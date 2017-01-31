The most comprehensive guide to Austin coding programs and schools ever crafted

We’ve done the digging

The Austin tech scene is a thriving and lush landscape of edutech, biotech, tech-tech, breakfast tacos, South By, and professionals from all walks of life that are ready to enter the scene and lend their ideas and skills to the vastly growing hub.

With so many schools that offer coding, design, and data science programs, it is difficult to find out which options are the best for you (and your wallet, and your family, and your cat that needs pets at precisely 10:15 pm every night).

So we’ve done the research for you! Wow, that was so nice of us. We like you too. Let’s dig in!

In just 4 years, Galvanize has made quite a name for itself as a coding school and coworking space. With locations across the nation and a recent series B funding in 2016, they have made their mark in Austin coding and continue to expand.

What makes them different:

Says Instructor Cam Buckingham, “We boast one of the longest Web Development programs. We also do a Data Science program, which is outstanding. Our company also rents space to startups and brings together a community of hustlers and achievers. Our coding school staff works tirelessly to update our curriculum in order to teach the most updated technologies.”

What you’ll learn:

In the Web Dev program, main areas of focus are Full stack, Node.js & Angular. The Data Science track focuses on Python.

In addition to the career building services sprinkled into their curriculum, students can expect to walk away with 3-4 projects to highlight on GitHub and their own portfolio site.

Requirements and course details:

Requirements to be accepted into the program include prior js experience, a security deposit, an online application, and two technical interviews. The average class size is about 15-20 students.

Students in the Web Development program will come out after 6 months, Data Science in just 3.

Cost and financing options

The overall cost hovers around $21K, though scholarships and hard costs vary. Find out more about their financing options and available scholarships.

How they’ll help you score a job:

Galvanize keeps on a salaried employee whose position is dedicated to helping students get jobs. Additionally, they offer help with resume building, social media advice, growth hacking courses, networking lectures, and a myriad of knowledge and connections open to students. They also have a website specifically for employers looking to hire where they can go post job opportunities for students.

Cam adds, “I love my job, the Galvanize community, and the city of Austin. This is the best job for me. As an instructor, I feel completely committed to teach students the skills they can use at their new job starting on day one.”

Opening its doors in 2014 and now located in the The Capital Factory, Austin Coding Academy boasts a full and rounded education for a lot of value, plus it was founded right here in sunny ATX.

What makes them different:

Co-founder Luke Filipos puts it like this: “Every coding school teaches web development, and most of them teach a JavaScript stack. The difference between us and everyone else is value. Our tuition for a full stack education is among the lowest in town (if not the lowest) and our classes are taught in the evenings so you don’t have to quit your job.”

What you’ll learn:

Their focus is web development with a JavaScript Stack.

Intro teaches HTML, CSS and introductory web design and website development. Intermediate covers vanilla JavaScript and intro to backend programming. Advanced covers full stack JavaScript and application development.

Requirements and course details:

The intro courses have no technical prerequisites. A phone interview is conducted to determine work ethic, mindset, and character.

The full stack program consists of 3 courses, each lasting 10 weeks. Class sizes average 15-20 students and meet twice a week in the evening for 2.5 hours. Students can expect 10-15 hours of homework and projects required outside of class.

Luke explains, “The ten week chunks give students adequate time to learn and absorb the new material, practice it on their own, screw it up, come back with questions, and ultimately grow into a more well-rounded developer, not just someone who has sprinted through an intensive program.”

Note: Students do have the opportunity to test out of the lower level courses should they meet the prerequisites.

Cost and financing options:

Overall cost comes out to just under $9K, with each 10 week course costing around $3K.

Though there are no internal financing options, many lenders that have worked with ACA students in the past. Additionally, they have a diversity scholarship in partnership with Capital Factory available.

How they’ll help you score a job:

With a hardworking career services department, Austin Coding Academy boasts a robust hiring rate. They work with several companies as hiring partners that actively get in touch when looking to fill development positions.

Not only do they help students connect with those companies, but also offers a strong job readiness curriculum that includes resume workshops, portfolio workshops, networking events, and company field trips.

Luke adds, “We hire real working developers as instructors, who have been put through our rigorous and unique teacher training program, so students get to learn from people currently in the field, rather than full-time teachers or recently graduated boot camp students (like many other boot camps).”

Operating since 2014, Data Science Dojo is a bootcamp intensive that can claim over 2,300 attendees from 300 companies who have traveled across 16 countries to attend their Data Science Bootcamp.

