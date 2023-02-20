Brokers, this social media app cuts through the noise

Every company big or small has a social media presence. And because of that this also means they are constantly monitoring the public’s opinion of them on the web. Good and bad comments alike are being responded to pretty regularly, depending on the company.

This kind of engagement with the customer fanbase hits smaller companies more through. The smallest sway in public opinion can turn the tide of their sales. So these days you see business owners taking to social media more often as they can’t afford to have a social media team. However when they are spending all day online trying to preserve their reputation, how do they have time for much else?

Enter in BrandBastion, currently available in a lite mood (not fully released) this new application helps to manage all your comments on social media and beyond.

BrandBastion is an easy-to-use tool that is web based so you don’t need to download anything to your computer. After being linked to your various social media, it tracks all the comments being made. From there you can apply flags to comments, reply and hide comments within the application.

We have all seen those random comments that divert attention to another page or are cruel or harmful. BrandBastion allows you to automatically hide those comments based on keywords, harmful or foul language, and various other options.

Their integrated AI technology also flags comments that need your attention. Like a good comment to reply to, or someone stating they didn’t like your product or service. It filters your feed so you only spend time on what you need rather than analyzing every little thing said in the comments.

Got a lot of social media to manage? BrandBastion is seamlessly integrated across many major platforms. Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter are all set and ready to go. That way you’re not switching between this app or that one. It makes the time spent on social media a fraction of what it had been before.

The biggest upside to having a tool like this though has to be the quickness in preventing brand tarnish. Once you set up your alerts, this app will alert you as soon as someone provides a negative review via social media. Then you can mediate any potential blowback before it does real harm to your brand. This kind of ability to respond quickly to the comments that matter the most will save you in the long run.

Now, BrandBastion is not a free tool but given the breadth of what it provides that doesn’t surprise me. However, you can try it for free to see if it’s the right tool for you. Given how important it is to maintain a pristine social media and care for your customers in a quick and easy manner, BrandBastion is worth trying.