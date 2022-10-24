Connect with us

NAR conference will no longer be in Las Vegas in 2023 – why?

EXCLUSIVE: Why is NAR leaving Las Vegas for next year’s massive conference, and where will it now be?

Published

We have caught wind that NAR NXT will no longer be in Las Vegas, Nevada next year despite having been contracted at a specific location for nearly a decade.

According to a memo we’ve obtained exclusively, released to National Association of Realtors (NAR) staff and select groups, the massive conference will be transitioning to Anaheim, California. Perhaps we can all squeeze in a Disneyland visit while there.

Putting on any event is stressful and challenges arise, but having to move entire cities must have been an exasperating decision and an arduous process.

The following memo was emailed out on Friday, October 21:

Good afternoon,

I would like to share an update regarding the status of 2023 NAR NXT. Over recent days, our leadership team and relevant NAR staff have been working to address a development with significant implications on the location of next year’s conference. In short, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have come to the decision that it will be necessary to relocate 2023 NAR NXT from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Anaheim, California.

Although our contract with the Las Vegas hotel properties was signed in 2014, a Formula One Race was recently scheduled that will occur over the same period as our conference. Given this unexpected-and sudden-development, I am proud to say that NAR’s Meetings & Events, and Legal teams have acted swiftly and skillfully to secure an efficient, immediate transition of the event from Las Vegas to Anaheim.

This Formula One event draws an international crowd twice the size as the Super Bowl. While the race will be held throughout the streets of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18, numerous qualifying races and practice sessions are scheduled in the city in the days preceding it. This will, in effect, shut down the area in the middle of the racetrack (where the Venetian hotel is located), and would make access to other parts of the city time consuming and inefficient.

As a result, it would have been extremely challenging for our 20,000 plus attendees to access important venues used for our events, and we project these complications would have made for a less than ideal meeting experience for both our members and our partners.

With a little over a year to find a location for a conference of NAR’s size, options were almost non-existent. Fortunately, our partners in Anaheim were able to accommodate our event on the exact dates we had planned to convene in Las Vegas.

Governance Meetings will still be held from November 12-17, 2023, and NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience will occur on the previously scheduled dates of November 14-16, in Anaheim.

We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we work through this development, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please feel free to contact any of us directly if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Bob Goldberg

CEO

