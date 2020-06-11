This new keyboard makes copying and pasting as easy as snapping a pic

As time goes on, the value of efficiency and convenience becomes more and more important. We’ve seen this in many examples from talk-to-text, to ordering food directly to your door without ever even speaking to another human.

Now coming into the convenience game is a keyboard that allows you to scan instead of type. Anyline is the new keyboard that instantly collects data with the snap of a camera.

Scan ID information, serial numbers, vouchers, IBANs, and barcodes in an instant with your smartphone, as it is compatible with Android and iOS. The app also allows you to scan things such as gift card barcodes, phone numbers you see on street advertisements, and more so, in a sense, it brings CTRL + C to real life.

With your smartphone, you can instantly collect data with the scan function on your keyboard. The platform is compatible with messenger, email, and browser apps. You scan the data and instantly paste it where you want it, saving the time of manual data entry.

This would be useful for scanning things to your notes section that you may refer to often, like your health insurance ID number, your WiFi router information, credit card info and what not.

With anything else like this, the concern of privacy is always there – so make sure you’re doing what you can to protect your information (using a passcode and/or Face ID, not using shared/public networks, etc.) While you should know it by heart, I would recommend not ever scanning your social security number.

However, something like this does save a lot of time as it doesn’t involve mistyping – it picks up a barcode accurately. Also, you won’t need someone reading something back to you so you can accurately type it down into your phone.

This could be a simple way to save time and become a more efficient person in general, and it makes it easier to share information with others. This is also super helpful for people who have trouble reading the teeny tiny type that barcodes are often displayed in.

Comment your thoughts below, and share any tips you use to help further your efficiency!