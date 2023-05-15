Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

ChatGPT bug bounty pays up to $20k to report security flaws

Discovering security bugs in ChatGPT and reporting them to OpenAI can earn the savvy techie up to $20k with a big “but.”

Published

A person in a darkened room typing on the ChatGPT website.

ChatGPT may be one of the most talked—and written—about AI tool out there, among dozens, including other writing AI tools, text-to-art AI systems and music-composing AI software. Heck, you can even enlist the help of an AI dating coach or an AI personal assistant. However, because ChatGPT has become so popular, is capable of doing SO MUCH, and mines a mind-boggling amount of written work to create “new” text, it is bound to have growing pains. 

The powers that be at OpenAI are fully aware of the risks of potential bugs and breaches. Therefore, the OpenAI announcement states, “This initiative is essential to our commitment to develop safe and advanced AI. As we create technology and services that are secure, reliable, and trustworthy, we need your help.”

Bug Bounty 101

Security bugs are one of the biggest concerns to OpenAI, the parent company to ChatGPT. Vulnerabilities to hacking are especially worrisome, because ChatGPT saves user’s data and cannot or will not yet remove it. Therefore, any confidential information is vulnerable to being leaked by the software if someone busts into the system. In an effort to shore up their security defenses and batten down the proverbial hatches, OpenAI is sending out a clarion call for “the contributions of ethical hackers who help us uphold high privacy and security standards for our users and technology.” 

Show me the money

They intend to make it worthwhile for these ethical hackers, these online AI bounty hunters. Discovering and immediately reporting ChatGPT security vulnerabilities pays out anywhere from $200 to $6,500 per issue, for a maximum reward to any individual of $20,000.00. The issues must be reported ASAP on OpenAI’s Bugcrowd Program. In addition, OpenAI will acknowledge and credit anyone who discovers unique vulnerabilities deemed valid and in-scope.

The OpenAI bug bounty team promises to review bug reports quickly and reply to all submissions. They will use the Bugcrowd Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy to determine the category and value of each vulnerability found, though they also reserve the right to adjust the value as determined by a human review. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Check out these big buts

Because AI programs mine existing content that it uses to “write” supportive text such as research papers, performance reviews, cover letters, and exams, it teeters on an ethical tightrope. Thus OpenAI’s handlers are smart to seek the help of tech-savvy computer demigods, AKA ethical hackers, in helping them prevent security breaches. 

However, because the stakes are so high and the rewards are pretty sweet, there are some hard and fast rules, or examine Open AI’s big buts. Read the buts! Those wanting to participate must read the full program details, covering but not excluded to, these issues: 

  • Expectations
  • Rules of Engagement
  • Model Issues
  • Scope and Rewards
  • Out-of-scope issues
  • In-scope issues

This generation of AI programs is progressing rapidly. This isn’t your geriatric millennial’s clunky chatbot. As these companies continue to develop and enhance their AI tools, the moral and legal gray areas will also grow. My inner ingénue applauds these efforts to make ChatGPT a little more secure. The inner cynic in me finds it a bit sus but is glad to see that they are being proactive and doing something about the risks.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Joleen Jernigan is an ever-curious writer, grammar nerd, and social media strategist with a background in training, education, and educational publishing. A native Texan, Joleen has traveled extensively, worked in six countries, and holds an MA in Teaching English as a Second Language. She lives in Austin and constantly seeks out the best the city has to offer.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A wooden-cased Alexa sits on a coffee table in a living room, positioned next to a logo of ChatGPT A wooden-cased Alexa sits on a coffee table in a living room, positioned next to a logo of ChatGPT

Tech News

Amazon says they know AI, ChatGPT (but don’t count Alexa out)

Amazon says they're familiar with ChatGPT, and even use it themselves, but have they positioned Alexa to be the better bot?

April 28, 2023
chatgpt cover letters chatgpt cover letters

Tech News

I asked ChatGPT to write cover letters by Satan and the Pope – they’re glorious

Some think ChatGPT is the devil, so we used ChatGPT to actually BE the devil, and the results are simply amazing.

April 25, 2023
A person with long red hair sits in an office with three computers open in front of them with different coding programs and ChatGPT open. A person with long red hair sits in an office with three computers open in front of them with different coding programs and ChatGPT open.

Tech News

Be forewarned: ChatGPT saves your data—and you can’t take it down

It may be tempting to use ChatGPT to improve your workflow, but as Samsung learned recently, this AI won't keep your secrets secret.

April 21, 2023
A man sits at a desk with two open laptops, a desktop, and a book open as he checks his ChatGPT notes. A man sits at a desk with two open laptops, a desktop, and a book open as he checks his ChatGPT notes.

Tech News

Why you shouldn’t completely trust ChatGPT’s accuracy just yet

ChatGPT has proven it can't yet be blindly trusted when it comes to citing sources - just ask OpenAI potentially on the hook for...

April 10, 2023
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.