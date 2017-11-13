Tech News
Mini-series inspires mental health app for veterans
(TECH NEWS) After a successful mini-series, National Geographic realized there’s much more they can do to improve the lives of veterans, so they’ve launched an app to innovate the space.
Along with their new mini-series The Long Road Home, National Geographic has released an app called Bravo Tango Brain Training, designed to help veterans manage and improve their mental health. The mini-series is based on Martha Raddatz’s New York Times best-selling book that chronicles the lives of service members and their families through deployment and post-deployment.
While producing the show, National Geographic realized there was a bigger impact they could have on the home life of veterans. They decided to team up with 360i, a branding agency, and Dr. Michael Valdovinos, a former Air Force psychologist and combat veteran, to create an app designed to give veterans easy access to one of the most effective tools for treating stress and promoting healthy coping practices—meditation.
Speaking on the app and its potential, Dr. Valdovinos said, “Many veterans are hesitant to try meditation and mindfulness because of societal stereotypes it carries in our community. In my practice, however, I’ve found meditation, mindfulness and voice therapy to be highly effective in reducing stress, refining focus and raising optimism.”
“Bravo Tango Brain Training is a bridge to seeking help and brings a unique approach directly to the veteran community where we feel safest: our homes,” Dr. Valdovinos added.
Numerous studies have been made supporting the approach to mental health made by Bravo Tango. Studies published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress, Military Medicine and the Journal of Clinical Psychology determined that breathing-based meditation intervention results in reduced stress, anxiety, feelings of depression, and slowed respiration rates. In one case, 90% of veteran participants completed the study, suggesting high acceptability of meditation practices.
Available on any device equipped with Google Assistant, users will just need to say, “Ok Google, talk to Bravo Tango,” to open the app and begin.
The program will recognize over 40 moods and provide a guide to help the user select the best exercise for how they are feeling. Whether stress, anxiety, insomnia, loneliness, anger, fear, or some combination, Bravo Tango is set up to deal with a complex set of emotions using practices ranging from simple breathing and focus to muscle relaxation.
National Geographic, through the release of Bravo Tango and the premiere of the mini-series, wants to provide a space for discourse and recognition of important veterans’ issues.
With their platform, they have the ability as change the outlook on mental heath, enhance the support available for those struggling through their return home, and increase awareness of mental health across a widespread demographic.
Ex-Facebook President, Sean Parker says they knew they were creating addictions
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Sean Parker, a long-time player in tech, says that Facebook was aware they were creating something addictive but “did it anyway.”
Oh snap, there’s some Facebook drama going on, and like most Facebook drama, it’s a little awkward and over-exaggerated.
During an Axios event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sean Parker, first president of Facebook, co-founder of Napster, Mother of Dragons, and now founder and chair of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, lamented openly during a candid discussion about his role in creating the social media giant.
“The thought process that went into building these applications, Facebook being the first of them… was all about: ‘How do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?'” said Parker, likening the cycle of posting and receiving likes and thus posting more to being given a “little dopamine hit.”
That’s right folks, Facebook was designed to be enjoyable and addictive.
While tycoons Sean Parker and Mark Zuckerberg remain large players in the current social media sphere, social media was already an addicting form of communication with old schoolers Friendster, Myspace, LiveJournal, and even Second Life. As mobile technology advances and marketing makes the tech seem less daunting and more fun, naturally, social media would begin to proliferate over time.
Arcade machines, pinball machines, theme park games, you name it; all were designed to be both fun and addicting.
But those things couldn’t really be carried around, because the tech wasn’t quite there yet. Now all of these things can be done from a phone, installed from the app store for free, to be used at any spare moment’s notice with sporadic pop-ups encouraging you to buy more in-game currency to keep playing.
Even better, Facebook gives us a platform to sick brag about our high scores and pester relatives to help out our digital farms.
During the discussion with Axios, Parker refers to his and his colleagues’ knowledge of media addiction and time consumption “exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology” by creating a social feedback validation loop… something a hacker might come up with.
“[W]e understood this consciously,” Parker said, concluding with a harrowing, “And we did it anyway.”
Selfies have been around since I can remember getting the internet at 13. Filters had to be applied manually or via Photoshop, and there were more dirty bathroom mirror photos with a hot white flash in half the shots, but they were there.
This just happens to be an age of selfies. More people are getting into the tech. It’s getting better, cheaper, and more obtainable, so yeah, people are going to get more creative and more use out of it than they used to.
Though it’s not entirely clear that rabid selfie-sharing is Parker’s uneasiness, but what makes Facebook and other new social media platforms different than some of their predecessors is the automation of things through algorithms, the collection of data for targeting advertising, and privacy concerns.
So let’s not simply assume using Facebook and social media platforms will do weird things to our brains, rather let’s be smart about how we use them.
NASA, Uber team up to make flying cars a reality within 36 months
(TECH NEWS) With Uber and NASA teaming up in a meaningful way, testing out flying cars could be a reality by 2020 – you in?
When I was an elementary school student in the early 90’s, our teacher gave us an assignment wherein we made predictions about how the world would be different after the new Millennium. The most common prediction was that by the year 2000, we would all be zooming about in flying cars.
Seventeen years into the new century, and we’re still waiting for our sci-fi dreams to come true. But a new partnership between NASA and Uber is bringing that dream closer to reality.
