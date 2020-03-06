Business News
SXSW has been cancelled – here’s how it went down
(NEWS) SXSW has been one of the most contentious events the nation has pushed to shut down for fear of creating a COVID-19 petrie dish, and it’s now cancelled.
During a press event this afternoon, Mayor Steve Adler stood alongside public health officials and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt to address festivals and events this spring, now that COVID-19 has been confirmed in Texas, and 14 people in the U.S. have already died.
Adler and his team issued an order to protect the public, effectively cancelling the SXSW event, after appearing to have initially dug in their heels and refusing to do so and standing by the gigantic event.
SXSW is a massive economic boom for the city, bringing in $356 million last year from over 400,000 attendees flying in from all over the world.
We reported earlier this week on the popular petition to shut the massive conference down, and supported the notion that the risk to the public of bringing in hundreds of thousands of unscreened people into the city was a mistake.
Cancelling SXSW didn’t seem to be an option until Twitter nixed travel for all employees meant they were pulling out their attendance, panel speakers, and sponsorship.
It was the first domino to fall.
The next dominoes were Apple, Amazon, Intel, Facebook, Mashable, Warner Media, all of whom pulled employees and sponsorship from the mega conference.
No word yet on whether SXSW’s insurance will cover the losses or not, but there has likely been tense conversations in the background regarding who would shut the lights off – SXSW themselves or the City.
No matter what my personal speculations are, the event is off for March of 2020.
I’ve said repeatedly that it is an impossible situation, a gut-wrenching one for SX, and one that has surely kept many people up at night trying to figure out. Businesses in Austin are going to be hurt, and the startup ecosystem hit hard.
We too have had sleepless nights, and we have cancelled events, as the risk is simply too high, especially for the medically vulnerable, pregnant, older, or immunocompromised people in our lives.
Update: In SXSW’s response to Austin’s announcement, they note they are considering a virtual event or hosting at a later time, but there is no word yet on ticket refunds.
At this point, we typically stand up as a society and say “good job, Austin,” or “good job, SXSW,” but there is no praise to give here, as the decision was only made after massive pressure from all directions and all of the money pulling out making it clear that this year was going to be so sparsely attended, and the sponsorship dollars so dried up that the wrapup analysis would call it a failure and a risk that wasn’t worth taking in the first place.
No pats on the back were earned this day.
How COVID-19 is forcing Austin tech companies to adjust to remote work, personal travel
(BUSINESS NEWS) There is no consensus on how to treat employee travel and remote work, so here is the spectrum of how Austin tech companies are reacting to the COVID-19 threat.
Because there is a lot of confusion and misinformation, today, we’re going to talk about how companies are adjusting to the endless unknowns of the spreading coronavirus (or COVID-19) threats.
The jobs report released this morning obliterated expectations, adding 273,000 jobs in February, and unemployment dipping to 3.5%, but this remains a lagging indicator, so the extent of the impact of the virus remain unknown.
Also unknown is how each company should adjust, and having not gone through this in the modern era, we’re all flying blind. Retail employees can’t work remotely, healthcare staff must also interface in person, but tech companies are reacting by sending their workforces home.
For example, Austin’s Amazon team has cut all business travel and cancelled any on-site job interviews.
Also up in the air is the conference circuit, as attendees are staying home, and sponsors are pulling out of conferences due to restricting employee travel.
Our favorite site for tracking conference cancellations is IsItCanceledYet.com which offers a simple yes/no tracking on major conferences.
So far, major conferences cancelled include Google I/O, Game Developers Conference, TwitchCon (Amsterdam), Adobe Summit, Facebook f8, Mobile World Congress, Internet Freedom Festival, IBM Think, and Kubecon.
Not yet cancelled are SXSW (despite widespread criticism and petitions to shut it down), Microsoft Build, TwitchCon (San Diego), Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), PAX West, Coachella, Seattle Comic Con, San Diego Comic Con, and Dell World.
Most major tech companies in America have cancelled all business travel, essential or otherwise.
Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and Facebook in Seattle and San Francisco have all sent their teams home for work, and many of their Austin teams are following suit.
Austin tech companies are scrambling to determine whether or not teams should be sent home, given that the city has no confirmed cases yet. That said, there are confirmed cases in San Antonio and Houston, putting pressure on companies to consider their policies.
The spectrum of work from home policies at Austin tech companies:
- Several companies are sending everyone home 2-3 days next week to test out their readiness, but recalling everyone afterwards and waiting for various triggers (like a confirmed case in Austin).
- A few companies are being non-communicative, but are testing out all company equipment (like laptops) and using various excuses like an “annual update,” or “in case of weather emergencies.”
- Some companies are allowing any employee to work from home that wishes to, but most employees are still reporting in for work.
- Many companies are simply allowing anyone that feels ill with any COVID-19 symptoms to work remotely, but there is no discussion of sending all team members home.
- Some companies are allowing employees to work from home if they’re pregnant, living with someone pregnant, are immunocompromised, or living with someone immunocompromised.
- Other companies have requested that employees work from home (for example, Dun & Bradstreet has asked all team members with a laptop work remotely and use a VPN when doing so).
- Some Austin tech companies have straight up said they’re not making any adjustments, everyone must report in, and employees are simply instructed to wash their hands more frequently.
As you can see, there’s a pretty broad spectrum of responses for remote work.
The only theme we are seeing is that unlike other sectors, most Austin tech companies are at least trying to be communicative with their teams, and are willing to test their readiness in case confirmed cases hit the city.
What is now emerging is how Austin tech companies are responding to employees’ personal travel choices:
- Most companies have not communicated with employees about their personal travels. At all.
