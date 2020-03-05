Tech News
Dementia support: Two apps bring science and hope together to help
(TECH NEWS) Psychology and other medical professionals are hard at work trying to alleviate the struggles of those with dementia with 2 apps, Thinkability and MindMate.
Dementia is awful. Watching a loved one suffering is devastating any way you slice it, but watching their mental faculties slowly diminish is a different type of heartbreak all together. Thinkability, a new “dementia app,” brings new hope to those suffering from dementia.
Dementia, per the Mayo Clinic, “describes a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with your daily life. It isn’t a specific disease, but several different diseases may cause dementia.” Dementia may be a symptom of a disease such as Alzheimer’s or other conditions, or it may occur as the result of a brain injury.
Thinkability, working with the University of Nottingham, Eumedianet, has devised a new app to aid people with dementia and their caretakers or other people in their lives. The science behind Thinkability is Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST), one of the most popular non-pharmacological interventions for people with mild to moderate dementia.
CST is more or less exactly what it sounds like. Developed through evidence-based science, many psychologists worked to develop this therapy. CST works to stimulate the person with dementia’s mind through social interaction and specific mental activities. The goal is to reactivate the person’s brain through a series of activities, ideally carried out with another person or small group.
CST has shown through several studies to have a likely positive effect on dementia sufferers. It’s not a magic bullet, but any movement in the right direction is worth giving a shot. The activities on the Thinkability app range from physical activities and word games like hangman or word search to casual conversation starters that stimulate memory.
Thinkability has some serious brain power behind it. From their website:
“This app is made as part of the European Induct project, see this project website, and developed in cooperation with ESR Harleen Rai. Harleen is a Marie Sklodowska-Curie research fellow working for INDUCT (Interdisciplinary Network for Dementia Using Current Technology). For her PhD, she developed this interactive touch screen tablet version of CST (Cognitive Stimulation Therapy) which can be used for people with dementia and their carers.”
While Thinkability is in beta-testing stage, a similar app is available now on Apple and Android devices as well as for your PC. MindMate, marketed as “Free Brain Games for Boomers and Seniors,” also gives physical and mental activities, and also health tips and recipes. Both also have conversation starters to stimulate memory and calm an agitated mind.
Thinkability and MindMate have hope and science on their side. These user-friendly apps are based on science and created with a desire to help. They could bring some desperately needed relief to many of those with dementia and those who care for them. And that can’t happen soon enough.
Tech News
Lesser known remote job boards for tech folks
(TECH NEWS) Some online job boards for remote work (mostly in tech) that may be useful or not widely known. Get your resume ready!
We know the digital capabilities of our world have brought new job opportunities in tech and needs for skills as user-experience designers, web developers, software engineers and solutions architects to name a few. What’s interesting about these particular jobs is their ability to be done from anywhere with an internet connection.
This has caused many people to try to have their cake and eat it too, by working remotely. Sometimes though it can be hard to find where these jobs are available but we have multiple resources just for you then. We have a great networking group of those working in digital in Austin, TX and many incredible people and opportunities are posted in Austin Digital Jobs and Remote digital jobs.
As we look at future opportunities and the need to have more flexibility in our work lives, there are some remote job boards that you may not be aware of or are curious about. This is not meant to be an all-inclusive list and feel free to send in any you know that are reputable and worth checking out.
Remotely People
Broken out in the following categories: Software Development, Customer Support, Marketing, Design, Product and Non-Tech
Remote
You put in the job title and hit enter and/or you can scroll down for featured jobs. They advertise opportunities from companies like Github, Invision, Gitlab, Udacity, Netlify and Customer.io
Guru
Sort by category. Options are Programming & Development, Design & Art, Writing & Translation, Administrative & Secretarial, Business & Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering & Architecture, Legal, Other
There are also sites to sign up and possibly secure short-term contracts or freelance projects that may help you build out your work experiences as well as bring in a little bit of income. These typically are not full-time work from home positions.
Parker Dewey (Micro-internships with partners like Microsoft)
Upwork (On Demand Freelancers for Web Development, Mobile Development, Design, Writing, Admin Support, Customer Service, Marketing and Accounting)
Instawork (Hospitality /Service industry, Event Staffing)
Tech News
Tech brands we love, hate, and are starting to hate [survey]
(TECH NEWS) The Verge held a Big Tech survey to find out how average people felt about the largest companies in tech. The results changed depending on the company.
Over the past decade or so, our society has become so rapidly dependent upon technologies – and the Big Tech companies who produce them – that we haven’t even really had a chance to pause, catch our breath, and think about the consequences.
It seems we’re having a bit of big-tech whiplash, as over the past few years concerns and scandals over issues like the privacy of our personal information and how tech is affecting everything from our mental health to our elections have led to a rise in anti-tech sentiment, more tech companies facing lawsuits, and more strident demand for accountability and transparency.
