Tech News
Will remote work become a staple after the pandemic passes?
(TECH NEWS) The Corona virus has caused a lot of upheavals and one among them is the option of remote work becoming required. After this passes will that option stay?
Critical moments in history – like what’s happening right now – make it clear which companies are prepared and which leaders wished they had paid attention during those meetings about remote work and how to go paperless.
Life as we know it appears to have taken a left turn, and though it will most likely be temporary, it will assuredly leave a permanent mark on how the business of work gets done.
Whether a large or small company, school district, university or start-up, if the elements weren’t at least somewhat in place for workers to call it in, those organizations are behind the curve and most likely to suffer some of the consequences.
As Chinese workers have already experienced, when COVID-19 caused shutdowns throughout their nation, the companies which were best prepared for remote work were least impacted and avoided major upheaval, according to this column in Forbes. But, many companies were not culturally prepared.
The pandemic is making companies rethink the way work gets done. While the Forbes author speculates some companies will go back to their rigid ways of doing business post-COVID-19, he also asserts some companies will be transformed through the crisis. More businesses will be ready to offer remote options. And, if nothing else, be better prepared for the next time such a crisis occurs.
“Those companies able to use technology well to keep going and rethink their business model for the future by fast-tracking digital transformation will be ones ahead of their competition,” Forbes Contributor Bernard Marr says in the column.
While major companies, such as Twitter and Indeed were asking employees to work from home, it’s also no surprise that organizations like Google and JPMorgan were crafting remote working policies.
How might technology benefit society?
Telemedicine
Using technology to help triage patients remotely. Marr says this will help keep large numbers of people from overcrowding facilities, while also limiting human-to-human contact, slowing transmission. While there are some disadvantages to using telemedicine, healthcare providers are being forced to address those much sooner as a result of COVID-19.
Remote Learning
School districts and universities are planning to switch to remote learning, some for the remainder of the school semester. For some schools, such as the Harvard Business School Online, the switch to remote learning does not create any problems. While some K-12 schools are going digital, this also poses challenges for teachers and schools – particularly public schools where students lack access to technology.
If such pandemics become the norm, students may grow up in an environment that switches between live classrooms and remote learning with more fluidity, according to Digital Trends.
Conferences
The Mobile World Conference (the first conference to cancel as a result of COVID-19) and SXSW were among the many conferences put off. Yet, conferences are a trillion-dollar industry. Virtual conferences haven’t had much traction, according to Wired, but since COVID-19 a few virtual conference startups have the ground running. But, as Arielle Pardes says in the Wired story, as more conferences are canceled or switched to online experiences, their organizers have an opportunity to use the emerging platforms and change things up, creating an alternative to the “boring old webinar.”
Tech News
3D-printed medical valves are helping the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy
(TECH NEWS) 3D printing came to the rescue in Brescia while the COVID-19 began to take affect. 3 companies banded together to recreate life saving medical valves.
Advancements in 3D printing have blown my mind. If you can draw it, they can print anything, even houses. Who knew 3D printing would become a contributor in the fight against COVID-19. This global pandemic has sent people around the world into hiding, AKA social distancing.
Three Italian 3D printing companies have come together to make valves for a specific ventilator, the Venturi Oxygen Mask. Their quick actions have helped save lives in Italy. If more companies like theirs come together in this effort, more lives will no doubt be saved.
We are behind the curve in flattening the coronavirus curve in the U.S., like Italy was a month ago. We’ve learned what an unsustainable situation this is, because the hospitals and clinics cannot keep up with testing and treatment. The rate of community spread in northern Italy and the number of critical cases quickly surpassed the availability of necessary, life-saving equipment–specifically a ventilator valve.
These valves are vital to running the Venturi Oxygen Masks. Patients who’d lost the ability to breathe for themselves in the late stages of COVID-19 infection need these masks or similar devices to survive. In an unfortunate twist, the supply chain for the valves originated in factories that COVID-19 had shut down for weeks prior to the crisis reaching northern Italy.
By last week, northern Italian city, Brescia, had been overrun by critical care patients by last Friday, March 13. ICUs overflowed with patients in dire need. The shortage of valves likely meant more deaths that could have been prevented. According to reports, one fast-thinking journalist, Nunzia Vallini, editor of the Giornale di Brescia, realized this.
