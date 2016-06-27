Will VSCO be able to survive the backlash after the upgrade?

Fans are calling it a downgrade

VSCO Cam, a popular photo sharing app, has garnered a large following over the past four years for its exclusive editing abilities and filters not available from their competitor, Instagram. Their rise in popularity has been historically steady, with 30 million users to date, but has recently hit a speed bump with their redesigned interface and update.

Read also: VSCO gives free photography lessons to all from beginner to expert level

Update was off base

At the beginning of the month, a press release from VSCO said the new interface provides users with a simpler navigation and “improved functionality”. However, once the update reached its users, there were already a small group of people unhappy with the changes. At first sight VSCO pays more attention to the logo, making it a more focal part of the app. They have also gone for a minimalist feel with more blank space and swiping functionalities.

Consumers ain’t happy…

According to customer reviews on the app’s page, the new layout is the exact opposite of what they anticipated though, and is actually more confusing to maneuver. One user in particular says the new update feels unfocused adding that “1/2 of my iPhone screen is taken up with visual clutter…” Concluding that it’s “an unmitigated disaster”.

While another said:

“Vsco used to be my favorite app by far, I used to love using the edit features and how clean and simple the app was. I loved seeing all my friends’ beautiful pictures and just beautiful pictures in general. With the update it makes it harder to do enjoy the app like I used too.”

Speaking of customer reviews, the apps iTunes rating drastically dropped from three and a half stars to one. And while consumers may eventually come back around despite the changes, just to access the special features, VSCO can’t afford unhappy users, considering its competitor boasts 400 million content users.

Change is the only constant…

VSCO however, is standing by the redesign and is hoping their consumers begin to embrace the new changes. According to the company’s spokesperson “This is the first of many features that we have planned to fully realize our vision for VSCO as being a community for expression and we’re excited to keep testing new things. We’re really in this to lead and improve the industry as a whole and in doing so we face certain risks, but are confident that we’re making the right decisions for our community.”

Change is always a bittersweet thing, especially for apps with a loyal following. Simply put, we want what we’re used to. Change is also necessary so as to not fall behind in trends, so maybe VSCO has other upcoming plans that will integrate with these initial “improvements” that will be easier for users to accept. Until then, their original editing features and unique filters that made users fall in love and boycott the Instagram bandwagon, are still available. If you aren’t familiar with the app, download it now, and see if you can conquer the newest features.

#VSCORedesign