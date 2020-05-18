Business Marketing
TikToks new augmented reality ads seeks new audiences
(BUSINESS MARKETING) TikTok product developers hustle to roll out a new augmented reality brand effect to compete with Snapchat and Instagram.
TikTok is getting ready to launch a new ad feature to level the playing field with Snapchat and Instagram. The unofficially named “AR brand effect” will allow TikTok users to incorporate augmented reality brand advertisements in their videos. The ads will create visual effects that interact with the filmmakers’ physical environment as if it exists in real life. The ads will include music that can be played over the film.
TikTok also offers an ad product called Brand Effect, a 2D advertisement filter that users can add to their videos. The in-house product development team at TikTok created this feature for a reported cost of $100,000 according to Digiday.
Snapchat already has its AR brand experiences called the Sponsored Lens and Word Lens, which allow brands to create augmented reality filters to advertise via Snapchat’s users and their interactions with friends.
Snapchat charges anywhere from $50 to $500,000 for augmented reality advertisements. The lower tier starts with a 10-second ad between videos that users can choose to “swipe up” and interact with. The higher tiers get advertisers a day-long spot with a Sponsored Lens.
Though the efficacy of this advertising strategy appears to be hit-or-miss, the creative opportunities for advertising to a wide audience is attractive enough to keep this product development relevant. TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin clocked in two billion downloads in the month of March. Its users skew young with 41% between the ages of 16 and 24, and its global following boasts 800 million users worldwide.
TikTok is moving with adept agility to roll out new products to keep its increasingly large user base engaged. “They are doing it a lot quicker [than competitor social media platforms],” media agency Starcom told Digiday. “Their ability to scale and move forward is frightening, really. If they get it right they’re going to be a huge player in the next six months to a year.”
TikTok is also working on new ad products that allow advertisers to connect with prominent influencers. With the future of stay-at-home orders looking to turn into an interminable cycle, it will be telling to understand how these advertising strategies will effect e-commerce and digital brand experiences.
Bistro owner rewards 1 star reviews to beat Yelps ‘algorithm’ racket
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Botto Bistro Restaurant owner gives absolutely no f***s and recruits negative Yelp reviews for sport. Maybe yelp should be “persuaded” to chill.
Chef Davide Cerretini is a legend. If you don’t know his name, maybe you have heard of Botto Bistro, the Richmond, California restaurant that once held the honor of worst-rated restaurant on Yelp.
In 2014, Cerretini offered pizza discounts in exchange for bad Yelp reviews. Yes, you read that right – one star review earns you 25% off your pizza. When Yelp complained, Cerretini upped the ante to 50% off.
Doesn’t Yelp punish restaurants for exchanging incentives for reviews? Yes – but don’t forget Cerretini does not give a flying fart what Yelp thinks. In fact, he started the ploy to beat Yelp at its own game.
According to Cerretini, and many other small business owners, Yelp participates in what amounts to extortion of restaurant owners. Sales reps reach out to these businesses and urge them to buy an ad for a monthly fee. Upon buying the ad, some mysterious algorithm filters more positive reviews to the top of the restaurant’s page. No one knows what the algorithm is or how exactly it works, but it seemed no coincidence to Cerretini that his best reviews disappeared and bad ones rose to the top after he refused to participate.
“I came from Italy, and know exactly what mafia extortion looks like,” he says. “Yelp was manipulating reviews and hoping I would pay a protection fee. I didn’t come to America and work for 25 years to be extorted by some idiot in Silicon Valley,” Cerretini told the Hustle.
Cerretini’s plan worked. In one day he attracted a month’s worth of business in response to the discount incentive for a one-star review. After a few more days, there were 2,300 one-star ratings.
