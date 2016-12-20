Panda is like extra tabs on super crack for the productivity junkie

Sadly, no real pandas

If you’re a news junkie — and if you’re reading American Genius, you probably are — Panda 5 might just be your dream extension.

Panda 5 is an app that streamlines your intake of news. It’s “a smart news reader, powered by integrations.” Those of us who find ourselves lining up dozens and dozens of tabs of pages you want to read will love the extension because it allows you to browse multiple websites from within the same tab.

From the top

First, you authorize Panda to access your Twitter account. Twitter will then recommend a list of feeds based on who you follow. Panda 5 is already integrated with Product Hunt, Dribble, Brain Pickings, Inbound.org, Medium, and The Verge.

Set up your own favorite websites to see all of your feeds side by side. Read articles without ever leaving Panda. You can also search for terms across the platform, or within a particular feed, and you can bookmark pages to read later.

Make it work for you

This Chrome extension offers 18 different layouts, so you can choose the template that works best for “your content curation process.” You can also add other personalized tools to your Panda, such as a To Do list and a notepad.

Best of all, it provides “distraction-free reading,” meaning you can select a slimmed-down version of the pages you want to read that eliminates all ads and sidebars. In other words, it just gives you the meat of the article without all the bells and whistles.

Panda is so helpful for organizing web browsing that companies like Facebook, Google, Uber, and Trello, have already been using it for years. One Product Hunter called it “the best chrome extension on the market right now.”

The fifth edition of Panda is now available in beta and they are offering a 40 percent discount if you sign up before their beta ends.

