One myth, two myth

There are two myths out there that, seemingly, have nothing to do with each other.

But, breaking both and putting them together can make for the experience of a lifetime.

Not totally recluse

The first is something often discussed regarding myths about working from home. Many people picture working remotely (or working from home) to be a time to stay in your pajamas all day and slack. While pajamas may sometimes be part of the equation, remote workers often have to work even harder to make up for not having the communicative flow than an office may have.

Going off of this, many people assume that remote workers hole up in their house day in and day out and never immerse themselves in any other environment. (Hey, who do you think makes Starbucks look so busy all the time?)

The new form of business trips

The second is that once we’re done with our education, our opportunity to go abroad and learn is behind us. I had this misconception after graduation and quickly regretted not taking advantage of the study abroad opportunities offered to me. However, I’ve since learned that those days are not so far out of reach.

So, what in the world do these two myths have to do with one another?

Well, remote workers have a decent number of options for work abroad programs where they can travel, network, and become immersed in a new culture all while staying on top of their work.

Work abroad programs

Remote Year: This organization asserts that you don’t have to choose between travel and work when you can have both. Remote Year takes a group of individuals from across the world and allows them to spend a year working abroad in 12 different cities.

Outside: Outside is a strong believer in coworking when it comes to remote work. This organization allows freelancers and contract workers to work among one another in a peaceful space that is conducive to productivity. This one is more of a relaxing vacation idea rather than becoming immersed in a new culture while working.

LiveWorkFit: This is another coworker retreat concept that allows participants a month-long all inclusive getaway (including international destinations.) The idea is to allow participants to get their work done in a calm, relaxing environment.

ExploreThere: ExploreThere is similar to Remote Year except it is one destination. A group is complied of six to 25 individuals who can work remotely, explore, and socialize abroad. One of the main goals with this concept is to connect participants with like-minded coworkers.

Hacker Paradise: Hacker Paradise’s mantra is, “Travel the world. Build cool things. Meet awesome people.” What more could you ask for? With a number of destinations all over the world, designers, developers, and entrepreneurs can travel while working on their remote projects.

#WorkAbroad