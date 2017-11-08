Tech News
Taskiness is the note taking app for those who ditched the last one
(TECH NEWS) We all love trying new note-taking apps but for some of us we just end up reverting to to old habits. Taskiness is here to change your habits and keep it that way.
In the great realm of to-do apps, there are lots to choose from: heck, I’ve even made a hobby to write about them – but what makes them so popular is that people have a hard time adapting to a system. With so many solutions, there are so many to try!
Startup, Taskiness, hopes to solve that by being the first note taking system that uses natural language processing – where you take notes and it then it pulls tasks out.
Over 1300 people have already signed up, and Taskiness hopes to keep all those people off the to-do list app rotation and give them a more permanent solution. Feature wise, Tackiness is fundamentally made of two components:
Notes – the “place for the thoughts” where you take notations and comments.
Taskiness boasts four key benefits to this functionality, which basically looks like a standard notepad:
– You can organize the notes how you want (much like you can on a pad of paper) rather than being forced to work in the confines of the app.
– Easy input – as easy as writing into old school MS notepad – so no field form entry, no awkward forms/templates
– “Natural language” – basically, this is the largest feature of the app, it recognizes how you write to pull tasks from notes and to better utilize your note taking. This is especially important as it helps with the natural feel of the app.
– Synchronization across all platforms – which is a must feature and you should never use an app that doesn’t have cloud functionality – this isn’t 2004.
Tasks – the place for “action” where your to-do list is extracted from your notes. Most of us some kind of to-do list, and Taskiness hopes to keep you hooked by emphasizing:
– Focus – where it highlights tasks that are relevant to you immediately (as to avoid getting bogged down by the list).
– Snooze – where you can use those alarm clock skills you’ve been developing since junior high to snooze tasks and avoid your to-do list from becoming an inventory list of things never to be finished.
– Rich text – that uses that natural language to pull deadlines and priorities and “much more” – this is perhaps the advantage of the app. This keeps you from having to spend time organizing your to-do list so it becomes more of a passive partner than just another thing to do.
Taskiness currently has a backlog for registration, and is most likely not going to be free – but it looks like a promising app. It was recognized by Betalist as one of the most popular startups of October – and both it and fellow Medium call out “Iris” look like a promising to do solution.
Tech News
Primed Mind helps you reach the full potential of daily life
(TECH NEWS) Primed Mind is an immersive mindset coaching app providing self-improvement for people in every field
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – there is an app for everything. Technology has become a major part of life and one of the most notable aspects are the apps we have right at our fingertips.
Part of me doesn’t even remember what life was like prior to smartphones and apps. I don’t even want to admit how many conversations I have with Siri on a weekly basis.
Much like getting sucked into keeping up with technology, we have ways of exhausting ourselves simply by dealing with the stressors of everyday life. Going back to the beginning – there’s an app for that in the form of Primed Mind.
According to developers, “Primed Mind is an immersive mindset coaching app providing self-improvement for people in every field. From communication to winding down after work, Primed Mind has a course that will allow you to improve on all aspects of life.”
Primed Mind works to help users learn, grow, and enhance their minds. This is done by use of personal mindset coach, Elliot, whose voice provides transformative visualization, setting goals, and relaxation techniques.
The app gives users primers for daily habits, personal goals, business, studies, and social settings. The main purpose of this app is to help users identify roadblocks, learn how to overcome them, and finally achieve their goals.
This is all done by going through the different courses in the app. Courses include: growth, recovery, health, confidence, communication, and determination.
According to an informational video on Primed Mind’s website, each course appears to be designed with seven sessions which take around 10 minutes each to complete. These courses are designed to help improve daily habits and accelerate in a professional setting.
Primed Mind offers “pro content” which is where athletes and superstars who have been trained by Elliot give their two cents. The app is available for iTunes and through Google Play.
Like anything else involving a personal coach or methods that are implemented to enhance your work/life balance, this probably isn’t something that works for everyone. However, it could be a good first step to take after acknowledging there is a goal you want to achieve, but you’re unsure of how to get there.
