Supreme Court vs online security: Has the reckoning come?
(TECH NEWS) The Supreme Court has had a case brought to it that may finally force a reckoning on the vague and long criticized Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Online security is an ever changing landscape of defenses, strategies, intrusion tactics, countermeasures, and technologies locked in an eternal war. Legal matters sometimes intersect and can provide sweeping changes as new perspectives are considered in a world that marches toward a digital future at a faster rate. As every fact of life becomes more imbued with digital surveillance, there are times when specific acts and events must be scrutinized for the sake of judicial review.
This is even more prevalent with the move to working from home. Several industries are coming to terms with the new normal of telecommunication, and this is presenting challenges to be negotiated for a wide variety of personnel.
Simply put: our lives are online all the time now.
On November 30th, 2020, a new case – Van Buren vs. United States – had arguments open up with the Supreme Court concerning this very topic. In short, a police officer accepted money to look up restricted information in a law enforcement database (specifically, the license plate of a citizen). The question here is simple – does an actor who has privileged access still maintain that clearance when it is used for unauthorized purposes?
Essentially, this matter can be reduced to “it’s not illegal, buuuuuuut something feels a little off about it.” Theoretically, the argument of “there’s no law against it, thus it is not legal” has come under fire for a variety of reasons throughout history, and anything that resembles an invasion of privacy can certainly fall under this umbrella. The policeman in this situation did not break a law or violate any kind of rule or order, but it still feels strange to know that someone on friendly terms with an officer could gain access to information hidden from the public.
However, really, that’s kind of besides the point. The bigger issue here is less about the foggy nature of what happened, and more about how to classify it. This is important because until we can apply specific labels and designations, appropriate punishment (if even any should be applied) for breaching online security is difficult to assess.
Specifically, this case falls under the nebulous area of hacking (broadly defined as a situation where a user gains unauthorized access to digital resources), with specific respect to the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA). It was enacted in 1986 in response to ensuring that computer-related crimes could actually be punished from a legal standpoint (again, shades of weeeeeell it wasn’t illegal when I did it).
Unfortunately, the CFAA has generally been seen as vague. For example, does breaching any part of the terms of service for a website, application, or digital service constitute a violation of online security?
Tim Wu – a longstanding legal scholar and professor at Columbia Law School – has called it “the worst law in technology,” and his involvement in the computer world cannot be understated (he coined the term “net neutrality” for starters). The CFAA is believed and cited to pressure free-speech advocates, stifle journalistic endeavors, and complicate the punishment phase of law by raising a misdemeanor into a felony (creating disproportionate sentences).
One of the most famous examples of this is the case of Aaron Swartz. To summarize, he downloaded academic journals from MIT, and was charged under the CFAA with wire fraud. Following a very controversial lawsuit that resulted in felony charges, he committed suicide. This has been a subject of intense debate when it comes to free speech and the limitless punitive measures available to federal prosecutors.
Maybe the shortest way to think of this is that we – as a society – are still coming to terms with the breadth and depth that technology has on daily life, and have not yet caught up in terms of proper regulation and law with regards to our online security.
This is why this case is being heard by the Supreme Court – to discuss a long standing and still undecided law that can potentially have widespread impact on the entire digital world. Apparently, this discussion is a long time coming.
You are most likely wondering why or how this would affect you, which is an entirely valid response to have. For example, if you created two accounts on a shopping website to get a 10% coupon for two separate orders when the coupon specifically dictates one per household, could you be charged? Think about it – you knowingly created two accounts with the same physical address for the purpose of saving some money. Under some interpretations of the CFAA, this would constitute hacking behavior (or at least hacking- like behavior) and could result in felony charges.
Another example: All the recent activity involved the Playstation 5 and scalpers could fall under CFAA litigation. I’m not even sure there’s ANY laws being broken there, but a shrewd argument could be made regarding the use of bots to game checkout systems to obtain stock in a not-fraudulent fraudulent way. I’m not saying this kind of behavior should be punished, even if I really want to play that sweet new Spiderman game.