Vallini reached out to Massimo Temporelli, founder of FabLab in Milan, asking if FabLab could replicate the valve through 3D printing. help respond to the shortage of valves. Temporelli in turn reached out to founder Cristian Fracassi of 3D printing company Isinnova, in Brescia itself.
Despite Venturi allegedly refusing to share the valve design, Fracassi set up his 3D printer at the hospital and soon had reverse engineered the essential valve. When they tested it and realized it would work, Fracassi and Isinnova set to work making valves. They also reached out to another Italian 3D printing company, Lonati, who also pitched in to produce more valves.
The three Italian companies have given these valves to the hospitals in the effort to fight the virus and save lives. None of them have the legal right to sell the valves, which are protected under copyright and patent law. However, in an urgent situation such as the one in Brescia, the hospital and the 3D printing companies have the right to create these parts to meet the desperate need.
Now that these Italian 3D printing companies have joined forces in the fight against the nasty COVID-19, one can only hope that more innovation will come from this meeting of minds. Worldwide, the mantra is becoming “Do whatever it takes” to slow down, and eventually stop the rapid, deadly trajectory of the novel coronavirus of 2019.
I thought printing tiny homes for the homeless, like Austin company ICON is doing, would be the pinnacle of 3D printing. I was wrong. I’m eager to see where this new path of 3D printing takes us. What a wonderful, terrible time to be alive.
Hopefully Venturi will step up and make the original design available to other 3D printing companies. COVID-19 won’t wait. I’m grateful to these super smart humans designing medical equipment and 3D printers, to Nunzia Vallini, and to the healthcare professionals who are in the trenches. They give us hope and inspiration.
Tech News
7 ways AI will transform health care
(TECH NEWS) Instead of worrying about the singularity of AI technology, let’s shine a ray of hope, and show one of the best ways to use AI robots.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized business practices across many industries. With 39% of health care providers investing in AI-related technologies, it’s safe to say it’s about to transform the medical industry as well. AI’s disruptive potential may increase profits in other sectors, but in health care, it can save lives.
While robots aren’t quite ready to replace doctors, they can help them accomplish their tasks with higher speed and precision. AI in the hospital is not just a thing of the future, either. All around the world, smart machines are already assisting medical staff in a variety of ways.
As this technology refines, machine learning will become an increasingly regular part of medicine. Here are seven ways AI will transform health care in the coming years.
1. Robot-Assisted Surgery
It may sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but surgery robots are already in use. In 2017, more than 690,000 surgeries were assisted by robots in the U.S. alone. As these machines continue to demonstrate their worth, they’ll appear in more operating rooms.
Robotic surgeons like the da Vinci Surgical System offer more precise and less invasive movements than human hands and traditional tools. With AI, they can improve upon surgical methods. AI-enabled surgery bots can notice reactions in a patient invisible to the human eye and make necessary adjustments.
2. Early Diagnoses
Intelligent programs can quickly analyze vast amounts of information. This unique talent makes AI ideal for making preliminary diagnoses in patients. Smart machines can take note of patients’ symptoms and interpret them to make an early diagnosis while doctors make their rounds.
The accuracy of these diagnoses will improve as AI develops, but even at its current state, they can be useful. Doctors can use them as a starting-off point. A list of likely diagnoses can be a helpful resource to doctors when trying to diagnose patients as quickly as possible. They might also make health care professionals consider options they otherwise wouldn’t have thought of, increasing accuracy.
3. Administrative Assistance
Treating patients is not the only duty of health care professionals. Doctors and nurses have to take records of patient data, from symptoms to insurance information, so they can refer to them later or send them to other hospitals. This process can take time, and any issues along the way can create problems for patients and doctors alike.
IT usability is a critical part of health care, and AI can optimize it. Intelligent systems can find ways to streamline the information-sharing process, ensuring health workers get the data they need as soon as possible. AI can also handle administrative tasks like scheduling and logistics, allowing hospital staff to focus on more pressing concerns.
4. Health Screenings
Just as AI applications can diagnose patients, they can also make predictions about a person’s fitness for a given situation. Predictive analytics is an AI function that analyzes historical data to make predictions about future outcomes. AI systems can use predictive analytics to perform more nuanced health screenings.
AI can tell doctors is a patient would be fit for surgery or not. Similarly, it can advise people if they aren’t a suitable candidate for physically exerting activities or tests. These analytics consider a wide range of data, including things a human might overlook, leading to more accurate predictions.
