Charitable giving by the real estate industry spikes

Though social distancing and stay-at-home orders due to COVID have slowed down most, volunteering among Realtors has remained high. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR)’ Community Aid and Real Estate (CARE) Report, charitable giving is steadily continuing to rise.



“REALTORS® are deeply involved in their communities and this report shines a light on the great volunteer efforts by NAR members,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a Realtor® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas.



“It is inspiring to see REALTOR® associations across the country continue to boost local charitable efforts,” she continued, “and I’m proud to be part of such a compassionate and caring group.”



Actually, compared to 2018 when this study was last conducted, volunteering remains at the same elevated levels, and donations have increased, further demonstrating Realtors’ dedication to their communities.

According to research, the typical Realtor association donated more than $12,000 to their community last year, up from $10,000 in 2020.

Additionally, 67% of Realtor members-at-large volunteered on a monthly basis (66% in 2018). That’s two-thirds, and roughly eight hours per person.

Adding to those impressive numbers, 82% of Realtor members-at-large made charitable donations last year (82% in 2018).

The typical amount donated annually by all broker-owners increased this year to $2,300 (compared to $1,800 in 2020) and $3,000 among only those who donated annually (compared to $2,000 in 2020).

Wait, though! It doesn’t end there.

Fully 68% percent of general members-at-large reported that their firm encourages employees to volunteer (64% in 2018). They do this by hosting events to get members involved with volunteering.

A recent example of an association volunteering event was the Florida Realtors’ Clean Up Florida’s Waters effort, which saw local Realtor associations join forces to clear over 18,000 pounds of trash and debris from 36 miles of waterways across the state.



Florida Realtors’ President Christina Pappas said, “This is a sterling example of how we can accomplish so much when we all work together.”



In 2018, Linda Brown, a Realtor from Springfield, Missouri, and her husband David, opened Eden Village, a 31-unit tiny-home community offering permanent housing and support services to the formerly homeless individuals.

Today, they have grown to two fully functioning villages that house 55 residents! A third Eden Village location is planned for 2024.

“We are seeing lives change,” said Brown. “Now, our friends have self-worth, dignity and a feeling of hope. We are able to give them a hand-up, not a handout.”