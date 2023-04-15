Video marketing dominates – this tool helps you improve yours immediately

Video content dominates social media a little more each day. With an increase in video consumption, companies are focusing on using more videos in their marketing strategies.

Videos are popular because they grab audiences. They condense information into digestible snippets and can be used in a variety of ways, such as welcoming visitors, announcing sales, or showcasing products.

So, if you’re an e-commerce merchant wanting to get into the video marketing game, there is a new way for you to do that. Vidjet is a video player for websites. It enables merchants to place videos anywhere on their website so they can engage with customers. Depending on a visitor’s actions, videos are triggered to appear in the form of a pop-up.

“People are running away from websites to go to social media because they are more fun. They use the power of video to engage people,” said Vidjet Co-Founder and CEO Baptiste Nicolas. “We built Vidjet to streamline video publishing on websites. Our goal is to make them more engaging, human, and authentic. If you’re also convinced video is the best marketing channel, Vidjet is the simplest way to publish videos on a website.”

How does Vidjet work?

The pop-up video software is easy to use. Using only a few steps, you can quickly publish videos on your website.

First, you record a video using any device and upload it to Vidjet. Once uploaded, videos can be personalized. You select a format and add interactive elements to your videos, such as text and a button to create a call-to-action. The video elements are configured to redirect to a specific URL or can contain a coupon code.

When your video is finalized, you create touch-points so your video appears in a specific place on a webpage. Triggers are added so videos appear during a certain time in the customer’s journey, such as instant display, page scroll, exit intent, etc. You can even choose if you want a video to display on a certain device (desktop and/or mobile). Then, you preview your video and publish it, or schedule it to publish at a later time.

What benefits does Vidjet offer?

According to the company, this pop-up video software is beneficial for any online business, such as e-commerce, service websites, SaaS platforms, etc. And, the tool offers many benefits to merchants.

For instance, welcome and thank you videos help improve customer experience. These videos make you more relatable and encourage customer trustworthiness and loyalty. By automating videos along a customer’s journey on your store, customer engagement is increased, and it motivates customers to visit again.

Also, conversion rates are improved by influencing a customer’s purchase decision. When a customer is looking for more information, a video showcasing your product makes for a better display. Seeing the item in action adds a more tangible look and feel to the product, something text cannot do. And Vidjet dashboard allows you to easily track how well your campaigns are doing by viewing engagement and conversion rates.

Vidjet can be integrated with any website and e-commerce platform, such as Shopify, Squarespace, WordPress, Drupal, etc. Depending on your needs, they offer different pricing tiers.

No matter how small or large your company is, Vidjet seems like a product worth considering. Adding video elements to your website isn’t a bad thing, especially when stats show there is more of a reliance on video today.

So, if you’d like to check them out, you can sign up for a free 14 day trial on their website.