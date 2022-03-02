Opinion Editorials
MLM language targets and takes advantage of those who are struggling
(EDITORIAL) That out-of-the-blue message that starts off almost *too* hilariously nice or that flashy #BossBabe? They’re being used, and you’re next.
We continue our dissection of the culture surrounding MLM culture. What used to live in your grandmother’s neighbor’s living room has now found life on social media – and this gives sellers ample space to stand in their wrongness and be wrong.
Now, let me say that this does not apply to all MLM-ers. Some operate their side hustle (or as their main hustle) as a way to make extra cash and sell a product they believe in. They also make time to share with others how to learn more about the business end if that so interests them.
The ethics come into question when MLM-ers begin throwing out unrealistic positives as to what potential sellers can expect from onboarding an MLM.
We’ve heard the popular ones like “the ability to work from anywhere” and “set your own hours,” but now it’s getting more into the vein of “one click and you’ll be a millionaire in the next fiscal year.”
As the saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Such is the case with a viral TikTok from an MLM-er who spews oddities like “sell non-income-producing objects.”
Wait, what?
That is simply ridiculous. Then they offer the normal cost-saving objective of cutting out unnecessary expenses.
Then it gets concerning when the poster begins encouraging viewers to “apply for credit cards” or “borrow the money” to get the business running.
Ok, tell me more! (So I can get in a risky financial position!)
They also recommend to “take out business loans” and “finance it.” Yeah, because it’s always just as simple as that.
Then comes the numbers with the recommendation of “$10,000 for 12 months of mentorship” with “70 multimillionaire mentors.” Totally no big deal. Just take out a loan for a down payment on a mortgage to get superfluous “advice” from unnamed sources. Brilliant.
Then comes the tough love. “Stop playing small and take your business seriously.”
Yeah! Stop being cautious with your money and drain your kids’ college funds, already!
The TikTok ends with the (not so) humble brag of “makes $20k in sales in 7 days and helps 4 families get access to true health & never pay for water again.”
A bit of a leap in conversation if you ask me. If that’s factual, good on them. But how dare you lead people to think making five figures in just one week is feasible.
Sure, this can happen…in an incredibly unlikely scenario but, hey, anything’s possible.
At the end of the day, these types of MLM-ers are preying on people who might not have other options or might not be financially educated or both. It gives a false sense of hope that it could be easy and that they could be lucky.
What the MLM-ers are leaving out are the thousands of dollars in start funds it took for them to just make a few hundred dollars. Not to mention the several studies indicating those in the MLM-sphere actually make much profit – with just a half-percent making six figures.
The truth of the matter is, this misinformation will continue to spread just as MLMs have continued to evolve over the years. What also needs to continue to spread is the facts disputing its alleged success.
As always, do your research and caveat emptor.
Want to be an ally to women in tech? You must do these 3 things!
(EDITORIAL) We understand diversity helps and strengthens our companies, and individual teams. But how can you be an ally to the talented women already on your workforce?
More and more women are leaving their positions with tech companies, citing lack of opportunity for advancement, wage gaps, and even hostile working conditions as some of the reasons why.
What’s better for the tech industry and its employees than cultivating inclusive and diverse departments? Diversity is known to strengthen the overall performance of a company and its teams, and there are a number of ways you can be an ally to the talented women already on your workforce. To name a few:
1. Be open to listening to different perspectives.
It can be awkward to hear so many reports of workplace politics stacking against women, especially if you’re not a woman!
Instead of getting uncomfortable or defensive – ask open ended questions and be interested in a perspective that isn’t yours and may be unfamiliar.
Don’t seek to rationalize or explain the experiences you’re hearing about, as that can come off as condescending. It’s common for women to be interrupted or spoken over in team gatherings. If you notice this happening, bring the conversation back to where the interruption began. Offering your ear and counting yourself as responsible for making space will improve the overall quality of communication in your company.
Listening to and validating what women have to say about the quality of their employment with a company is an important step in the right direction.
Expressing something as simple as “I was interested in what you had to say – could you elaborate on your thought?” can help.
2. Develop an Employee Resource Group (ERG) program.
An ERG is a volunteer-based, employee-led group that acts as a resource for a particular group of employees. An ERG can help to foster inclusiveness through discussion, team-building activities and events. It’s common for a department to have only one or two women on the roster.
This can mean that the day to day feels disconnected from concerns commonly shared by women. disjointed it might feel to be on a high performing team, without access to relatable conversations.
3. Be responsible for your company’s culture.
Chances are, your company already has some amazing cultural values in place. That said, how often are you checking your own performance and your co-workers performances against those high standards? Strong company culture and values sound great, but whether or not they’re adhered to can make or break the mood of a work environment.
Many women say they’ve experienced extremely damaging and toxic cultural environments, which lead to hostility, frustration, and even harassment. Take action when you see the new woman uncomfortable with being hit on at team drinks.
Call out those who make unfriendly and uncouth comments about how women perform, look, or behave.
Setting a personal threshold for these kinds of microaggressions can help you lead by example, and will help build a trustworthy allyship.
MLMs continue to prove their wild misinformation and predatory tactics
(EDITORIAL) MLMs never change. They revolve around preying on the vulnerable and mesh personal with business, so what happens when a bad review is given?
