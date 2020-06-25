Tech News
Practicum: Boot camp and career coaching that won’t break your bank
(TECH NEWS) Practicum is a fully supportive remote boot camp to bridge tech workforce needs and job seekers. If you need a new career, this program is for you.
Back in 2018, there was rapid growth in emerging technologies and the job market was evolving. Yandex, a Russian multinational corporation specializing in Internet-related products and services (most known for their search engine) conducted internal research to find out what kind of professionals the market needed. The company then launched Practicum in response to the research findings to fill the skill gaps in the workforce.
Today there are similar shifts as more traditional jobs disappear either temporarily or indefinitely in response to COVID-19 and all things 2020. Meanwhile, the tech sector is still having trouble finding skilled professionals to fill vacancies. The ed-tech sector is evolving to meet the moment and Practicum by Yandex hopes to be a strong example of how to bridge the workforce and demand.
According to Anton Eremin, Head of Product at Practicum by Yandex, this program promises students 24/7 support from tutors, code reviewers, and peers, the soft skills that will get them hired, and the chance to create up to 15 real-life projects. The program is a fully supportive remote tech boot camp designed to help students prepare for, and land a job in a high-demand area of tech via a 20-hour intro course with practice-oriented learning on an interactive platform.
Students work in teams to improve soft skills, and get career coaching through the job hunting process. A career acceleration track is included in the price of the program, and teaches CV writing, portfolio design, and industry networking. The cost of the programs ranges from $600 to $1000 with free intro courses available before buying.
Practicum utilizes a fully remote team, and approximately 50% of the learning process is conducted on their interactive platform. Tutors have at minimum 3 years of experience in the field, work as full-time developers, and receive training in how to help students learn more efficiently. Students can choose from three tracks: Web Developer, Data Analyst, or Data Scientist.
A design track is reportedly being launched next month as well. There are no admission interviews, and the programs take from 6-10 months to completion. Though this is not the only online ed-tech program addressing these skills, according to Ermin what really sets them apart is the affordability, support, and a model that combines the best of an interactive simulator and boot camp; culminating building real-life projects.
100% electric by 2030: Lyft swears to make the jump
(TECH NEWS) The future is coming fast, and some companies are preparing for it. Lyft says they want to be 100% electric by 2030, let’s all hope so.
On June 17th, Lyft posted that by the year 2030 they will transition every vehicle in its fleet to an electric machine. Their goal is for the entire Lyft platform to switch over: “Express Drive rental cars, autonomous vehicles, and personal drivers’ vehicles. A monstrous effort to be sure, but during this time while they transition, they have decided to end their carbon-neutral ride program as well. More on that a bit later.
Their plan is to start with their “Express Drive” fleet of rental cars, since those are owned by the company, then move onto other vehicles. To help their employees who own personal vehicles that are not electric Lyft plans to ensure that they will have the option to purchase an electric vehicle with a lower total cost of ownership than gasoline by 2026. While it isn’t an incentive plan it will push for a type of employee that will fit with the company’s outlook.
The push for this is not just that Lyft typically leads the industry in environmental commitments even though it ties in well with those ideals. A study shows that ride-hailing trips typically result in 69% more climate pollution rather than other forms of transportation. This come about because of the additional distance needed to be driven to get the drivers to the pickup and then “home”. This change will also help operating expenses for vehicles. Lyft projects that a savings of close to $10 billion is not an unreasonable number for those estimates.
Other efforts are set to involve government officials. They include lobbying for cleaner transportation options touting the success stories in multiple major cities: Seattle, Atlanta, & Denver. In Colorado the company is engaging with policy makers on the EV tax credit plan to further their goals. They are also working with the Environment Defense Fund as well as other partnering groups to push forward these initiatives for a brighter future.
Now the only downside to this is that other part of their announcement. In 2017 Lyft took the initiative to begin its “carbon-neutral ride program”. They purchased an astonishing 2,062,500 metric tons of carbon offsets for their company over the next few years. This year they announced that they will be discontinuing this program in their efforts to make the electric car goal happen. When you run the numbers on their goals this makes sense though.