What makes them different:

Blair Heckel, Marketing Manager explains, “Our program is catered to working professionals in that we offer a 5-day, 10 hours a day, intensive bootcamp. We get you started with hands-on data science in the shortest amount of time possible while teaching you the fundamentals of data science and give you enough to learn on the job.”

“We guarantee that after you complete the bootcamp you will be able to solve actual, real-world problems. Some of our attendees even start building their own predictive models during the bootcamp.”

What you’ll learn:

Data science, obviously. Beyond fundamentals, they also offer the right balance of theory and hands-on labs. Their goal is to get people productive and learn with real-world data.

Requirements and course details:

For acceptance into the program, students are required to know at least one programming or scripting language.

The classes average 20-25 people, and students can expect an intense five days (in person), with 10 hours of online pre-work and 20 hours of online post-work. Corporate training sessions can be customized to fit the need of the team (including coming to your office).

Cost and financing options:

The bootcamp costs $3K, which includes tuition, textbooks, the Data Science Dojo handbook, access to a large network of alumni, and software.

Data Science Dojo gives you the option to pay via a no-interest flexible payment plan and offers early bird discounts at select locations for up to 20% off, plus a highly competitive fellowship for outstanding nonprofit candidates.

How they’ll help you score a job:

While they don’t specifically offer job placement or guarantee, attendees do have access to job postings from companies they’ve trained in addition to alumni. Attendees will also have access to their alumni-only LinkedIn group and global network.

Blair adds, “Above all else, we want you to succeed. Instructors are available before, during, and after the bootcamp to provide help as needed. We encourage students to engage in our online forums or email instructors.”

Since its inception 2014, Web Fellowship has been the Austin-based community answer to cheap (read: free) coding education.

What makes them different:

Taylor Christensen, Director of Web Fellowship says, “We take immersive learning to the next level with a free, part-time learning program designed to equip college students with the essentials of web app development. Our community-run summer program includes hands-on training, one-on-one mentoring, agency field trips, and real-world projects benefiting nonprofits in the Austin area.”

What you’ll learn:

Project-based Javascript for full-scale web apps. Taylors explains, “From communication and interpersonal skills, to debugging code and version control, we introduce the concepts and skills we wish we knew when starting out.”

Requirements and course details:

This absolutely free course requires a basic level of understanding and experience with Javascript, though mastery of a particular language is not required. Class size averages 8-12 students

who meet in-person 3 full days a week for hands-on workshops in the mornings followed by class co-working in the afternoons.

Official dates are announced through email newsletter and social media channels.

Cost and financing options:

Free. They believe that pursuing a career in tech shouldn’t be based on what’s in your wallet, so they rely on volunteers and partners to support the program.

How they’ll help you score a job:

Whether it’s sharing paid internship opportunities or available freelance gigs, Web Fellowship will work with all graduates to ensure they’re continuing to develop their skill sets through real-world experience.

Taylor adds, “Starting a career in web development is an exciting, yet daunting task if you’re not familiar with everything it entails. We guarantee that after completing Web Fellowship, you’ll walk away with new skills, new connections, new friends, and an in-depth understanding of the various roles and skill sets required to succeed.”

One of the newer coding school options, Southern Careers Institute opened its doors in 2016 and boasts award-winning curriculum and a lot of perks to boot.

What makes them different:

Says Community Manager Alison Tugwell, “Our curriculum is employer-tailored and reviewed constantly to ensure that we are teaching the right skills and proficiencies for the changing job market.

We guarantee graduates lifetime access to courses, events, career services and online community for free–one of the only bootcamps to offer this. We also guarantee that our career services team will work with you to find opportunities that match your skillsets, and all SCI curriculum are reviewed bi-annually to ensure that we are teaching the skills that employers need now.”

What you’ll learn:

Advanced JavaScript, Angular, Node.js & Express, Git & Github, Mobile & Cloud Applications, Agile Software Development

Requirements and course details:

The program lasts 9 weeks, with 40-60 hours of class time per week. The average class size ranges from 7-15 students. Their 90-day ramp up program Coding From Scratch is totally free. No prior experience is necessary for admission.

Cost and financing options

The 9 week full time bootcamp costs around $12K, with a free 90 day ramp-up course called Coding from Scratch.

Scholarships are available through the occasional raffle at their Austin and San Antonio events. Financing can be applied for through their finance partner CLIMB.

How they’ll help you score a job:

From Alison: “Our career services team is unparalleled. We work with every student from admissions to post-graduation to understand where passion and skill sets coincide. With our sister company, Coder Camps, we have extended reach and success in placing graduates into roles within software development and product management.

