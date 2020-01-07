Predictions for exciting, eerie, and emerging tech in 2020

Tech News
DaVinci predicted flying machines. Arthur C. Clarke imagined iPads. And, Ray Bradbury envisioned earbuds. All of those ideas were way ahead of their time. Now that we are in the year of vision – 2020, let’s consider some of the expert predictions for the coming year in the areas of social, finance, healthcare, tech and the cloud.
SOCIAL
In 2020, The Verge says it’s likely metrics keep dropping off social, people are back as curators leaving algorithms behind, Discord hits mainstream, Facebook’s Oculus hits its prime and Congress legislates misinformation. Oh, and, some experts question whether regulators will seek to break up Facebook and Google. TikTok’s time is up as the new big thing with competition heating up with other short-form video apps entering the market. And, the internet continues to splinter into European, American and Sino-Russian-authoritarian internet, which will limit the size of any one social network.
FINANCE
Hold onto your hats as foldable phones (note not flip) and dual-screen laptops become en vogue and find a niche market as price remains a deterrent, according to The Street’s Real Money. 5G phones will become more available but won’t impact the market. Microsoft stock was strong the last two years, but in 2020, may slow its growth and continue slowing as the majority of its corporate office has migrated over to Office 365. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) sees interest from major internet/cloud giants with lots of cash and with major cloud storage needs and those companies will most likely be the key buyers of AMD’s Rome CPU. And, China starts buying local for chips, hardware and software since the US implemented restrictions.
HEALTHCARE & SCIENCE
Fast Company has many tech predictions, but we’re sticking to healthcare and science. Gene therapy will play an increasing role in the treatment of cancer as the technology was already approved for B Cell treatment and the goal is to use it for other cancers. And, AI will help make medical care less costly while also providing more access to excellent care. A new voice app will allow doctors to actually interact with patients while the virtual assistant takes notes. One expert is betting on biosensing and sees wearables predicting colds, interacting with pharmacies and getting you medicine before you are actually ill.
THE CLOUD
Companies will see the cost savings and safety of using the hybrid cloud and more will turn to it over private cloud in the coming year, according to expert predictions on TechRepublic. Meanwhile, Nextcloud, already the largest on-site deployed solution, is going to have a great year as more companies move toward the hybrid cloud approach. Open source already plays a huge role in the cloud, but in 2020, it’s predicted that by the end of the year it will run completely on open source software. Oh, and to top that, it’s expected that the biggest cloud breach ever will occur putting billions of users’ data at risk, but which could lead to new security features.
TECH
Libra will remain a horoscope sign as Facebook kills plans for its cryptocurrency, according to the folks at Fortune. Protesters afraid of being identified through facial recognition will be using fashion and special makeup, along with masks that look like other people, all designed to confuse the technology. So, may the odds be ever in your favor. Remember when cable was cheap? Sometime around 1982. As streaming gets pricier by the second, it’s expected piracy will make a comeback with people pissed about paying so much and getting “streaming fatigue”. In an election year, I think most folks are hoping we don’t have a repeat of 2016, with hackers impacting results. Hackers beware, you are on the radar of the U.S. Cyber Command. While WeWork was a fail, the office space leases may be taken over by none other than Amazon, who knows a bit about making lemonade.
A few other tech predictions from TechRepublic: An Android smartwatch will triumph over the Apple Watch. Also, Android phones, (Samsung) will lose the notch on the phone, offering full screen phone functionality. And, the Samsung Galaxy S11 will become the must-have device and skyrocket the company into the stratosphere.
So, here’s to 2020. Let’s hope the advances in technology make work smoother, life easier and all of our pocketbooks a little fatter.
What are your tech predictions for the next year?
Video games have helped one email company succeed
(TECH NEWS) Considering video games are part of one of the largest industries on the planet, why haven’t more companies followed in Superhumans footsteps.
What’s one way to make your software more appealing to customers? Well, as far as the email company Superhuman is concerned, you can make it work like a video game.
At first glance, this strategy seems a little counter intuitive – after all, video game doesn’t exactly scream professional. But as video games become more and more common (Candy Crush, anyone?) the stigma of gaming as ‘unemployed loser in their parents’ basement’ has started to slip away.
Of course, just because gaming has become mainstream, that doesn’t explain Superhuman’s strategy. Luckily, game designer and scholar Jane McGonigal can give us some insight. In her famous 2010 TED talk, McGonigal argued that in games, people are “more likely to stick with a problem as long as it takes, to get up after failure and try again.” Through a combination of collaboration, carefully set goals and a lack of finality with ‘fails,’ video games are able to encourage individuals to push through difficult scenarios.
Not to mention, they make work enjoyable.
It’s this feeling that Superhuman CEO Rahul Vohra focused on when creating the software. According to Vohra, “Most companies worry about what users want or what they need. But we don’t worry about that at all. We obsess about how users feel.”
So how do they bring the fun of video games to email software? Through four main ideas. First, Superhuman sets clear goals with clients. Hitting goals can actually boost the dopamine receptors in our brains, which is one reason why gaming can be so addictive – and so effective. By implementing these sorts of benchmarks, Superhuman takes email from tedious to interesting.
