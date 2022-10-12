Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Menopause only adds to the pressure of female age discrimination

Age discrimination, despite gender norms, spans to all, and all can be affected, but menopause only adds to the pressure.

Published

Women walking at work representing oncoming menopause

This is Part 3 of a multi-part story regarding menopause in the workplace. Read Part 1 of this story and Part 2 of this story before proceeding.

Earlier this year, Lisa LaFlamme, a Canadian television journalist, announced her dismissal after 35 years of serving with CTV. It’s been implied that her hair color was a factor in her termination. She stopped coloring her grey hair. Dove Canada started a campaign #KeepTheGrey. The video attached to the tweet says that “women with grey hair are being edged out of the workplace.” Another reason women don’t want to talk about menopause: it’s not safe to age in the workplace. It is just another reminder that a woman is getting old.

Age discrimination in the workplace

Women face many hurdles in the workplace. As they age, the hurdles get higher. AARP estimates that 64% of women experience age discrimination in the workplace, compared to only 59% of men. And that’s just the reported cases. Once a woman begins to look older, managers and supervisors can see them as incompetent and outdated. In LaFlamme’s case, she was seen as less marketable as a journalist. Sadly, sometimes ageism is subtle. We know it’s happening, but it’s difficult to prove. Most women don’t want to admit to experiencing menopause symptoms in the workplace, let alone that they are having difficulties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What can employers do?

Much like the #MeToo movement, or talking about pregnancy in the workplace, changing the dialogue about menopause won’t happen overnight. Responsible employers should have empathy toward women dealing with menopause. Although menopause isn’t a disease, it can take a decade or more for a woman to go through this natural phase of life. Using menopause as a way to push a woman out of a job could be construed as age or gender discrimination. More importantly, losing female talent due to menopause hurts the workplace. It’s time to create a culture where women can safely discuss their needs during menopause without penalty. 

 Work culture around menopause has to change. The final story, part 4, will be released soon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Woman at work representing menopause Woman at work representing menopause

Opinion Editorials

Why Is menopause a taboo subject in the workplace?

Menopause is a natural part of those born female and identify as such, so why is such a taboo subject? Let's break the mold.

3 days ago
Woman with graying hair in office representing menopause Woman with graying hair in office representing menopause

Opinion Editorials

Menopause: Breaking the workplace taboo

Women go through many unique challenges throughout their careers, including menopause. This is why employers should care about this milestone.

6 days ago
Older employee checking phone after being laid off, holding tablet in other hand to prepare. Older employee checking phone after being laid off, holding tablet in other hand to prepare.

Business News

Why you may receive a list of colleague names & ages after layoffs

If you get laid off, is it weird to receive a list of employees who were also laid off—along with their ages? If you’re...

July 25, 2022
Jewel age discrimination Jewel age discrimination

Business Marketing

Here’s how one employer was able beat an age discrimination lawsuit

(MARKETING) Age discrimination is a rare occurrence but still something to be battled. It's good practice to keep your house in order to be...

June 16, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.