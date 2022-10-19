Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

10 ways to improve your business in the upcoming holiday season

Holidays are for relaxing, but if you feel like you could use some time on your business, these tips are the baby steps to feel productive.

Published

Porch with pumpkins and coat, representing fall business

For many real estate agents, the holidays can slow business down. It’s time for some #ProductivityAndChill.

Instead of spending all day binge-watching Hulu or Netflix, in between every episode, take 10 to 15 minutes to do something for your business. Here are some great ideas for things that don’t take long, but provide some long-lasting benefits:

1. Get inspired by your favorite websites. Where do you like to shop or get your news information? Browse through their site with one purpose in mind, to see why it draws you in and how you can implement their methods into your own business.

2. Catch up on the news. Read some articles here or at The American Genius that you might have overlooked or passed by because you thought they didn’t pertain to you. Keeping up with various industries can benefit you.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3. Use your social media tools to set up posts on Twitter or Facebook.

4. Improve your webpages by writing new product descriptions or optimizing images for SEO.

5. Go through the App Store to find new apps which can help make your life easier.

6. Learn to use a new social media platform to reach out to new customers.

7. Go through your social media feed. See what people are talking about and what’s trending. Make notes when you get inspiration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8. Clean up the documents in your laptop. Organize them more effectively so you can always find what you need.

9. Clean up your email. Unsubscribe from newsletters that you don’t ever look at. Delete messages that are old. Set up folders to save information that you may need at a later date.

10. Customize your email. Set it up to pre-sort emails into different folders to allow you to work more productively when you get back to work after the New Year.

These little tasks can eat away at your time when you’re busy trying to get things done, but when you’re relaxed and just want to feel more productive, take a few minutes to do something that won’t overtask your brain, but needs to be done to keep you more organized throughout your week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Swellist is a visual representation of your productivity levels (or lack thereof) - The Real Daily

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person working at desk completing to-do list. Person working at desk completing to-do list.

Op/Ed

To-do list tips to lower stress levels and maximize productivity

Even if you have a to-do list, the weight of your tasks might be overwhelming. Here’s advice on how to fix the overwhelm.

October 10, 2022
Person who is sleep Person who is sleep

Op/Ed

Sleep is important and here’s why you need more of it

Sleep can be a great thing. In fact, the more you get the longer your life will be -that's a pretty neat thing!

October 6, 2022
productivity written on wall with man on cellphone. productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Op/Ed

5 ways to make the most of your morning with peak productivity

Productivity is king, but sometimes distractions and other issues slow you down. So what can you do to limit these factors?

October 5, 2022
productivity written on wall with man on cellphone. productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Op/Ed

10 tips to get the most out of your team’s productivity

Keeping up productivity can be a hard goal to shoot for, so sometimes It helps to see what others are doing. Here's our list...

September 27, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022