The Verge recently posted the results of their 2020 survey, which mostly collects opinions on how people feel about and use the products of big-name tech companies, as well as how these brands compare to one another.
The results show that most people don’t paint all of Big Tech with the same brush.
There are the brands we love, the brands we’re starting to hate, and the brands we love to hate. Generally speaking, Amazon, Google, YouTube, Netflix, and Microsoft are much beloved by Americans, whereas Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are met with more skepticism.
One key factor in how we feel about tech companies is whether or not we trust them with our personal information.
According to the survey, Microsoft is the number one most trusted brand, closely followed by Amazon. Only 41 percent of respondents said that they trusted Facebook with their personal information, which makes sense, given privacy violating scandals like the Cambridge Analytica debacle. Amongst those surveyed who do not use Facebook, a lack of trust around privacy issues was the number one sited reason for eschewing the social networking platform.
This is despite 71 percent of survey respondents saying they had a “favorable” opinion of Facebook. However, when comparing Google to Facebook, respondents preferred Google when it came to every category of task except for “helping you connect to friends/family.” Respondents rated Google as having more useful services, being more functional for helping you “manage your life,” giving you more control over whether or not your geographic location was displayed, and having a more transparent privacy policy. If Google could get together an effective social networking model, they might actually be able to lead a mass migration away from Facebook.
How do people think that Big Tech companies affect society?
That depends on the company. The majority of respondents feel that Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and YouTube have a positive impact on society. Interestingly, despite their widespread use and seeming popularity, more people think that Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have an overall negative impact.
Survey respondents tended to feel that large companies should be prevented from monopolizing too much of the economy, with 72 percent of respondents saying that Facebook has “too much power,” and more than half agreeing that the government should break up such monopolies and that Google and YouTube should be split into separate companies.
Interestingly, however, respondents seemed less-than-informed about which companies are actually in bed with one another, with less than half of respondents aware that Google owns YouTube and that Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp. It would be interesting to see if peoples’ feelings towards these large monopolies would change if they were more aware of which companies own whom.
Despite our supposed dependence on these tech companies, a lot of people say they wouldn’t necessarily miss them if they were gone. Respondent would be sad to lose Google, Amazon, YouTube, Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple. However, only 55 percent said they would miss Facebook if it disappeared, and even more would be perfectly content living without Instagram and Twitter.
Tech News
Toyota is one step closer to self-driving taxis
(TECH NEWS) Toyota is getting one step closer to brining self-driving taxis to the public with a little help from their friends Pony.ai.
Major auto manufacturers around the globe are in a race to be the first to make self-driving cars mainstream. Toyota is the latest manufacturer to make a big move by making a major investment in a self-driving startup called Pony.ai. Together the companies will be getting one step closer to making self-driving taxis a reality.
Toyota and Pony.ai announced that they will be working together to begin a pilot program to test self-driving cars in the major Chinese cities of Shanghai and Beijing. Pony.ai is a startup based in Silicon Valley and Guangzhou, China. The two companies have been working together since 2019 to test self-driving vehicles.
For the most part, Toyota has kept hush hush about their self-driving car projects, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t hard at work. It seems that Toyota has a keen interest in self-driving taxis. In 2018, Toyota invested $500M in a self-driving project with Uber. It’s possible the company sees the self-driving taxis as a stepping stone before they are able to introduce the technology into their everyday vehicles. Toyota has been testing their self-driving products in a U.S.-based closed-door facility for the past few years.
Pony.ai is also primarily focused on the self-driving taxi concept which they refer to as Robotaxis. Pony.ai is far less secretive than Toyota, with public tests of their Robotaxis being held in Beijing and Guangzhou since 2018. According to their website, they are the first company to offer “public-facing Robotaxi services” in California and in China.
Together, Toyota and Pony.ai, will be launching a limited ride-hailing pilot for their self-driving vehicles in downtown Tokyo during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Of course, that is assuming that the Olympics go on as planned in the wake of the Coronavirus, but that is a story for another day.
Toyota will outfit the self-driving cars with their “Chauffeur” software which Toyota has described as being “focused on full autonomy, where the human is essentially removed from the driving equation.” This product is not currently being offered in any of Toyota’s vehicles, but every public-facing test brings them one step closer to bringing self-driving vehicles into our everyday lives.
Dementia support: Two apps bring science and hope together to help
Facebook messenger gets a major facelift for speed
Lesser known remote job boards for tech folks
Is your company’s sick policy making things worse? #COVID-19
What happens when you pay every employee $70K?
11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
You’ve seen the job listings, but what exactly *is* UX writing?
To get your LLC off the ground, lenders need to see these 3 things
6 entrepreneurial tools for startup productivity
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep your data yours
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
