Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Want to sign up for Mastodon? The process just got a whole lot easier.

If you were previously intimidated out of signing up for one of Twitter’s main competitors, here’s how Mastodon is simplifying the process.

Published

A woman holds a phone open to Mastodon app while she sits on a white bed.

If you’ve been following any of the drama unfolding at Twitter over the past year, you’ve probably heard of Mastodon. You may even have tried to sign up…and been turned off by the wildly confusing sign-up process.

If so, you may want to try again. On May 1, Mastodon founder and CEO Eugen Rochko announced in a company blog post that the decentralized social network would be simplifying the sign-up process by providing a default server.

Are you already confused? Welcome to the club! Here’s the quick explanation for the non-techy (like me) among us. Before this new update, you couldn’t just sign up for Mastodon by choosing a username and password, like you do with most social networks. The first step was to sign up for a server—all of which worked together, but all of which were run by different people and had different philosophies, communities, and rules.

This lack of a central server that everybody joined is what makes Mastodon a decentralized social network. But it’s also what stopped many (or at least, a lot of people I know) from joining Mastodon because they struggled to select a server. Now, Mastodon has fixed that problem by providing a default server that anybody can join. 

But if the point of Mastodon is that it’s decentralized, why make a central server now? 

“If we only attract people who already care about decentralization, our ability to make decentralization mainstream becomes that much harder,” Rochko wrote in his blog post. “Making the onboarding process as easy as possible helps new users get past the sign-up process and more quickly engage with others. This gives us a far better chance of showcasing what decentralized social networks have to offer instead of having that person bounce and never hearing from them again.”

Social media experts suspect that Rochko’s motives may be less noble than they appear. Despite attracting millions of users, at least one report found that new Mastodon sign-ups have dropped drastically in recent months

Mastodon might fear this trend will continue as another competitor enters the picture. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s BlueSky, a different decentralized social network that’s also like Twitter, is attracting former Twitter lovers in droves. And while BlueSky remains invite-only for now, it might not be too long before Mastodon starts feeling the heat. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

Sasha Graffagna is a trilingual content creator with 7+ years of experience creating written, visual, and audio content. She's passionate about productivity, health, and empowering individuals and businesses effectively convey their message to their desired audience.

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Real Estate Marketing

If you want LinkedIn to be useful, here’s what works in 2023

LinkedIn can be a strange platform at times, but if you want your time there to yield results, here's what works in 2023.

5 days ago
multiple people on their phones representing social media likes multiple people on their phones representing social media likes

Op/Ed

If social media ‘likes’ are dead, what other metrics actually matter?

Social media likes don’t equal people ‘like-liking’ you. There are other interactions at play like shares, comments, followers, and more.

April 20, 2023
A digital map open on a computer, where one has to be wary of deepfake images. A digital map open on a computer, where one has to be wary of deepfake images.

Real Estate Technology

Deepfake photos could infiltrate the housing market

The rise in quality of deepfakes has even lead to the development of fake images in geography and housing, especially with satellite imagery. Here's...

April 12, 2023

Real Estate Marketing

Polish your social media profile pic without any new headshots

This profile picture tool helps amp up your social media presence with beautiful and free tools to enhance any photo.

April 12, 2023

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022