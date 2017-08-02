Now your VSCO can edit more than just photos, huzzah!

There’s an app for that

Instagram is definitely a popular photo sharing app but when it comes to editing said photos, Instagram leaves much to be desired.



Queue VSCO cam. VSCO is one of the more popular photo editing apps out there and at long last, popular photo-editing app VSCO is rolling out tools for video.

VSCO

Ranked number 15 in the competitive “Photo & Video” category in the app store, VSCO has a large, active community consisting mostly of Millennials and their younger friends of Generation Z.

The app boasts over 30 million active users, 70 percent of whom use the app daily.

While apps like Instagram seem focused on sharing personal stories and racking up comments and likes, VSCO has always attracted professionals and serious hobbyists interested in honing their craft and gaining inspiration from other artists.

The free VSCO app, available for desktop or iOS, is already being used by photographers to snap pics with presets or filters, and includes a number of tools for editing. Edited photos are then easily shared to social media.

Lemme lemme upgrade ya

VSCO X members, who pay $19.99 a year for bonus features like monthly updates, extra tools, and educational programs, will now be able to use the company’s unique SENS technology to edit videos as well.

If you already have the app, you’ll soon see a banner advertising the new video editing tool, and can simply click the banner to sign up for VSCO X.

Joel Flory, CEO and founder of VSCO, says that the company’s “mission is to help people become better creators, and video is a creative frontier we’re increasingly passionate about and focused on.”

VSCO had previously experimented with a GIF-making app known as DSCO, which was rolled into the VSCO app back in February. But this is the first time that users will be able to edit video within the app.

Video for the win

The video editing app is compatible with all iOS video formats with no size or length restrictions. It is currently available for iOS, with an Android version on its way within the coming weeks.

“Video editing for VSCO X members,” says Flory, “is the first step into what we see as limitless possibilities for video editing tools on VSCO.”

#VSCOVideo