If you’ve been following this issue, you already know that Uber has been working on creating flying cars. They want to recreate the success of their on-ground ride-hailing service (and, let’s be real, revolutionize transportation) by developing “ride-sharing in the sky.” They’d like customers to use their smartphones to hail an electric, driverless, flying vehicle.
Uber plans to test such a four-passenger taxi in Los Angeles by 2020, with a proposed second test market in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
Their vehicles will likely be a hybrid of drone, plane, and helicopter design, and will be able to travel at 200 miles per hour, and to take off and land vertically.
Uber has also been working to woo aviation regulators. Uber’s Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden says that they are “starting very early in discussions” with regulatory agencies to make sure that they are “aligned with the vision.”
Meanwhile, NASA has been testing their own flying cars, starting at a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) testing site, and then in increasingly populated areas. Next year, they’ll start Phase Three of the project by testing vehicles in areas with moderate population density, followed by densely populated urban areas in Phase Four.
That’s where Uber comes in.
In January, NASA contracted Uber to develop the software that will, theoretically, one day be needed to make sure that many aircrafts can safely share the airspace in urban areas. That software will also need to be integrated with existing air traffic control systems.
To meet this goal, Uber has hired former NASA engineers to manage the software program, as well as the aircraft design team. This is the first services contracted that NASA has ever signed with a company to work on flying vehicles that stay within the earth’s atmosphere.
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep you all sorts of secure
(TECH NEWS) If you work on public internet or are just looking to beef up your internet security VPNs could be your answer. Here are five worth looking into.
We must speak, as we so often do, of l33t h4x0rz.
Let’s get blunt. We have reached the point in the evolution of technology where access to your personal data is equivalent to access to everything you own. Data security breach, which involves fewer twentysomethings with improbable hair and more Russian state actors than 90s movies led me to believe, can be the end of a business, especially a small one.
Frustratingly, the mainstream market hasn’t really produced perfect solutions for that. At present, you really have two options.
Option one, you roll with AppleFacebookGoogleSoft. Different companies, same model: hand your data to a giant organization with an affirmative interest in keeping it confidential. That can work! It can also, y’know, not. A lot.
Option two, full infogeek. Pull together All The Information and put it behind tight security you control. We’re big fans of this. On the other hand, we’re geeks. Doing this successfully requires knowledge, specialty tools and changes in behavior that may not be practical for you.
Ain’t exactly optimal, those options. So for the love of the white hat, what’s to do? Where’s the middle ground between “put it in a big sack and hand it to HugeCorpCo” and “lock every 0 and 1 in a painstakingly handcrafted box?”
Meet your friend, the VPN. Virtual private networks aren’t just the irritating things you have to sign into before another constructive day on the cube farm. For any entrepreneur or freelancer who isn’t into a rad Linux solution, a VPN is a straight-up necessity. They’re how you Internet without people keeping logs (your ISP does), tracking your activity (everybody does), or carrying off your innocent data to the dark web or the Kremlin.
Better yet? There are lots of good ones that are inexpensive, reliable, and only a Google away. Here’s 5. Unranked, because every VPN is a beautiful snowflake.
IPVanish wins at efficiency. They own 100 percent of their resources, rather than outsourcing any work to third parties. That means high speed and optimal security, since their commitment to keeping zero information on their clients can’t be undercut by nosy contractors.
NordVPN has tech wizardry going for it, with double encryption and even an optional kill switch that automatically disconnects you from the Internet if anything goes amiss with the VPN. Nord also wins at most devices per subscription, and will happily wrap up to 6 of your robots in the warm embrace of infosec.
Private Internet Access, in addition to winning the Most Straightforwardly Named Product Ever award I just made up, is great for power users, with unlimited bandwidth and a subscription allowing up to 5 devices. It’s also super simple, designed to run in the background while you go about your digital day, so for folks who aren’t looking for bundled apps or a shiny interface, this is your guy.
PureVPN gets compatibility cred, since it’s usable across Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Windows and even provides proxy workarounds for Chrome and Firefox. It also has a frankly enormous server network, which is good news for speed freaks.
TunnelBear, in addition to being adorable, is extremely user friendly. It’s kind of the anti-PIA, with a rich interface and lots of shiny features. Those features include neat security tricks like Intellibear, allowing users to selectively VPN into particular sites, and Vigilant Mode, which makes like Nord and blocks Internet traffic in case of outages.
Snowflake jokes aside, the list really isn’t ranked, and for reason. Your VPN will be your gateway to the Internet. What works for you is totally contingent on what you do and what you need. There are only two definitive rules.
One, never free. A free trial is fine. “Free VPN” is online shorthand for “place all your information in this bucket, which I will then steal, seal and sell to the Internet’s many, many buyers of evil buckets of data.”
Two, it’s a numbers game. There are countless choices for VPNs on the market. The entries on our list offer substantially similar services to dozens of others. What makes our 5 special?
Twelve bucks. The maximum cost of each of the 5 VPNs above is less than twelve dollars per month. Most cost less: spring for a subscription and you can get the average cost down to 2 or 3 dollars monthly. But month to month, no obligation, even the most expensive entry on the list – that’s a tie between NordVPN and PureVPN – costs you less than twelve dollars a month.
Beat that for peace of mind.
The
