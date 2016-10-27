Vine announces their death – could your favorite social platform be next?

“Do it for the Vine”

Vine, the fan-favorite video-making tool, announced today the decision to discontinue their mobile app. The announcement, developed by Team Vine and Twitter, came via a press release on their Medium blog.



Vine, which launched in 2013, made a name for itself by making six simple seconds an experience with their video making software. The company asserts that nothing will be happening to the apps, website, or videos immediately.

No specific reasons given for collapse

“We value you, your Vines, and are going to do this the right way. You’ll be able to access and download your Vines. We’ll be keeping the website online because we think it’s important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made,” according to the release.

Those subscribed to the app will be notified before any changes are made to the app or the website.

While there was no specific reason stated for the discontinuation, one might guess it has to do with competitors in the social media sphere.

Vine: Thank you to all involved

Vine issued a press release that offers a thank you to all of the creators who took to the app upon its launch and the team members who contributed to the app. In addition, the users who viewed Vines every day, received a special shout out.

The statement is closed by answering everyone’s questions of “What’s next?” and “What does this mean?” without much of an answer.

The company insists that they will be working alongside creators to make sure that all questions are answered and that the discontinuation is done “the right way” (if such a thing exists). In the meantime, Vine will be sharing updates and information via their Twitter account.

#DeadOnTheVine