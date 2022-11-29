Leaked email from Elon Musk gives 6 tips for ‘insane’ productivity

Chances are you’ve heard of the controversial moves newly-appointed Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has made so far. Elon’s acquisition of the short-form social media giant began back in April and concluded on October 27, 2022. Since then, Musk has remained in the headlines for controversial moves, such as reinstating previously banned accounts, firing tenured executives, offering a subscription-based service to acquire the coveted “verified” checkmark, and giving employees an ultimatum. This week, we got an inside look at Elon’s 6 rules for “insane productivity” thanks to a leaked email from a Twitter employee.

Tip #1: Avoid Large Meetings

Musk claims that large meetings are a waste of time and energy, claiming that they discourage debate, cause group members to become more guarded, and suggesting that there isn’t enough time to give everyone an opportunity to contribute.

Tip #2: Leave A Meeting You’re Not Contributing To

If a meeting doesn’t require your input, value, or decisions, your presence is useless. It is not rude to leave the meeting, but it is rude to waste people’s time.

Tip #3: Forget The Chain Of Command

Communicate with colleagues directly, not through supervisors and managers. Musk suggests that faster communication results in faster decisions.

Tip #4: Be Clear, Not Clever

Choose words that are concise, to the point, and easy to understand. Don’t try to sound smart or use technical jargon.

Tip #5: Do Away With Frequent Meetings

Use meetings to collaborate, address issues, and solve urgent problems. Once a resolution is found, frequent meetings are no longer necessary. In lieu of meetings, text, email or communicate via Slack channel.

Tip #6: Use Common Sense

If a company rule doesn’t make sense, contribute to progress, or apply directly to the situation, avoid following it blindly.

With the mass exodus of hundreds of Twitter employees, it’s no surprise that Elon Musk has made it a priority to focus on productivity and streamlining daily processes. We’d love to know your thoughts.

What do you think of the 6 rules? Would you implement any of them into your daily workflow?