The point here is that it’s a planet sized swamp of legal complexity that may finally force specific conversations and new laws to be put into place. Arguments are underway, and digital rights advocates are understandably keeping close watch.
I’d wager no one in the entire world – should their entire inventory of digital actions be known – would be immune to prosecution under the current constructs of the CFAA. When you think about it that way, and when you think of all the seemingly innocuous things you’ve done that could suddenly land you in front of a judge, then it’s clear that this case can and should be considered extremely applicable to everyone.
FCC approves Starlink by SpaceX for a high-speed broadband provider
(TECH NEWS) The only satellite-based provider, Starlink, has entered the FCC’s Phase I to provide high-speed broadband internet for rural communities.
The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) aims to “close the digital divide” and provide high-speed internet access to unserved rural areas. As part of its Phase I reverse auction, the FCC program awarded $9.2 billion to rural internet providers.
Consisting of cable operators, electric cooperatives, telephone companies, satellite companies, and fixed wireless providers, a broad range of providers competed in the auction. And, this Monday the FCC announced its list of 180 bidding winners.
Among those winners is Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The company scored $885 million in federal subsidies to provide internet access through its Starlink satellite network. It was assigned 642,925 locations across 35 states. SpaceX also appears to be the only satellite broadband provider to have won a bid.
But, SpaceX won’t just be handed all the money upfront. The $885 million will be distributed over the next 10 years. And, the company will need to prove they are making good on their promise. They will need to “meet periodic buildout requirements that will require them to reach all assigned locations by the end of the sixth year.”
Starlink, which is made up of low Earth orbit internet satellites, isn’t available globally yet. However, it will need to show its services are performing at a minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps to its assigned locations. And, they will need to submit a long-form application by June 7.
“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide. They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
As a result of Phase I, the funding will allow bidders to deploy high-speed broadband to over 5.2 million unserved homes and businesses. $16 billion was initially set aside for the Phase I auction. Since all the funds weren’t used, they will roll over into the Phase II auction. This will allow for an $11.2 billion budget to target partially-served areas and unserved areas that were left out from Phase I.
“This auction was the single largest step ever taken to bridge the digital divide and is another key success for the Commission in its ongoing commitment to universal service,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
Foster communication from the search bar with Google business messaging
(TECH NEWS) Google added business messaging options on Google Maps and Google Search to make it easier for businesses and customers to have communication.
Connecting with and understanding your customers is important in keeping your business thriving. So, to help streamline that communication, Google is adding business messaging options to the Google Maps app and Google Search.
To start using this, your business will first need to be verified by Google. If you haven’t verified your business yet, you can get more information on how to do so here. If you’re already verified, you simply need to turn messaging on from your Business Profile.
Once it’s on, customers will see a “Message” button on your Business Profile, and they will be able to message you at any time. From the business messages section in the “Updates” tab on Google Maps, you can start replying to customers. Also, via the Customers menu on your Business Profile, you’ll soon be able to see your messages straight from Google Search.
Google said, “When people look for information online, they want to find the answers to their questions quickly. This is especially true for people browsing nearby businesses. Business Profiles help merchants share information like how late you’re open and what safety measures are in place. But sometimes people are looking for answers to more niche questions such as: ‘Do you make gluten-free cakes?’ or ‘Is there covered parking?’”
To help make it easier for customers to ask their questions, Google isn’t making customers head back to your Business Profile to click the “Message” button every time they have a question. In addition to that button, customers can initiate a conversation with your business on any post you’ve created. Also, when a customer’s call goes unanswered, they will be prompted to send you a message.
And, besides making communication easier, Google will soon be “rolling out more metrics to give you a deeper understanding of how customers discover your Business Profile.” You’ll be able to see Insights on what queries customers used to find your business. You’ll be able to tell whether they saw your business on Google Maps or Search, and if it was on a computer or mobile device.
