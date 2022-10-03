Nektar seeks to automate time-consuming CRMs

Customer Relationship Management tools (CRMs) are used by many sales companies to store customer data, place orders, track shipments, and more. Since the Covid-19 pandemic caused employees across industries to have to work from home starting in March 2020, these products have come in handy. As someone who has worked in various call centers previously and spent months training with these tools, I got a look at how CRMs work, or do not work, firsthand.

A typical conversation being documented in CRM from the viewpoint of a first-line customer service worker involves: Logging in to several different systems, remembering to set your status, answering the phone, inputting customer information into the system in order to find their account, troubleshooting when you inevitably miss a detail, getting into the account, and only then being able to start documenting the call and helping the customer with what they need. That is without even mentioning the difficulty of entering notes in real-time, placing orders, contacting different departments, looking up data, and documenting it all.

“If it was not written down, it never happened” is a common theme among these companies, leading to more pressure on employees to note every detail. It is easy to see how this would be stress-inducing for the employee, costing more of their time as well as leading to longer interaction times and frustration for customers. Once you are finally finished helping the customer and they are off the phone, you get to do it all again, numerous times a day.

There has to be a better way, right? Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, the maker of the product Nektar thought so.

After watching employees struggle to input all the user data in real-time and ultimately give up on putting all of the information into the CRM, he realized that this created more problems in both efficiency and data compilation. The important user data would get lost in different parts of the system, making it difficult for revenue operations teams to do their jobs.

Nektar is made to continually scan your CRM tool, identifying gaps in data. It can then fill these in automatically using information from other tools, leading to increased productivity, more sales closed, and less stress on both the employee and the customer. What’s even better is, this is all done without the employee having to do any extra work and with no coding needed.

If you want happier employees, increased productivity, more deals closed, better insights, and a more predictable system for managing customer relationships, take a look at Nektar.