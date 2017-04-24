If you want to learn how to code, sans academy, CodeBigly is for you

Coding’s on the up

Coding skills are become invaluable, both for job seekers and for entrepreneurs looking to get their venture off the ground. From websites, to mobile sites and apps, a new company needs a lot of code to get the word out.

And if you’re looking to launch as soon as possible, you certainly don’t have time to go get a degree that will inevitably involve required classes that, interesting as they may be, are irrelevant to your goals.

The alternative

That’s why we have coding academies – learn just what you need to, quickly and cheaply. But sometimes just one education alternative isn’t enough. An alternative to the alternative is CodeBigly: an app designed to connect people who want to learn to code with experienced programmers.

The idea is simple: basically, experts tutor the next generation of coders, one on one.

As a coding teacher, you can work around your schedule to earn extra income, or to keep your skills up to scratch during a period of unemployment or a break from full time work.

Your tutor could be someone from your community, and maybe even someone with experience at a local business you admire.

You can learn any language, set a pace that works with your schedule and learning style, and set a budget from the outset.

Learn while you do real work

CodeBigly supports education in over 200 apps and services, and you’ll have access to community chat rooms in real time, and work through focused and interactive courses alongside tutorial sessions.

Perhaps the coolest part of learning to code through CodeBigly is the projects you’ll be working on as you learn.

You’ll be supporting nonprofit organizations by building real apps and websites that will be used by real people, which looks infinitely better in a portfolio than a bunch of busywork homework projects.

Different strokes for different folks

The problems with forgoing a degree program or a coding academy, however, could be major. First, while you’ll end up with a portfolio of work, you won’t have any real sort of “graduation” token. Each coding teacher will have different info they prioritize, and different ways of conveying that info – meaning that there’s no way for CodeBigly to guarantee a standardized level of expertise for people who use the app.

However, if you’re looking to get some guidance for your coding journey and you really need flexibility, this could be the best option to get your skills off the ground.