Ahh, MLMs…the lifeblood of the American economy. Well, that’s what MLM-ers think.
It’s a hot topic and has been for years thanks to the likes of Mary Kay and Rodan + Fields. They’ve changed over the years and have found their way into the digital marketplace with social media being the ideal platform for marketing and sales.
Social media also makes for the ideal platform for naysayers who feel MLMs prey on the wallets of customers. It also gives these naysayers a place to leave public reviews and comments that may deter others from future spending.
Such an example was recently shared on Reddit as a smoothie shop exclusively selling Herbalife products had its image of “health and wellness” challenged by a negative review.
The review claimed that products are not FDA-approved and the parent company has numerous lawsuits filed. This was based on the reviewer’s independent research.
The shop owner personally responded back in an incredibly condescending manner, spitting rhetoric brainwashed into them by whomever got them into Herbalife. Rather than just offering retorts to specific points made in the review, they made it personal and come off as condescending, negative, and unprofessional.
This is a common occurrence with MLM operators, as they tend to spew whatever they’ve been taught and continue backing themselves into a corner of wrongness.
Maybe it’s because they truly believe in the product and they have fully bought into what their “mentor” has sold them. Or maybe they’re stuck with hundreds of dollars worth of product and have to save face by defending the product in an effort to sell it.
What comes of this is a culture of self-righteousness about the products and the company that either A) people see right through; or B) people buy right into and the cycle continues to perpetuate itself.
MLMs have existed for decades and are unlikely to ever leave completely. But this situation teaches two valuable lessons.
First, it’s incredibly important to research where your money may be going. Decide for yourself if your value aligns with the company at hand.
Second, don’t make business personal. Don’t respond to reviews with the same negativity that the “customer” is giving. Sure, it might encourage some readers to take your side and will get you their business. But, for the most part, it will be a major turnoff to those researching your business.
But, you already know that last part, because you’re an American Genius.
Scale your business by keeping score & up your game against competition
(EDITORIAL) A scoreboard at a Friday night football game can be relevant to your own business. This score, and how its posed, makes all the difference!
I’ve lived in the great state of Texas for more than 25 years and I regularly get the opportunity to drive across the state to visit my clients. During these long journeys, it’s not unusual to pass a small city in the countryside that has an enormous football stadium. Yes, everything you’ve heard about things being “bigger in Texas” is true – especially our high school football stadiums. You can see the score on the boards miles away!
At the end of each football field sits an old-school scoreboard, not the giant LED screens that have taken over college and the NFL. For the most part, these digital megatrons haven’t made it to Texas high school stadiums – yet.
But all scoreboards exist so the teams, media and fans can quickly understand where each team stands in relation to the game.
The central pieces of information are the Home and Away scores, and although the scoreboard does include a few other items of critical information, such as the amount of time left in the game, the quarter, or the current down, the score is the most prominent. Why? People just want to see who’s winning.
RESULTS SHAPE FUTURE ACTIONS
We know that the coaches have a full arsenal of statistics beyond what you see on the scoreboard (e.g. completion percentage, yard per carry, turnovers), but they review those additional stats after the game. A simple scoreboard tells the teams and fans everything they need to know about the game while it’s happening.
Surprisingly, many businesses haven’t taken the time to create a scoreboard for their team members.
It’s a critical step in the pursuit of wins. Thinking back to a Friday night football game in Texas, imagine how different the game would be if neither the team, fans nor coaches knew the score. How would the coach know what plays to run? Should they run a hurry-up offense? Or should they focus on the running game to burn up the clock? It’s unimaginable to play a football game without a score.
START BY UNDERSTANDING THE GAME
To create a scoreboard for your organization, start by clearly understanding how your company wins at your game. What main activities need to be completed on a regular basis? What deliverables drive your business? These activities may be different from department to department but start with the primary deliverable for your customer. What is it?
“Hint: It’s never about net profit. That’s a result of doing everything else correctly.”
A good way to determine the numbers on your scoreboard is to consider a balance of leading and lagging indicators. Lagging indicators happened in the past, such as net income, or the score of either team. Leading indicators are activities completed on a regular basis, such as open orders, or the current down. Typically, the accomplishment of a leading indicator will directly influence a lagging indicator. That’s why football coaches tell their players to think about one play at a time.
FOCUS ON CRITICAL NUMBERS
Greg Crabtree, author of “Simple Numbers, Straight Talk, Big Profits” holds that most critical numbers come with a quantity and a rate. For example, the number of orders processed is the quantity, but we also need to know the average gross margin per order – the rate.
Too much focus on either the quantity or the rate can create a problem.
For example, processing a lot of orders at a low margin is not successful – neither is producing a high-margin item, only to process a few. In football, you can gain a lot of yards on the offensive, but it doesn’t mean much if you don’t score points. Always make sure you have a quantity and a rate.
Once you have identified the critical numbers for your scoreboard, the next step is to post and regularly update them.
I recommend that you start simple and evolve to a sophisticated solution over time. For smaller organizations, a dry-erase whiteboard that’s updated daily is a great first step. Once you’re comfortable with the data on your scoreboard, you can eventually adopt digital dashboards with fancy graphics that update in real-time.
But just like those old-school football scoreboards in Texas, the most important step is to let your team know if they’re winning.
#Scoreboard
