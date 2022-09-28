Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Big Data

Pending home sales down 24.2% from last August

Pending home sales are down slightly for the month but dramatically for the year, marking a needed cooldown in the market.

Published

pending home sales chill

Pending home sales (contracts signed) fell 2.0% nationally in August, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), marking the third consecutive month of declines.

Pending transactions have slid a dramatic 24.2% compared to August of last year. It was inevitable that the overly frenzied market would cool.

Yet sales are not performing evenly across the nation, with another month of retracting sales in the Midwest, Northeast, and South regions while the West saw a slight increase on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, all regions experienced double digit declines in pending home sales when compared to August 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The direction of mortgage rates – upward or downward – is the prime mover for home buying, and decade-high rates have deeply cut into contract signings,” said NAR Chief Economist, Dr. Lawrence Yun. “If mortgage rates moderate and the economy continues adding jobs, then home buying should also stabilize.”

Dr. Yun expects the year to end in this same “sluggish” condition as mortgage rates increase to nearly 7% during this time.

“Only when inflation calms down will we see mortgage rates begin to steady,” said Yun.

According to a release, NAR expects pending transactions to fall a total of 15.2% in this year as new home sales dip by 20.9%. Dr. Yun forecasts prices will rise by 9.6% to end the year, noting that tight inventory and a lack of distressed sales have kept prices high.

What does Dr. Yun expect for 2023? He projects that next year, price appreciation will slow and sales will increase.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Next year, the annual median home price is expected to rise by only 1.2%,” he added. “Home sales will pick up in the second half of 2023, but will be down by 7.1% overall.”

In this article:, ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

people sitting around table for meeting people sitting around table for meeting

Op/Ed

REACH program highlights partner businesses with Pitch Battle

NAR's REACH program is created to push growth through connecting businesses with the real estate industry and new innovations.

August 29, 2022
pending home sales pending home sales

Real Estate Big Data

Pending home sales (contracts signed) fall 19.9% versus last year

Pending home sales fell monthly in all regions but the West, and fell annually by double digits across the nation. What's next for housing?

August 24, 2022
pending home sales pending home sales

Real Estate Big Data

Pending home sales slip 20% in a year

Pending home sales (contracts signed) are down significantly, which was expected, but what of the rest of 2022?

July 27, 2022
Glass jar of coins labeled House Fund. Glass jar of coins labeled House Fund.

Op/Ed

National Homeownership Month: Tales of triumph, yet challenges linger

(HOMEOWNERSHIP) Every June, America celebrates National Homeownership Month. It’s a time to celebrate ownership opportunities, and see where to improve.

June 27, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022