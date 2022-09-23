Connect with us

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

Let’s stop the glorification of over-scheduling in life

If you’re one of those people who keep scheduling their calendar to the brim, check to see if that’s really a fulfilling way to live.

Published

woman overwhelmed by scheduling and anxiety

COVID has changed our lives in so many ways, especially how we think about scheduling, and as the world opened back up, people definitely overdid it, perhaps thirsty to make up for lost time. Many call these holiday weeks of historically high traveling levels, “revenge travel,” and that tracks with how we’re viewing the resurgence.

But if you’re one of those people who keep their calendar filled up with meetings, activities, and appointments, check yourself to see if that’s really a fulfilling way to live. In some circles, it’s almost become a badge of honor to have a calendar without any open spaces. If you feel as if your calendar is out of control, you’re not alone. But you are the only one who can take control of your schedule.

Might I recommend that you stop over-scheduling your time?

One of my first articles at The American Genius was about the false hustle. Being busy all the time is not good for you physically or mentally. It’s exhausting. When your calendar is full, it has to be stressful never to have time for yourself or have the ability to sit down and read or do whatever you want.

Stephen Covey, author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People says “The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities.” Allow for some flexibility in your schedule. Put down what’s important to you, but don’t go gung-ho about organizing your time.

Most people have a routine. I don’t need to write down certain things in my calendar, because I know that I plan to be in church on Sunday. I’m not so rigid that I won’t take a Sunday off, but it doesn’t need to go into my calendar. Much of my work through the week is routine too. I know that I have seven articles due every Monday. I usually try to get them done Friday afternoon, but if I don’t, I know I’ll have to work on them Monday.

Now, you might tell me that you don’t have a regular routine. I know some people have different activities and appointments that have to be scheduled and can’t be missed. When I was helping at the homeschool convention, I would spend time scheduling things on my calendar that were coming up, like board meetings, deadlines, and meetings. But I also tried to leave room for adaptability.

Granted, you may have to manage a group of people and need their calendar to overlap yours. If that’s the case, may I suggest having a work calendar and a personal calendar?

Just as entrepreneurs are told to keep business and personal finances separate, leave your work calendar at work.

Ease up on your time management techniques. Know your priorities and learn to say no. Your loved ones will thank you for having some time to be spontaneous. It’s not a badge of honor to keep your calendar so full that you can’t enjoy life.

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