She adds, “No one knows how Texas works better than us. We launched our program in conjunction with our sister company, Coder Camps last year. With their award-winning curriculum and our SCI Edge methodology–stackable certifications, career services, and in-person support, at each of our 7 campuses, success is inevitable.”

The New York Code + Design Academy has been operating since 2012 in locations across the nation, including D.C., Salt Lake City, NYC, and even a campus in Amsterdam.

What makes them different:

Kevin Newsum, Campus Director and Community Manager, explains that “Community is more than an old sitcom: it’s a word we really believe in. Developing a new skill set by learning to code is a bold choice, and a chance to radically redefine your view of the world (and your contribution to it). We encourage students to solve problems that impact not only their own lives, but the lives of those they care about in their community.”

What you’ll learn:

Junior-level full stack developing, along with building a foundation of skills to prepare graduates to contribute as developers right away, and to encourage a lifetime of professional achievement.

They’re firm believers that anyone who wants to find a job should find one, and the program doesn’t end just because you graduate. NYCDA’s Outcomes department works in lockstep with you throughout and beyond your cohort to help you find work.

Requirements and course details:

WDI students are encouraged to complete an assigned pre-work package to prepare for the beginning of the course to help their team hone in on areas of strength or challenging topics. Classes are boutique, intended for increased personal attention.

The full time Web Development Intensive (WDI) runs for twelve weeks at forty hours per week.

They also offer a part time Web Development Intensive (PT WDI) course that meets three times a week for 24 weeks.

Cost and financing options:

Full time WDI: $10K

Part time WDI: $7.5K

NYCDA works with a variety of financing partners, each with several custom financing options tailored to students. Kevin adds, “Anyone interested in learning more about financing should route us a note, we’re happy to help you sort out a sensible solution.”

How they’ll help you score a job:

Outcomes are the bread and butter of their bootcamp. NYCDA individually facilitates one-on-ones with all students throughout their journey, and helps them before and after they graduate. Their Outcomes team is especially committed to helping students fine-tune where their passion lies in tech, and helps them navigate down their own personalized path.

Kevin adds, “This is an amazing time to be a developer in Austin: from the expanding startup scene to robust enterprise operations to established creative industries, our city is ever-evolving. NYCDA is amped to help students find something in themselves to foster real change. And to build lasting relationships while we’re at it.”

Operating since 2013, The Iron Yard is one of the most recognized brands of coding schools in the U.S. The Iron Yard has over 20 campuses spanning across both coasts, and an immense and deep network of students and professionals who, in their words, are working towards real, lasting change through technology education.

What makes them different:

Karly Borden, Campus Director, says, “The Iron Yard has been teaching people to code since 2013. It’s one of the most established and trusted code schools in Austin and focuses on helping graduates launch new careers in software development. More than 100 students have graduated from The Iron Yard in Austin.”

What you’ll learn:

Front-End Engineering with JavaScript and MVC Frameworks (PT or FT)

Back-End Engineering with Java

Requirements and course details:

No prior coding experience is required. However, as a fully licensed post-secondary education institution in Texas, a high school diploma or GED equivalency is required to enroll in full-time courses.

Full-time courses run for 12 weeks. There is also an available part-time 24 week front-end course.

Cost and financing options:

The Iron Yard’s immersive courses cost $13,900.

The Iron Yard offers several scholarships. Financing and cost-of-living loans for courses are also available.

How they’ll help you score a job:

Karly explains, “The Iron Yard offers a custom career support program for graduates who choose to participate. The program includes career support lectures, mock interviews, site visits, alumni huddles, one-on-one coaching, portfolio and resume support, and recommendations. ”

Opened in 2011 and a pioneer in the bootcamp coding space, General Assembly is now a global education company focusing on the most relevant and in-demand skills across data, design, business, and technology. Their global community extends beyond the 20 physical locations, and is comprised of over 35,000 part and full-time alumni, hundreds of thousands of learners, 4,000 hiring partners, and 250+ expert instructors.

What makes them different:

Regional Director Danielle Barnes explains that, “General Assembly is empowering a global community to pursue work they love through best-in-class instruction and access to opportunities. GA works with students online and in person across more than 20 campuses around the world and thousands of companies as partners in course development and graduate placement as well as through GA’s corporate training and development business. Additionally, GA’s focus on affordable and accessible education combined with our education-to-employment approach is helping to create a diverse talent pipeline.