Next, the software includes keyboard shortcuts in a similar fashion to video games. Not only does this make Superhuman more intuitive to many clients, but it helps speed up the operation as a whole.
There’s also “tutorials,” which in the case of Superhuman is actually training where new clients meet the Superhuman team and learn how to use the equipment. McGonigal discusses the importance of collaboration within games, pointing out that working together to reach a mutual goal can push players further.
Finally, the pace adjusts alongside the client, which is something games do well. After all, too hard too early and a player gives up, but too easy too late and a player is bored. By adjusting speed to match client abilities, the software never feels overwhelming or ineffective.
Good games put user experience front and center, which encourages users to come back again and again. Superhuman is just one of many businesses to start tapping into games’ successful formulas. How could drawing on video games’ successes improve your business?
Tech News
Counter Terrorism in the tech space is a growing concern for Facebook
(TECH NEWS) With the growing amount of data on the internet, terrorism is an increasing problem that has forces big tech companies to counter
With violent extremists using the internet to promote their propaganda, spread hate, and even livestream attacks and executions, the pressure is on tech companies to become more proactive in preventing terrorism by banning and removing terrorist content from their platforms.
In August of this past year, the president and the FBI both called upon tech companies to step up their game. The next month, Facebook expanded their definition of terrorism and banned 200 white supremacist groups from the platform.
In December, Facebook posted an update on its blog about its counterterrorism efforts, written by Facebook VP for Global Policy Management, Monika Bickert, and its Head of Counterterrorism and Dangerous Organizations Policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Dr. Erin Saltman. The existence of such job titles points to tech company’s efforts to counter terrorism by dedicating teams to the cause.
The post mostly describes the efforts of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), an organization started in the summer of 2017, chaired by Facebook, and on its way to becoming an independent 501c3 organization. GIFCT members also include Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Drobox, Amazon, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp.
The organization seeks facilitate collaboration not only between the tech companies, but also with governments, the public, other NGOs like Tech Against Terrorism, academic institutions, and researchers. GIFCT’s mission statement is to “prevent terrorists and extremists from exploiting digital platforms.” This, according to Facebook’s blog post, includes thwarting terrorists’ “abilities to promote themselves, share propaganda and exploit digital platforms to glorify real-world acts of violence.”
GIFCT’s nine point plan includes actions that each member company is expected to take individually, as well as ways in which companies will work together, and will work with other entities. Each company has committed to developing terms of use that explicitly prohibit terrorist content so that there is a “clear basis” for removing it, easy-to-use tools for users to flag content, improved detection and removal technologies, and vetting and moderation systems for livestreams. Furthermore, companies must issue transparency reports to disclose incidents of the detection and removal of terrorist content.
Member companies have also committed to sharing knowledge, tools, and research for improving technologies that help flag and remove terrorist content, including a shared dataset for developing artificial intelligence. For example, platforms use “hashes,” which are like digital footprints, to quickly remove terrorist content en masse.
Companies will also work together to maintain Crisis Protocols for responding quickly to “emerging or active” terrorist attacks (Facebook has activated its protocol 35 times since creating it); to educate the public; and to combat bigotry by working with organizations that “challenge hate and promote pluralism and respect online.”
For every advance that tech companies make, terrorists are also coming up with innovative new strategies to bypass obstacles. Furthermore, it can be challenging to agree on definitions across different countries and groups, especially when extremist organizations have political affiliations. Tech companies are doing their best to prevent the trauma of terrorism and violent extremism from spreading online, but there is still much work to be done.
Tech News
Changing passwords should be your new years resolution
(TECH NEWS) The worst passwords of 2019 are in, and there are no suprises. This might be a good time to call your grandparents to inform them of better options.
The worst passwords of 2019 are in and they’re about as embarrassing and disappointing as you would expect. But, before we get into the top 10 list, have a brief existential crisis with me.
Are passwords ever secure anymore?
We have seen countless data breaches from some of the most trusted companies in the world. It can be disheartening for everyday people to attempt to set the best password and not feel like it’s all in vain.
Well, let me reassure you, so long as none of the passwords on the top 100 list are yours then you’re doing better than many of your fellow internet citizens.
How is it, in the year 2019 for goodness sakes, that people are still using “password” as their password. Here is the rest of the top ten list.
1. 123456
2. 123456789
3. qwerty
4. password
5. 1234567
6. 12345678
7. 12345
8. iloveyou
9. 111111
10. 123123
Cybersecurity will not be getting any easier in 2020, so just in case one of your passwords made the top 100 list, here are a few things to keep in mind while you update your passwords.
– Size matters: Aim to have a password that is between 12-15 characters long. Passwords should have a mix of numbers, letters, and symbols. Number sequences are never okay.
– Do not use your words: If possible, you should avoid having words in your password at all, especially if they are common pop culture. I’m talking to all the people who made “Harley” their password in 2019.
– Do a two-step: Set up two-factor authentication on your accounts. Two-factor authentication forces you to take two steps to log into your account making it that much harder to hack your account. If the account you’re setting-up doesn’t prompt you to do this, you can always check the account settings or security settings.
If this list tells you anything, it’s that many people still don’t understand the basics of creating a secure password. Not everyone has been bumping around the internet long enough to know what’s up. This might be a good time to call your parents and grandparents and remind them that 123456789 is not a clever password.