“We’ve continued to invest in new ways to make it easier for you to bolster your presence on Google. With these updated features, we hope you have more of the tools and information you need to connect with customers and grow your business in today’s ever-changing environment,“ Google said.
Easing the pain between business and customer is always a plus. What do you think about Google’s new messaging options?
AlphaFold’s AI could change the world of biological science as we know it
(TECH NEWS) Google’s DeepMind program, AlphaFold, may usher in a new era of breakthroughs in biological science to better understand the nature of the human body, and accelerate the creation of new drugs.
Before we dive into this, I want to give a very small (and admittedly simple) overview of proteins and their significance in biological science. In short, proteins are essential building blocks of life that govern activity inside of cells. Proteins are chains of amino acids, and they take on specific shapes that are deterministic. When one amino acid connects with another, they form a specific shape that helps them carry out their intended actions.
Interestingly, these shapes are deterministic – if we know which amino acid is present and what it is connected to, we can accurately know the shape the protein will take. These shapes are not random – they appear to be guided by pure physics and the specific components available. This is vitally important to biological study, and numerous scientists are at work around the globe to further this research.
We have some methods in biological science for determining the shape of proteins, including X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM); the latter is revolutionary in and of itself and has produced the most accurate protein shapes to date. Research has been ongoing since the 1950s, but has proven to be arduous and slow through the use of manual techniques. Computers have only recently been utilized as tools that help this research along.
Some readers may remember Folding@home, which was a small program users could install on their computers to help with protein folding research efforts. It was a small app that would work in the background and/or when a computer was idle. As a distributed program that was running on computers around the globe, it allowed the collective power of the internet to aid scientists as they probed this critical topic further.
John Moult, a computational biologist at the University of Maryland in College Park, founded a competition in 1994 called Critical Assessment of Structure Prediction (or CASP) to encourage research entities to put forth their techniques in the name of progress. Since then, groups have worked on protein structures that are not known publicly, and their results are compared to see who has most closely found the correct shape.
Two years ago, Google’s DeepMind outfit saw their AlphaFold program win the competition, generating results that were excitedly received. While it was using an AI-driven approach that was similar to other competitors, its deep learning algorithms would take its findings to help generate a “consensus model” of the protein’s shape. While incredible, this process hit a wall, and was unable to progress further.
John Jumper – the leader at DeepMind – then worked with his team to develop an AI network to improve its predictions. The results have proven astounding to biological science. “In some sense the problem is solved” according to Moult. CASP gives out a score to each group on a 100 point scale; most averaged a 75, while AlphaFold turned in scores near 90.
Even in places where AlphaFold doesn’t quite perform as well, the raw data is still invaluable. Mohammed AlQuraishi, a computational biologist at Columbia University in New York City and a CASP participant, remarks that, ““I think it’s fair to say this will be very disruptive to the protein-structure-prediction field. I suspect many will leave the field as the core problem has arguably been solved,” he says. “It’s a breakthrough of the first order, certainly one of the most significant scientific results of my lifetime.”
The benefits of such research are difficult to fully understand, but are incredibly exciting. Andrei Lupas, an evolutionary biologist at the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology in Tübingen, Germany, believes that, “It’s a game changer. This will change medicine. It will change research. It will change bioengineering. It will change everything.” AlphaFold was able to help him determine a protein structure that his lab had struggled with for ten years.
Applications could mean designing our own proteins, better drugs that are created more quickly, and the ability to find solutions to diseases through the creation of new medicines and therapies. In a world where AI could bring about amazing healthcare benefits, AlphaFold’s work could usher in a new era of study and biological understanding. It cracked a 50 year old problem; the possibilities are endless.
It will take some time for this kind of research to be applied, but scientists are eager to continue AlphaFold’s work. Demis Hassabis, DeepMind’s co-founder and chief executive, says that the company plans to make AlphaFold useful so other scientists can employ it. “I do think it’s the most significant thing we’ve done, in terms of real-world impact.”