The amount of work they’ve done up till this point will keep them going for a number of years while they switchover to more green transportation. So, while there may be an uptick for a few years, their other efforts both physical, and in government should counter balance that. All in all a decent move for the environmentally conscious company.
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
(TECH NEWS) Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang created the Data Dividend Project to make sure you get paid when companies use your data to make money.
The adage “if you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product” rings truer in 2020 than ever before, leading some of us to ask: how much am I, a product, worth? Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has an answer–and a proposition that might make all of us a little bit of cash.
The Data Dividend Project, courtesy of Yang himself, has a simple goal: to put the actual value of data back into the pockets of the people providing it. Yang is perhaps best known for his “Freedom Dividend” initiative in which he proposed a $1000-per-month stipend for Americans; paying Americans for their information use seems like a natural evolution of this philosophy.
“Data brokering…[is] a $200 billion industry” points out the Data Dividend Project website. It’s only fair that you, the data provider, receive a bit of a kickback for playing your part.
What’s so terrifying about the data industry is how people don’t just experience data theft–they willingly give away their information in exchange for services that they deem “free”, and in doing so, lose perhaps the most valuable commodity to which any of us can lay a claim. The DDP’s trajectory at least shows some promise of recompense.
The actual process of achieving payment for user data promises to be lengthy and potentially drawn-out. For now, Yang’s initiative asks only for enough information for the Data Dividend Project to be able to negotiate with companies who use your information to maintain a profit. This information comes complete with a tracking number so that you can keep an eye on DDP’s progress.
DDP also makes it clear that Californians are a priority, a decision predicated on CCPA legislation that protects citizen privacy, and allows them to opt out of sharing or selling data.
Yang’s current benchmark is to have a “mobilized” group of over a million participants by the end of 2020. This seems feasible as long as the DDP gains enough traction; this year has been extremely draining on most Americans, and the chance to reclaim some form of compensation for anything–especially information–is appealing.
No longer a gimmick, VR enters the recruiting space
(TECH NEWS) VR sees some promise within recruiting among global pandemic and social distancing requirements. Far from it’s gimmicky start VR is showing its potential.
The future is here, so to speak, as it relates to Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and how they are slowly but surely integrating into our day to day lives. These technologies are exciting and sometimes mind-blowing with the potential they have.
Many items have been adopted quickly and are very user-friendly: Chatbots, Photo filters (like Snapchat or Instagram), voice-activated Siri, Alexa or Google Speak that use AI, as well as hiring platforms (like HireVue) that provide the software needed for companies to utilize AI in their screening of job applications. There are a lot of options for recruiting software and you can see many more here, and how they utilize Artificial Intelligence to increase efficiencies of recruiting new talent.
What is the difference between AR and VR? “Augmented reality (AR) adds digital elements to a live view often by using the camera on a smartphone. Examples of augmented reality experiences include Snapchat lenses and the game Pokemon Go. Virtual reality (VR) implies a complete immersion experience that shuts out the physical world.” MR (Mixed Reality) is able to combine the two.
Financial Times shares some solid examples of how virtual reality has been brought into recruiting, and it sounds like a new way of doing case interviews. A case-based interview is where the candidate is given a range of business-case problems, and asked to demonstrate and present how they would think through the problem and offer possible solutions. It is the type of interview that is meant to have some back and forth with discussion, but are more to see the thought process of candidates – versus getting the answer exactly right. In case interviews, companies are usually looking for the following:
- Numerical and verbal reasoning skills
- Communication and presentation skills
- Business skills and commercial awareness
With virtual reality, Accenture and PwC have been able to bring a feeling of being in person, even when candidates are remote, into the interview process. The interest has been even higher to be able to utilize these technologies during a global pandemic. Considering job seekers and employers are asked to practice socially distancing, and travel options may be more challenging and limiting, this can be a way to still feel like you are sitting amongst the team.
Within the virtual reality, Accenture can give recent graduates an environment to select different projects, and then call them after a specified time to give them the project brief. This creates opportunities to have a variety of interactions, and to really see how the candidate thinks and presents.
The benefits seem to be new candidate experiences, allows the company to showcase their technology capabilities, and can improve the interview experience because even if they don’t get the job, they learned something.