What you’ll learn:

Data Science, Web Development, UX Design, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Product Management, and Front-End Web Development.

Course requirements and details:

Part-time front-end web development is open to beginners, but students are expected to complete 20 hours of pre-work in addition to a phone interview with an admissions advisor. Full-time students are expected to have a basic understanding of web development. Students will have two interviews, one phone screen and one in-person with an advisor and instructor, and must complete 50 hours of pre-work.

Full-time UX Design runs for 10 weeks, 9-5, M-F.

Full-time Data Science and Web Development run for 12 weeks, 9-5, M-F.

Part-time programs run for 10 weeks, 2 days/week.

One-off classes, workshops, and free community events are also available.

Cost and financing options:

Full-time programs cost between $13.5K – $14.5K

Part-time programs cost $3,950.

One-off classes and workshops range from $35 – $250.

GA works with several lenders and also offers a scholarship program called the Opportunity Fund which facilitate a more diverse community of skilled creators in the tech industry.

Additionally, they see that 50% of our PT students’ tuition is paid for by their employer.

How they’ll help you score a job:

Students in full-time programs work with a dedicated career coach that meets with them weekly as they transition into the next phase of their professional lives. The weekly in-class programming is focused on topics such as: resume and cover letters, LinkedIn profiles, building a strong professional network, application strategy, and interview technique and practice.

GA also partners with local companies to expose their students to industry experts through mock interviews, guest lectures, panels, project presentations, and studio tours. The career program does include job placement. 99% of GA’s full-time graduates who participated in the career services program got a job in their field of study within 180 days of graduation.

Danielle adds, “GA is invested in the larger Austin community, hosting free events in partnership with groups like SXSW (free workshop programming), The Austin Chronicle (Made in Austin) and Austin Design Week. GA’s alumni meetup group – Aluminati – brings together alumni from across programs for social events, flash talks and continued study and education opportunities. We have some great blog posts from our students that give insight into student life. Check out one here by recent grad Bryony McLaughlin. Austin’s own Mike Dang, one of our veteran WDI instructors, was recently featured in GA’s global blog.

The model that pioneered an industry, Dev Bootcamp now includes 91 full-time bootcamps (many started by graduates) in 69 US cities with nearly 18,000 graduates estimated in 2016.

Since 2012, they’ve helped more than 2,800 students develop meaningful careers in technology or tech-related fields. Some of the companies that have hired Dev Bootcamp graduates include: Apple, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Umbel, Microsoft, Box, Airbnb, Uber, Under Armour, Salesforce, JP Morgan Chase, Hyatt, PayPal, Buzzfeed, Columbia University and Deloitte.

What makes them different:

Says Chris Nishimura, Sr. PR Manager, “There are five main things that distinguish Dev Bootcamp from other bootcamps:

First is the way we engage students in collaborative learning – through pair programming, team projects, a simulated agile workspace, and a SCRUM environment. The second is the way we teach our students how to optimize their learning; they apply those techniques to quickly pick up new skills or languages required in-field. Third is the way we create greater access for a wider community of learners through our partnerships with community groups like #YesWeCode and Lesbians Who Tech. Fourth, because we integrate soft skills training into our program and have made Engineering Empathy – our culture is one that encourages honest and kind feedback, open communication and self-awareness. Fifth and finally, we provide the support of a strong community both on and off-campus.”

What you’ll learn:

By the end of the program, graduates are agile in: Ruby, Rails, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and database systems such as SQL and PostgreSQL. Students are coached on how to approach challenges like developers – thinking through a project and iterating on feedback to arrive at the most elegant solution.

The details:

Students are not required to have prior coding experience. Chris explains that, “Dev Bootcamp is designed to be accessible to students with a broad range of learning styles, personalities, educational experience, and backgrounds who have the motivation to learn to code and the desire to be part of the tech economy.”

The average class size is 10 students with 2 instructors, plus the support of alumni mentors.

Dev Bootcamp runs for 18 weeks, with 9 weeks as part-time online prep (with about 20 hours of course work per week) and 9 weeks as an on-campus immersive (40-60 hours per week).

Cost and financing options:

The full 18-week program costs $12,700. If you must withdraw from the program for any reason, your tuition will be refunded at a prorated rate.

Dev Bootcamp sometimes offers special, partial or full-tuition scholarships through partnerships with third-party organizations. They have also created a number of diversity and inclusion initiatives including: a partnership with Lesbians Who Tech to provide partial-tuition scholarships to 40 LGBTQ women and our F8 full-tuition scholarship provided to 20 people from underrepresented communities in coordination with Facebook.

