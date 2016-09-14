Kick ass resources for freelancers #roundup

The joy of freelancing
As many of us know, there are many benefits to working as a freelancer. The ability to have flexibility with your work in conjunction with taking on a variety of projects is just the beginning to the joy for freelancers.
However, as great as something can be, there are always drawbacks. It is difficult for freelancers to stay up-to-date on the latest information in the freelancing world. Unlike in an office setting where there is always opportunity for collaboration, a remote/freelance worker does not consistently get to benefit from the “let’s put our heads together” idea.
Keeping up with the Freelancedashians
So, how can you stay well versed on what’s new in the world of freelancing? Well, there are a plethora of books, classes and information tailored just for you.
The Sunday Dispatches
This weekly newsletter is read by over 16,000 freelancers and offers articles on freelancing, life and creativity.
The Creative Class
This 12-session, do-at-your-own-pace online course is designed for you to learn to business of freelancing. The objective is to learn about clients, pricing, landing projects and getting paid. The Creative Class’s ultimate goal is to help you with what enables you to do your work, including business, marketing and sales.
$1M Freelancer Book
This book teaches freelancers how to begin evolving their thinking. It helps pave the way to consistency with finances and offers “honest advice from someone in the field.”
The Freelancer’s Guide
This is an online course of that includes seven days of freelance training. It offers actionable advice delivered to your email each day. The lessons deal with clients, writing proposals, getting paid, communication, approved work, guiding clients and finishing projects.
Pay Me Or Else!
This book, broken down into three parts, deals with how to avoid and deal with clients that don’t pay – AKA the downfall of freelancers.
Freelancelift
This site has a collection of books, courses and helpful information designed to make you the best possible freelance worker. This will revitalize your work mindset and will aid in making you productive.
Matchist
The goal of Matchist is to bring your ideas to life by matching you with the top U.S. based developers. You submit your project, view your matches and complete your project.
Every once in a while, it is great to expand your resources, and your mind. In doing so, you can be the next best thing in freelance.
