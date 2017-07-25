KindMind: Mental health mobile app that seeks to de-stigmatize

Grinding the gears

There’s a varied list of things that have a tendency to get me riled up. Some are as trivial as someone not knowing the difference between Dr. Frankenstein and The Monster, and some are as significant as the negative stigmas surrounding mental health.



While the dialogue has drastically changed over the years in regard to mental health and mental illness, there is still a long way to go. Many people still struggle with these conversations.

One of the biggest issues surrounding mental health is that helping symptoms related to mental illness is not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Keeping in check

What is also overlooked is the importance of mental health in general. We are all so caught up in our day-to-day activities, that we are often burning ourselves out in the process.

In order to keep us properly functioning, it is vital to keep tabs on our mental health. We should be checking in as often as possible to make sure that we’re doing things to benefit ourselves mentally and emotionally. So, why not do that by using the devices we have attached-at-the-hand?

KindMind

A new, in-beta app called KindMind is offering convenient access to mental health treatment, innovative mood tracking, and a wellness community forum.

“KindMind helps eliminate physical barriers to treatment by putting users face-to-face with licensed clinicians through video-conferencing.

Users can track their mood within the app, and discuss mental wellness in the forums,” says developers. “Providers benefit from KindMind by saving on overhead costs and letting us handle scheduling and billing. Most importantly, KindMind aspires to change the way people see mental health.”

The idea of the app is to erase the negative stigmas regarding mental health concerns, while also providing a communal environment for those in similar situations.

It also allows people access to mental healthcare that works with their schedule.

Last thoughts

“By encouraging others to treat mental health as a priority and part of their overall wellness, KindMind hopes to reduce stigma,” continues developers. “By streamlining services, gamifying mood tracking, and encouraging mental health conversations, KindMind hopes to make mental wellness fun, exciting, and easy.”

