don’t overload yourself– but if you can, add in activities that relax you or give you “me time”. If you have an hour a week to spare on a dance class and it doesn’t stress you out, then do it! Same for any activity. If it makes you happy, doesn’t occupy too much of your time, or makes you more stressed than you already might be, then consider throwing it in.
Get rid of any and all extraneous crap (activities, etc.) that gives you a headache, heart palpitations, or nervous ticks. YOU DON’T NEED THEM!
But more importantly that throwing in a few of these tips, know yourself. Get in tune with how you operate and what you need to do and feel your best. You won’t know what burnout looks or feels like if you don’t know what a happy and healthy you looks or feels like.
