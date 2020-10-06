Chromecast revamps and updates for a reasonable price tag

In 2013, Google changed online entertainment with its first Chromecast. At $35 per streaming stick, their new media player made it easy and cheap to stream videos, movies, or TV shows straight to your TV. In 2016, Google released Chromecast Ultra. This newer device made it possible to stream 4K video for about twice the price.

Four years later, Google has finally revamped its Chromecast streaming device without having to increase the price tag. The company unveiled its new product, Chromecast with Google TV, at its annual hardware event, Launch Night In. And the price? It’s just $50!

What makes the new Chromecast great is the Google TV entertainment experience. Running on an Android TV operating system, you’re able to stream content from a variety of apps. With a handful of subscriptions myself, I find this very appealing.

Shalini Govilpai, Senior Director for Google TV, said “We made Google TV—a new entertainment experience designed to help you easily browse and discover what to watch.” Easier is always better!

With older Chromecast devices, you would need to find videos or movies on your mobile device. Then, you could cast it to your TV using your phone or tablet. With this new reimagined Chromecast, there is no need for so much work. The built-in Google TV software offers a menu so you see what is available to stream across all your apps and subscriptions. According to Google, you can “spend less time jumping from one streaming app to another and more time watching your favorite shows.”

Also, it has a voice remote control with a lot of cool features. It has dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like Youtube and Netflix. There is a button for Google Assistant. If you want, you can ask the assistant to help you find something to watch, play music on YouTube, or even ask for the weather.

You can also use the remote to control your smart home lights or check on your Nest Camera. Gerardo Capiel, Director of Product Management for Hardware and Entertainment, said Chromecast with Google TV is the “Best Chromecast yet.” To me, at least, it does sound like a good one.

Due to the pandemic, streaming services haven’t been more in demand than they are now. With Chromecast’s added Google TV feature, I think the device’s release couldn’t come at a more perfect time.

The streaming device is available to buy in the U.S. right now. But according to CNET, the product is back-ordered at Home Depot, out of stock at Target, and sold out at Walmart. So, if you’re planning on purchasing one, you should probably get one sooner than later.