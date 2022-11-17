Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Homeownership

Help clients calculate moving costs in mere seconds with this tool

There are a dozen factors involved to make the decision, but this new tool can help predict whether moving is right for you!

Published

Person looking at phone helping clients with moving

Sometimes moving to earn/save money doesn’t work out.

I wouldn’t begrudge someone moving from NYC to Marfa, TX for following their dreams of a simpler life full of UFO-themed merchandise and X-Files references. If they left expecting to find the same level of public transportation in rural Texas and didn’t factor in purchasing a car, paying for gas, insurance, and title fees, well…that’s a side-eye’in.

Obviously, no one can ever be 100% sure what’ll happen on big moves in life that don’t involve its conclusion, but realtors CAN help others to help themselves be a little more informed and much more confident.

Where information about the pros and cons of packing up and switching zip codes for work is concerned; moving company, Move Buddha, has an app for that.

It’s a cute quiz that asks a few gently pointed questions about prospects’ networks, salary expectations, child involvement, spouse involvement, etc., all adding up to the big question made up of several little questions that you can’t ask yourself whilst maintaining your professionalism. That question is: Do you know what you’re doing?

P.S. According to the stats offered in their blog post about the app, if one-half of a couple is moving to be with a partner for THEIR new job…there’s a 66% chance that the couple doesn’t know what they are doing.

P.P.S. It let me know that I wouldn’t be saving nearly as much money as I thought moving back to Fort Worth proper to keep up the game of ‘Let’s steal each other’s clothes and home goods’ I have going with my mother, so that’s definitely something to think/chew through a few pens about.

All in all, this tool, while definitely a promotional accessory for its parent company above all else, is pretty useful. It’s nothing anyone would expect to lay out every little possible outcome, but it does give users a valuable jumping-off point to plan where they’re going.

If you’re considering partnering with more moving companies for promotion, formally or otherwise, this brings up a lot of salient points to address with new address seekers, especially the more painful ones that can bring your relationship a little closer and a little more likely to be profitable on both sides.

Verdict: Quiz away!

In this article:, ,
Written By

You can't spell "Together" without TGOT: That Goth Over There. Staff Writer, April Bingham, is that goth; and she's all about building bridges— both metaphorically between artistry and entrepreneurship, and literally with tools she probably shouldn't be allowed to learn how to use.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Women looking concerned away from computer representing scared home buyers Women looking concerned away from computer representing scared home buyers

Real Estate Marketing

Right to be forgotten: Should our past on the internet be erased?

With the infinite memory of the internet ever present, can or should your right to be forgotten exist or is memory the key?

5 days ago
advertising in nyc advertising in nyc

Real Estate Marketing

Your overabundance of advertising is repelling customers & clients

Ads might be fun, but are they also reducing our overall happiness? Advertising is about adding to customers' lives, not taking away.

October 12, 2022
Person looking confused at their laptop showing customer service mistake Person looking confused at their laptop showing customer service mistake

Real Estate Brokerage

This virtual staging fail makes us question if the listing is even legal

Virtual staging can be a lifesaver in some situations, but some are just so downright drastic it's laughable.

September 28, 2022
shadowing hand over house shadowing hand over house

Op/Ed

Shadowing clients could bring untapped career success

Knowing what your client wants is essential to make the sale and improving relations, and the best way to do that may be shadowing...

September 19, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022