5. Remote Monitoring
AI can also optimize health care outside of the hospital. Wearable technology is already prevalent with products like Fitbit, and the medical industry can use this to its advantage. With wearable health-monitoring devices, doctors can monitor their patients remotely.
Remote monitoring devices can alert patients if they need to see a doctor. Should an emergency occur, they can also alert hospital staff so they can send an ambulance. These noninvasive technologies will allow patients with conditions such as heart disease to live without fear by providing them with almost instant assistance.
6. Robot Nurses
Intelligent robots can help fix the nursing labor shortage by filling in those vital roles. Nursing robots are already working in Japanese hospitals and may soon see use in the U.S. These machines can help patients move, reduce their stress and remind them to take their medicine.
With AI, these robot nurses can adapt to each patient’s needs and desires. By analyzing how different people respond to various stimuli and situations, they can customize care. Intelligent nurse robots treat patients in a manner ideal for their health and comfort needs.
7. AI-Enabled Genomics
Compared to humans, AI is better suited for data-heavy tasks. Since DNA sequencing is a form of data analysis, it’s an ideal area to employ AI.
Using artificial intelligence in genomics has already shown impressive results. In 2019, an AI system identified new genetic mutations that contributed to autism. The system could detect patterns in DNA humans would not be able to, as well as predict how changing each gene would affect a person.
AI Is Revolutionizing Medicine
Artificial intelligence is changing the way the health care industry operates. With continued research and improvement, AI systems could save countless lives.
Tech News
Is facial recognition being used to repress India’s citizens?
(TECH NEWS) India used facial recognition tech to identify 1,100 individuals at a recent riot, is this illegal? India’s government has no law about the tech so who knows.
On February 25 and 26, a riot erupted in India’s capital, New Delhi, and sparked the reaction for police to use facial recognition technology in order to identify 1,100 participants in the illegal act. This volcanic reaction from the police has many criticising the government for breaching privacy policy and that this response has inherently added to religious discrimination in policing. Currently, India’s government has no policy or law for how to use this technology.
Spearheading this call to action to regulate this technology in use with the government is the Internet Freedom Foundation, a New Delhi-based digital rights advocacy group. The use of “Aadhaar for this purpose without any judicial authorisation violates the judgement of the Supreme Court in KS Puttaswamy v. UoI (2019).” In that recent judgement, the Supreme Court of India decided that “privacy is an incident of fundamental freedom or liberty guaranteed.”
For multiple years now, law enforcement agencies have used this technology in other protests. Most recently in January to which many critics claimed it “marginalises Muslims”. Executive Director of IFF, Apar Gupta, says, “all of this is being done without any clear underlying legal authority and it is in clear violation of the Rights to Privacy judgement (that the Indian apex court upheld in 2017).”
“This is a software. It does not see faith. It does not see clothes. It only sees the face and through the face the person is caught.” said India’s Home Ministry, Armit Shah. Police have informed that the technology is loaded with images from government-issued identity cards, driving licenses, and “other databases”, but have not informed if these “databases” have been deemed public knowledge.
With the rise of global issues of private policy and the enactments of policies like GDPR, it is a concern what information has been stored into this technology, what other information has been shared, if this information is coming from one religiously-biased source, and if individuals have given authority for this information to be shared, if private.
COVID-19: Answers to everything employers are asking right now
3D-printed medical valves are helping the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy
Will remote work become a staple after the pandemic passes?
In Texas, even some self employed folks can get COVID-19 relief benefits
Sequoia ‘Black Swan’ memo could steer companies off of the COVID-19 cliff
11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
You’ve seen the job listings, but what exactly *is* UX writing?
To get your LLC off the ground, lenders need to see these 3 things
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep your data yours
Use the ‘Blemish Effect’ to skyrocket your sales
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
-
Business News4 days ago
COVID-19: List of Austin tech companies not sending workers home
-
Business News2 weeks ago
SXSW has been cancelled – here’s how it went down
-
Business News2 weeks ago
How COVID-19 is forcing Austin tech companies to adjust to remote work, personal travel
-
Business News1 week ago
COVID-19 pushing teams to work remotely – full guide on making it happen NOW
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Sequoia ‘Black Swan’ memo could steer companies off of the COVID-19 cliff
-
Tech News2 days ago
7 ways AI will transform health care
-
Business News1 week ago
Should you stop shaking hands at job interviews or with clients?