Additionally, veterans, anyone who identifies as a woman or is a part of the diverse gender community (trans*, gender-queer, gender non-conforming, etc.), and anyone who identifies as an ethnic or racial minority group underrepresented in tech (Black, African American, Chicano/Latino, Native American, Pacific Islander).

Their partnership with the Skills Fund allows them to offer low-interest loans for qualified Dev Bootcamp applicants.

How they’ll help you score a job:

The Dev Bootcamp program includes integrated career development training throughout the 18 weeks along with customized graduate support after the program. Graduate support includes: one-on-one coaching time with a dedicated career developer, job searching strategies, technical interview training and practice, access to our proprietary platform where grads can connect directly with hiring managers and work space on our campus to focus on their job search and preparation.

Chris adds, “Dev Bootcamp’s mission is to transform lives by teaching people of all backgrounds the technical, cognitive and interpersonal skills used in software development so they can thrive in the tech economy.”

Lumenbrite is an Adobe-authorized training school, operating since 2013.

What makes them different:

Says Roman Villarreal, President, “Lumenbrite specializes in fast-tracked, digital media and marketing classes geared toward freelancers, government, commercial and academic organizations.

What you’ll learn:

Lumenbrite is an Adobe Authorized Training Center that focuses on training software programs for digital marketing and advertising. Some of our classes include formal training in print media, video production, and web design and development (including coding).

Course requirements and details:

All that is required of students for the Lumenbrite courses are basic computer skills. Most training courses last between 2-5 days with 6 students per class.

They also offer a retake policy for all courses.

Cost and financing options:

Most 2-5 day courses range from $895 to $1995 per person.

No financing options are available.

How they’ll help you score a job:

Though there is no career services program or department, instructors are seasoned professionals that bring real-world value into the classroom. The classes are crafted to bring immediate results in a very short period of time.

Since starting in 2012, Hack Reactor’s program has been carefully honed over the years to provide an optimal education in computer science. They work with you from the moment you enroll through the job search to help you upgrade your career.

Stephanie Hong, Director of Digital Marketing, says, “We have the best student outcomes in the coding bootcamp industry. Our students experience a radical change in their career trajectory, and we have the third-party verified statistics to prove it. While most programs aim to have their graduates prepared for junior roles, our graduates typically take mid or even senior-level software engineering positions.

What you’ll learn:

Software engineering, fullstack JavaScript, computer science, engineering soft skills.

Requirements and course details:

The admissions process requires a coding challenge (get excited, nerds), followed by a technical interview. To pass, students need to be adept problem solvers and have a command of JavaScript fundamentals. For this, Hack Reactor offers a free study tool, named Hack Reactor Prep , to help applicants feel confident during their application process.

An average class in Austin has about 25 students and runs for 12 weeks, Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm (close to 70 hours a week). Many students choose to stay later (sometimes as late as 12am) to work with classmates and refine what they learned during the day.

Cost and financing options:

Tuition is $17,780.

As part of their mission to increase access to tech jobs for individuals of all professional backgorunds and experience levels, Hack Reactor proudly announces the $1.3M Scholarship Fund for individuals who are passionate about coding. Learn more and apply for the scholarship.

Hack Reactor also works with lending companies such as Pave and Skillsfund.

How they’ll help you score a job:

Hack Reactor has a dedicated outcomes team that provides career coaching from before the end of the program through the job search process. This includes resume prep, interview practice and even assistance with salary negotiations. We also actively solicit partnerships with employers so that we can provide as many warm introductions as possible.

Hack Reactor grads have been hired at Google, Nasa, Uber, Change.org, Apple, Adobe, Amazon, and many other amazing companies!

Stephanie adds, “Amidst the rigor of our program, it’s easy to miss that so much of what we focus on are soft skills: communication, working as a team and learning how to learn. Our graduates don’t just know how to code, they are ready to contribute as valuable team members. Also, an experience as intense as the Hack Reactor program fosters strong friendships between classmates, and this in turn leads to a strong alumni network of people who stay connected to Hack Reactor and each other.

To learn more about student experience, check out Hack Reactor reviews on Course Report.”

Go forth and prosper

There is one more program in Austin to check out, and that’s Thoughtbot’s Apprentice.io, a pretty unique take on coding education. The team did not respond to our requests for comment, so they’re not featured in the roundup above (and we heard a rumor the program may end in Austin), but make sure to check them out regardless.

Hope that helped. Now, go forth and be a genius!

#AustinCodingSchools