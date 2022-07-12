Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Why is Zillow trying to patent online ads and age-old algorithm methods?!

Is Zillow building a future patent trolling practice? They put in patent applications for online ads & data-based algorithms…WHAT?!

Published

Women looking concerned away from computer representing Zillow patent

If you’ve been following Zillow’s actions for the past few years, you’re aware of their blatant patent-trolling – applying for buckets of broad patents in the hopes of securing a few – as far as the real estate landscape is concerned. Two of their more recent hopeful conquests include a model for valuation and, believe it or not, online advertising.

The first patent application pertains to a machine-learning process that creates an algorithm for valuing homes automatically based on other factors – the cost of similar homes, the price of the home when built, and so on. This is a self-described “confidence-boosted” system because of the availability of data due to its use of actual values and predicted values rather than simply sticking to the latter.

The problem with this patent is that it covers a pretty old process. The concept of using existing data to inform predictions isn’t exactly revolutionary, even when one applies it to the field of real estate.

Some of the other patents for which Zillow has applied are more obviously evil, but this one absolutely seems like a stretch.

The application for online advertising is much more blatantly sinister, at least from what appears in the abstract: “A facility for presenting advertising messages on behalf of multiple advertisers is described…The facility causes advertising messages to be presented on behalf of the advertisers in accordance with the shares specified by their allocations.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The patent text itself mentions different shares per advertiser and a process for randomly selecting advertisers based on the probability that their ads will be successful in a given context. It also covers the algorithm used to rank and score different advertisers in order to determine which ads will play and which advertisers will be in circulation the most.

True to form, it’s an exceptionally wide description of a nearly ubiquitous model that by no means originated under Zillow’s watch.

Zillow’s bid for these options is consistent with their prior endeavors to acquire broad patents in order to secure a more dominant position in the real estate field. It is these kinds of actions that, in addition to inspiring hatred from Realtors across the country, have led to Zillow’s classification as a near-monopoly. As per usual with these kinds of reports, consumers and business owners alike should be wary of this kind of patent acquisition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

social media twitter social media twitter

Real Estate Marketing

You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media

(MARKETING) We all know that social media is a must for branding. Enhance your reach by implementing social media organization and optimization.

June 15, 2022
REX Homes train wreck REX Homes train wreck

Real Estate Brokerage

NAR sues REX Homes for deceptive practices, seeks monetary damages

(REAL ESTATE NEWS) REX Homes filed an anti-trust lawsuit against NAR and Zillow in 2021. Now, NAR is hitting back with a spicy countersuit....

January 28, 2022
zillow zillow

Real Estate Corporate

Zillow seeks a patent to fill out forms electronically – sounds familiar…

(TECHNOLOGY) In yet another broad patent application, Zillow is aiming for ownership of the ability to fill out “transactional documents” electronically.

January 10, 2022
Zillow landing page on laptop Zillow landing page on laptop

Real Estate Corporate

Zillow hit with another lawsuit after iBuying collapse, claiming they misled investors

(REAL ESTATE) Stockholders are suing, alleging that Zillow publicly praised the iBuying program despite knowing it was dying, and they claim to "suffer significant...

January 7, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022