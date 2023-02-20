Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Brokerage

Brokers, this social media app cuts through the noise

BrandBastion sorts and flags your social media feeds so you can manage the good comments, and quickly mitigate blowback as it happens.

Published

A person holds their smartphone above a table next to a coffee cup. The phone is open on a social media feed, reading comments.

Every company big or small has a social media presence. And because of that this also means they are constantly monitoring the public’s opinion of them on the web. Good and bad comments alike are being responded to pretty regularly, depending on the company. 

This kind of engagement with the customer fanbase hits smaller companies more through. The smallest sway in public opinion can turn the tide of their sales. So these days you see business owners taking to social media more often as they can’t afford to have a social media team. However when they are spending all day online trying to preserve their reputation, how do they have time for much else?

Enter in BrandBastion, currently available in a lite mood (not fully released) this new application helps to manage all your comments on social media and beyond. 

BrandBastion is an easy-to-use tool that is web based so you don’t need to download anything to your computer. After being linked to your various social media, it tracks all the comments being made. From there you can apply flags to comments, reply and hide comments within the application.

We have all seen those random comments that divert attention to another page or are cruel or harmful. BrandBastion allows you to automatically hide those comments based on keywords, harmful or foul language, and various other options. 

Their integrated AI technology also flags comments that need your attention. Like a good comment to reply to, or someone stating they didn’t like your product or service. It filters your feed so you only spend time on what you need rather than analyzing every little thing said in the comments. 

Got a lot of social media to manage? BrandBastion is seamlessly integrated across many major platforms. Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter are all set and ready to go. That way you’re not switching between this app or that one. It makes the time spent on social media a fraction of what it had been before

The biggest upside to having a tool like this though has to be the quickness in preventing brand tarnish. Once you set up your alerts, this app will alert you as soon as someone provides a negative review via social media. Then you can mediate any potential blowback before it does real harm to your brand. This kind of ability to respond quickly to the comments that matter the most will save you in the long run. 

Now, BrandBastion is not a free tool but given the breadth of what it provides that doesn’t surprise me. However, you can try it for free to see if it’s the right tool for you. Given how important it is to maintain a pristine social media and care for your customers in a quick and easy manner, BrandBastion is worth trying. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

realtor volunteer work realtor volunteer work

Real Estate Associations

Charitable giving by the real estate industry spikes

Charitable acts among Realtors remains high, despite several fallbacks regarding health in the US.

September 15, 2022
brokers confidence vanity metrics brokers confidence vanity metrics

Mortgage

Lenders want their brokers to come back

(MORTGAGE) The number of mortgage brokers drastically declined after the 2008 financial crisis, however, now lenders are saying they need them back.

June 16, 2017
2015 for brokers 2015 for brokers

Real Estate Brokerage

Top concerns and challenges for agents, brokers in 2015 [report]

Brokers and agents are preparing for the coming year, and share common concerns and challenges.

December 15, 2014
busy team busy team

Professionalism

Top challenges faced by brokers when educating their agents

When brokers set out to educate agents, there are any number of challenges that can stand in the way. Let's identify them and discuss...

September 30, 2014

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022