Botto Bistro has since been sold to Mountain Mike’s Pizza. But Cerretini’s legacy is far from forgotten. In fact, he kept the website as a monument to his success: “We would like to thank Yelp for being so stupid and arrogant that they tried to extort the Italians. In doing so they allowed us to have fun, increase our business and our popularity, troll them for the last 6 years, sell our place at a profit, and forge a new career that took us all over the world exposing them for the idiots they are.”
Botto Bistro has a 2.5 star rating on Yelp from 283 reviews. Italy 1, Silicon Valley 0.
Lead generation company mass scrapes emails from LinkedIn
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Lead generation agency, Belkins, develops web application to mass-extract contact info from LinkedIn. How badly do you want leads?
Developers at Belkins appointment agency have shared a web application for large-scale contact info scraping from LinkedIn. The app, cleverly titled “LinkedIn Email Extractor,” is a web browser extension that allows users to pull contact info from LinkedIn profile search results.
This means that there are no impressions made in the process of pulling the data, so there is no limit to how many times you can use the feature each day. The application can be integrated with popular CRMs like Salesforce, Hubspot, and Pipedrive to generate new leads from extracted contacts.
Belkins is a Lead Generation Agency working with clients on “top-of-the-sales-funnel needs, from building targeted sales leads lists to B2B appointment setting with qualified prospects,” according to their website.
Belkins’ mission lends itself naturally to the LinkedIn Email Extractor. The less time a sales representative needs to spend on finding the contact info for new leads, the more time they can spend on actually contacting those leads.
But collecting long lists of emails from search results without getting to know the individuals behind the emails does not lend itself to personalized outreach. Furthermore, scraping swaths of emails from a website raises questions about the ethics of data mining. And even if the app doesn’t violate any LinkedIn privacy policies (I’m sure they thoroughly inspected the fine print of the Terms and Conditions for compliance issues), is this not the most annoying form of outbound marketing?
Belkins developer Vladislav Podolyako, who posted the application on Product Hunt, argues that the publicly available data is fair game. Marketers go through the process of individually reaching out to potential clients in the B2B space via LinkedIn all the time, so why not speed up the process and get to the point?
Podolyako encouraged the Product Hunt community to test the app and provide feedback via 24/7 live chat. Even if you don’t condone the practice of large-scale data extraction, you have to respect the hustle of the sales professionals who still don’t give a you-know-what about padding your inbox.
Google podcasts are finally providing valuable information to podcasters
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Important statistics for podcasters are device usage, retention data, and total time listened, and Google if finally giving this info to podcasters.
Everyone and their mother seems to have their own podcast, and they range from informative to silly. They can cover news information, music/movie/comic/book reviews, narrative stories, and historical information. They are relatively cheap to produce but in order to be successful you need to know who’s listening, and Google has just finally provided that information.
Google Podcasts will provide podcasters with more data analytics. While not known for trail-blazing in the podcasting realm, the company has largely worked with third-party developers on Play, Google has introduced its own podcasts app.
Podcasters rely on listener data to understand what their listeners want to hear along with selling ads (a huge chunk of revenue). Google Podcasts intends to help via its Google Podcasts Manager tool. Once show owners complete a RSS feed ownership verification process (similar to iTunes and Spotify), they’ll have access to engagement metrics showing how their shows do on the platform, retention data, and the total time people listened. The types of devices used by listeners can inform podcasters where their show is most widely accessed and can possibly refer to how/when listeners are tuning in.
The Google Podcasts Manager tool doesn’t include listener demographic data while competitor, Spotify does. Apple also doesn’t display demographic data likely due to privacy concerns. A report by The Verge explains how podcasters are typically putting together their own analytics across multiple platforms to create a better picture of their show performance.
Google certainly does have access to this information. While podcasters could do a lot with that data, their listeners will need to accept that their data will be shared. It’s a dilemma that may be up for debate for quite some time as data breaches and exposures have blown up news headlines over the past few years.
Google Podcasts is available as an iOS and Android app, as well as on Google search, Google Assistant, Android Auto, and through podcasts.google.com on the web.
