16 beautiful wearables designed with women in mind

So far, most fashion wearables are just fitness trackers, or have only the most basic functions, but it’s a start. Check out our suggestions for some of the more appealing wearables designed specifically for women.

Fitness Jewelry



The Bella Leaf Urban is a truly adorable leaf shaped clip that can live on your wrist, but pretty much anywhere else too! Not only does the Bella Leaf track your activity and sleep, but it also monitors your stress levels. The versatility of this design is intriguing, and has won many fans already.

The Bloom is a sweet little necklace that will hold on to your Misfit Shine for you. The geometric design is elegant, made of stainless steel, and is easily interchangeable with other accessories if needed.

Sleek and shiny, the Mira is a stylish bracelet alternative to the more functional looking fitness bands. This doesn’t skimp on the technology either – download the app for iOS or Android, and you’ll get tailored fitness advice and updates about your energy levels.

Glamfit offers such a wide variety of fitness jewelry that everyone from your niece to your great grandmother will appreciate something from this collection. From charms for your charm bracelet, to necklaces and bracelets, they all offer a full range of activity and sleep tracking tools.

The design of Joule earring backs is incredibly simple. Designed to go with literally anything you want to wear, so long as you want to wear your earrings. Replace any earring backing with the Joule backing and all your physical activity is tracked. Really!

Stressed and Blessed



The easily frazzled among us will love the Caeden Sona, and greatly benefit from the Heart Rate Variability (HRV) metric, which communicates with you about your stress levels throughout the day. Choose from five guided meditations to reduce your stress and improve your focus. This one goes to the top of my wish list.

Vinaya intends to keep you up to speed on your daily activities, but also remind you of the here and now. Set daily mindfulness reminders and track your meditation while syncing your breathing. This one is for the yogi on the move.

For the Truly Luxurious Among Us



Fashion and technology really go head to head in this collaboration between Opening Ceremony and Intel. The MICA is a wearable that with communication capabilites, and will be made of the most luxurious materials: pearls, sapphire, snakeskin, and obsidian to name a few.

Communication Savvy



Ringly’s designs aren’t just gorgeous pieces of jewelry. In addition to tracking your activity, a Ringly piece will sent subtle vibrations or light patterns when you receive notifications from your favorite apps. Check out their stunning rainbow moonstone bracelets and tourmaline quartz rings.

Functionally sound and stylish, the Helix Cuff is the world’s first wearable with smart wireless Bluetooth headphones. If you’re looking to take it to another level, they offer a 24k gold cuff with a bright poppy colored band.

The Ungaro Ring is designed to keep you in close communication with that one special person. Set up a single contact to receive updates from, and Ungaro will send a gentle vibration whenever a new call or text comes in.

Made from precious metals, the Wise Wear bracelet has your fitness, social life, and safety in mind. With a simple tap, it subtly sends your GPS location and a distress signal to your emergency contacts with a text.

“Wearable personal assistant” Tiya by Viaware helps remind you about the most important tasks in your day to day life. This piece has customizable hardware with interchangeable straps and cases, but also allows you to personalize the alerts you want to receive through the use of keywords and hand picked contact names.

Young at Heart



This one is almost pure fun. Gemio’s thick band houses a panel of LED lights that can change patterns and colors. Gemio will respond to your mood, music, and activity around you as you wear it. If you want to make a quick connection with another Gemio user, tap your bands together and it will exchange your contact info.

Do It All!



You already know it, but the Apple Watch really does it all. A calendar, text message receptacle, waterproof activity monitor, sleep tracker, and more. And yes, it even tells you the time. With so many bands and styles available, this has something for everyone.

The Moto 360 Smartwatch looks deceptively like the face of many other watches, but it has a secret: It sends you incoming call and text notifications straight from your phone. Oh, and it doubles as a fitness tracker to boot!

Happy shopping

It can be hard to know what to get people for the holidays, but these trendy wearables are sure to be a hit. Whether you’re shopping for fashionistas, work out gurus, or just something to introduce your mom to the world of wearables, this guide has something for everyone. Knock out some holiday shopping for the tech savvy women in your life.

