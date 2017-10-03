Pluralsight is here show you your knowledge gaps and strengths

(TECH NEWS) Pluralsight helps you identify your knowledge gaps and strengths with skill assessments in as little as five minutes and 20 questions. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 2

THIS IS NOT A TEST

Ever wondered how your technical prowess measured up when it comes to Angular JS, Python, MSQL, or even Google: Associate Android Developer (AAD)?



Technology learning platform, Pluralsight, is offering free skill assessments on a large library of courses ranging from graphic design and 3D modeling to various programming languages and libraries.

Check your IQ

For around five minutes of your life and twenty questions, with Pluralsight IQ you’ll be able to see where your skills stack up and identify knowledge gap areas as well as strengths. The results even tell you where to start on a learning path so you can get started on the areas that need work or are needed most and not waste time doing what you already know.

You are ranked as either a Novice, Proficient, or Expert for your “Skill IQ” and are given a one-time opportunity to retake the assessment in addition to going over questions that were missed.

Free 99

All assessments are free, but if you want to continue with Pluralsight to get your learning on, there is a monthly subscription fee: for both individual users as well as businesses.

Fear not, however, for Pluralsight does offer a 10-day free trial for the curious, so if you’re feeling really ambitious, I’d cram as much content in the ten days as I could.

And depending on where you work, your employers may offer to pay for a subscription for you, or already offer access as an employee perk – so look into it! There are hundreds of hours’ worth of content available, exercises, and more skill assessments to measure your progress as you continue through your current learning path.

Knowledge is power

There’s nothing that states you have to stick with Pluralsight, so you can always sign up, test your might, and move on to other sources of beefing up those tech skills. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to have an advantage of insight as to where you could use some extra study time if you’re looking to make a career change or a job move.

If a burned ego of seeing a low score doesn’t steer you on a path to improving your tech knowledge, do it anyway. It could be the start to a nice boost in your career.

#Assess all the things