Tech News
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
(TECH NEWS) There are no shortage of earbuds on the market, however, Nuheara’s noise cancelling, bluetooth earbuds are sure to top everyone’s wish list.
Noise cancelling headphones are efficient for blocking out the world around you – when all you want to hear is your music and nothing else. However, for those who want a smaller, sleeker alternative, Nuheara is the perfect fit.
Nuheara are wireless audio earbuds that are customizable to your hearing needs. Even though they have the same power as noise cancelling headphones, they can be adjusted to amplify or minimize sound based on each situation.
You can choose to blend the sounds of the streets and your new favorite album in order to be aware of the world around you. The earbuds are ideal for any situation.
The noise cancelling earbuds use SINC (Superior Intelligent Noise Control) technology, which lets every user create their custom hearing experience.
There are numerous times when it’s hard to hear because of the noise around us. This may be in crowded restaurants, concerts or even when you’re at home trying to avoid the noisy neighbor in the apartment above you.
The SINC technology applies a frequency filter to sounds you choose to hear or want to avoid. Additionally, the left and right earbuds have their own settings, so that they can be customized individually. Everything is customized through the app, so it’s up to each user to decide!
Prior to founding Nuheara, Justin Miller and David Cannington worked in the oil and gas companies creating industrial strength hearing headsets.
The feedback they received during these experiences paved the way for inventing Nuheara. People wanted a sleek headset that they could wear in everyday life, not just at their job.
The new earbuds will set you back almost $300 but they come with accessories like a battery charger, carrying case and 8 different silicone tips. The battery charger provides three full charges. Nuheara earbuds are also sweat and water resistant, but they are not yet waterproof.
As wireless headphones, Nuheara are also compatible with most Bluetooth connected devices. The earbuds also use tap-touch control to make hands-free phone calls, control music and adjust settings.
There is no need to connect Nuheara to external devices to use their noise cancelling capabilities.
Tech News
Storyline helps you customize your Alexa, no code needed
(TECH NEWS) Storyline makes it easy for non-tech people to create, test, and publish complex voice applications in minutes, using templates and visual mind-map interface.
You’re alone in your house with Alexa, your trusted companion for answers to easy questions. You have been asking her if you’ll need a sweater today, telling her to shut up (mean!) when you need a quiet moment, and instructing her to set up a 20 minute timer for the tasty DiGiorno pizza you just threw in the oven.
She’s faithful. She’s powerful. But sometimes, you just wish she was a bit more like you.
I’m not talking about your friend Alexa, I’m talking about your Amazon Echo of course! Amazon’s newest system designed to listen in on your deepest darkest secrets. Okay, okay, I can’t prove that.
With 25 million Echos purchased in the United States and an anticipated 130 million users globally by the year 2020, this version of AI will be here for a long time, but it might as well suit your needs now.
If you find yourself looking for more options and a bit more of an organic response from Alexa, there’s a new place to create your own questions and responses to integrate with your Echo device without having to be a code wizard like the engineers over at Amazon.
Alright, so the response won’t exactly be organic, because, well, you have to type it out, but hey! it will at least be something more fun than a simple “Yes” or “No” (think, Awesome! or Sounds lit!).
A new, free (!!), web app called Storyline allows you to create, test, and publish a new Alexa skill in just minutes using their online visual interface. No code, no backend, no servers. Just sign up, type in your questions and your desired responses and boom–Alexa will respond just how you’d like.
While this would work for some easy party tricks, it could come in handy if you’re looking to either create a specific skill that you want to use frequently or just add some less robotic answers from Alexa.
The Amazon Echo already has an extensive list of skills built in, but most of them are Amazon-product related and it would definitely be beneficial to add some skills specific to your needs as you wait for Amazon to get around to adding full conversational ability to Alexa’s lexicon.
Storyline is great because you can test things and use them just for yourself, you can share them with friends, or you can even publish them for some profit! The founder of Storyline wrote a blog post with screenshots and simple instructions to get you going.
With this new approach, Storyline has taken a step towards allowing those millions of users to have the power of customization normally reserved for those privy to the one’s and two’s of coding. Whether you prefer your home’s AI to be more robust or not, this service shows how fast technology is moving and how fun it can be.
