Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Brokerage

Leaked email from Elon Musk gives 6 tips for ‘insane’ productivity

When a leaked email to Twitter employees emerged, it spilled Elon Musk’s lean 6 rules for productivity – and we have to agree with them.

Published

productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Chances are you’ve heard of the controversial moves newly-appointed Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has made so far. Elon’s acquisition of the short-form social media giant began back in April and concluded on October 27, 2022. Since then, Musk has remained in the headlines for controversial moves, such as reinstating previously banned accounts, firing tenured executives, offering a subscription-based service to acquire the coveted “verified” checkmark, and giving employees an ultimatum. This week, we got an inside look at Elon’s 6 rules for “insane productivity” thanks to a leaked email from a Twitter employee.

Tip #1: Avoid Large Meetings

Musk claims that large meetings are a waste of time and energy, claiming that they discourage debate, cause group members to become more guarded, and suggesting that there isn’t enough time to give everyone an opportunity to contribute.

Tip #2: Leave A Meeting You’re Not Contributing To

If a meeting doesn’t require your input, value, or decisions, your presence is useless. It is not rude to leave the meeting, but it is rude to waste people’s time.

Tip #3: Forget The Chain Of Command

Communicate with colleagues directly, not through supervisors and managers. Musk suggests that faster communication results in faster decisions.

Tip #4: Be Clear, Not Clever

Choose words that are concise, to the point, and easy to understand. Don’t try to sound smart or use technical jargon.

Tip #5: Do Away With Frequent Meetings

Use meetings to collaborate, address issues, and solve urgent problems. Once a resolution is found, frequent meetings are no longer necessary. In lieu of meetings, text, email or communicate via Slack channel.

Tip #6: Use Common Sense

If a company rule doesn’t make sense, contribute to progress, or apply directly to the situation, avoid following it blindly.

With the mass exodus of hundreds of Twitter employees, it’s no surprise that Elon Musk has made it a priority to focus on productivity and streamlining daily processes. We’d love to know your thoughts.

What do you think of the 6 rules? Would you implement any of them into your daily workflow?

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person looking at phone with clutter on desk, not representing a clean work space. Person looking at phone with clutter on desk, not representing a clean work space.

Op/Ed

Clean office confessions: Why clutter has your brain confuse

Being a productive, clean person is nowhere near as difficult as it sounds - start with these simple steps focused on reduction in your...

2 days ago
Person in bed in the morning Person in bed in the morning

Op/Ed

A deep dive into the morning routines of highly successful people

No matter your level of success, the way you start your morning can dictate your day. Let's look at some rituals of successful people.

November 17, 2022
Company happy hour representing work-life balance Company happy hour representing work-life balance

Op/Ed

How to make work-life balance for yourself when your career won’t

Sure, external factors can be a huge part of finding work-life balance, but the liberating truth is that sometimes, it's up to you.

November 15, 2022
Person using digital and written calendar for productivity during free time. Person using digital and written calendar for productivity during free time.

Professionalism

Free time work? How to recognize it and use it wisely

Free time during your workday can lead to furthering your mind and productivity. Learn how to use it wisely.

November 14, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022