- The majority of companies that are being proactive are asking employees to observe a 14-day self-isolation period upon return, if visiting any nations that the CDC has labeled with a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice. Some are mandating it (like the University of Texas), others are requesting it.
- A few tech companies have required employees to take work equipment with them during personal travels in case they’re quarantined or isolated and need to work remotely.
- Several companies are requiring that leadership or HR be notified of any personal travel in advance. Some are simply asking for a heads up so they can consider a response, others are noting that they have to approve that travel beforehand.
- Several companies, like DISCO, are requiring employees to fill out forms indicating where their personal travels will take them, and will react on a case by case basis.
- Some have urged employees not to travel at ALL. So far, there are no commands, but several polite requests.
We don’t know what the consensus will ultimately become regarding remote work and personal travel during this COVID-19 threat, or if a unanimous behavior will emerge.
Also still scattered is what the triggers are for ending remote work and personal travel mandates.
The target end date for restrictions is currently unknown by all, and while many companies are saying non-essential travel is restricted through March, other mandates remain indefinite.
Is your company’s sick policy making things worse? #COVID-19
(NEWS) Now is a great reminder to question and improve your company’s sick policy if it seems lacking. Employees shouldn’t have to chose between work and health.
With cases of Coronavirus on the rise, now seems like a good time to review your company’s sick policy. The unfortunate truth is that many companies have terrible sick policies designed to minimize absences rather than safeguard community health.
Policies that demand a doctor’s note, penalize workers for missing too many days of work, or that require workers to use up vacation days before taking sick days pressure employees to suck it up and come to work while sick. Needless to say, employees who have to work while sick will feel miserable, will take longer to recover, will have lower productivity, and may spread disease to others in the workplace.
Sure, we can all fight off the worst of a common cold and come back to work while we’re still a little sniffly. But with highly contagious, long-lasting, and dangerous diseases like COVID-19, a workplace sick policy that essentially encourages employees to work while sick could spell disaster for the entire workplace.
The federal government doesn’t require sick time, and a lot of states don’t either; but that doesn’t mean it isn’t in your company’s – and your immune system’s – best interest to have a sensible sick time policy.
Suzanne Lucas of Evil HR Lady spells out some guidelines for a sick policy that is actually effective at giving sick employees time to recover and keeping co-workers from going down too.
She recommends that you don’t require a note from a doctor for fewer than three sick days absence (since many illnesses can be treated at home without visiting a doctor) and suggests offering a minimum of five paid sick days and five unpaid.
She notes that most people do not use all of their sick days, citing a 2018 study that showed that employees only took 2.5 days of sick leave, even if they could’ve taken more. So you won’t necessarily be encouraging absences. You’ll just be covering your bases in case someone really does need more time to get well.
Lucas also suggests helping to maintain workplace health by keeping bathrooms fully stocked with soap and paper towels, having hand sanitizer at the ready, and reminding employees to clean commonly used and shared items like keyboards and phones regularly. She also suggests finding a public health worker who can come give flu shots in the workplace.
Lastly, you may be able to maintain productivity within your sick policy by allowing people to work from home, for example, if they are being quarantined while waiting out the Coronavirus exposure period but don’t, in fact, have symptoms.
She also recommends having a policy that makes provisions for parents, who often end up using their own sick days to care for their sick children. Sick kids can’t be taken to daycare or school, but parents who need to be at home to check on their little one might still be able to complete some tasks remotely.
And of course, no matter your sick policy, it should always be compliant with the American Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act.
Walmart+ is hoping to step on Amazon Prime’s toes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart+ wants to be the next Amazon Prime, but they’ve definitely got their work cut out for them. Their previous attempts were not quite successful.
If at first you don’t succeed, then try and try again. Walmart, still bruised from its latest experiment with JetBlack, is ready to get back into the fight for online sales. While we don’t know a whole lot about the service and what it will offer Walmart+ is an obvious attempt to capitalize on the trend of membership services and a complete in-home experience.
What Walmart is best known for is having very nearly what I need at 2 am at a price I don’t mind. Got the late night munchies? Well, you could hit a gas station, but you’re really paying for the convenience and if you drive another mile, you can get diapers while you’re out, have twice the popcorn, and a family sized twizzlers to top it off (Seriously, if you’ve never had twizzlers and popcorn, go right now. It’s ok, I’ll still be here when you get back).
The point is that Walmart’s biggest draws are convenience and availability. Next day or even same day delivery can be fast, but not ‘put it in my hand now’ fast. If Walmart+ is dead set on being the next Prime, we could see more synergy with brick-and-mortar locations much in the same way Prime offers exclusive pricing to members shopping at Whole Foods. I would also expect to see them leverage their consistently low prices to make the choice between two baskets easy.
With Prime, we also get all sorts of digital goodies such as music, tv shows, movies, and tie-ins with TwitchTV, which I really just have for the free in game exclusives. Walmart+ could do something similar, but without an existing infrastructure, I have a hunch it’ll be clunky. Teaming up with (or buying outright) RedBox for streaming or the hottest game for exclusive in game content could be the key to getting folks in the door with what I like to call “Free stuff that I like to forget that I’m technically paying for.”
Let’s not forget that Walmart just finished experimenting with marrying technology and commerce with JetBlack which we covered here. My hope is that they’ll use the venture as a learning opportunity to fine tune Walmart+, removing barriers of entry for shoppers in the areas of technology, interface, and payment methods.
Walmart has a well traveled trail to follow but if they don’t find their own identity, they will be doomed to stay trapped in Prime’s shadow and eventually wither. I’m most asking for them to reinvent the wheel, only that they give me a good reason to use theirs over Amazon’s.
