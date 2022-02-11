These 25 job titles soared in popularity in 2022 (some are a total surprise!)

In the year 2022, just about anything can be a job – be it a TikTok influencer or a bitcoin connoisseur, nothing is too out of the ordinary. This has been proven once again by LinkedIn’s recent release of the 25 jobs on the rise in 2022.

(Sidebar: LinkedIn isn’t the only social media being used for the job hunt. But, keep your LinkedIn profile poppin’ just in case.)

Take a moment and place your bets as to what might appear on the top-25 list. Got your bets? Okay, let’s go.

Vaccine Specialist

Related titles include Vaccine Sales Manager, Vaccine Expert, Vaccine Coordinator or Vaccine Administrator.

What they do: Vaccine specialists work across several types of functions — whether in medical sales, community outreach or clinical operations — to support the production, distribution and patient education of various vaccinations.

Most common skills: Pharmaceutical Sales, Sales Effectiveness, Product Launch

Most common industries: Hospital & Health Care, Government Administration, Staffing & Recruiting | Top locations hiring: New York City, Boston, Los Angeles

Current gender distribution: 63 percent female; 37 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 6.5

Top roles transitioned from: Medical Sales Representative, Pharmacist, Registered Nurse Remote job availability: 5.7 percent

Diversity and Inclusion Manager

What they do: Diversity and inclusion managers lead teams of people supporting company initiatives related to increasing diversity, equity and belonging within an organization.

Most common skills: Diversity Program Development, Community Outreach, Leadership Development

Most common industries: Higher Education, Non-Profit Organization Management, Hospital & Health Care

Top locations hiring: Washington D.C.-Baltimore, New York City, Chicago

Salary range: $60,000-$145,000

Current gender distribution: 70.2 percent female; 29.8 male

Median years of prior experience: 9

Top roles transitioned from: Program Manager, Recruiter, Project Manager

Remote job availability: 12.7 percent

Customer Marketing Manager

What they do: Customer marketing managers often sit between sales and marketing departments, helping develop and execute programs that drive client engagement, such as awards and events.

Most common skills: Customer Insight, Marketing Strategy, Competitive Analysis

Most common industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology & Services

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Boston, Chicago

Salary range: $89,900-$154,000

Current gender distribution: 76.3 percent female; 23.7 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 10

Top roles transitioned from: Brand Manager, Product Marketing Manager, Customer Experience Manager Remote job availability: 30.7 percent

Machine Learning Engineer

What they do: Machine learning engineers develop and implement self-running artificial intelligence algorithms and systems for products and applications.

Most common skills: Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Most common industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology & Services

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles

Salary range: $72,600-$170,000

Current gender distribution: 22.3 percent female; 77.7 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 4

Top roles transitioned from: Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Artificial Intelligence Specialist

Remote job availability: 19.3 percent

Process Development Scientist

Related titles include Product Development Scientist or Manufacturing Scientist.

What they do: Process development scientists research and develop better ways to manufacture products and streamline existing operational processes.

Most common skills: Purification, Cell Culture, Bioreactor

Most common industries: Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Research

Top locations hiring: Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia

Salary range: $52,000-$119,000

Current gender distribution: 40.8 percent female; 59.2 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 4

Top roles transitioned from: Process Engineer, Biochemist, Manufacturing Associate

Remote job availability: 1.2 percent

Business Development Representative

What they do: Business development representatives are usually early-career salespeople responsible for identifying and reaching out to prospective clients.

Most common skills: Salesforce.com, Cold Calling, Software as a Service (SaaS)

Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet

Top locations hiring: Boston, San Francisco, Chicago

Salary range: $35,000-$68,200

Current gender distribution: 36.3 percent female; 63.7 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 4

Top roles transitioned from: Sales Specialist, Food and Beverage Server, Recruiter

Remote job availability: 32.5 percent

Search Marketing Manager

Related titles include Paid Search Manager or Search Engine Marketing Marketing (SEM) Manager.

What they do: Search marketing managers develop paid search campaigns across digital channels to promote adoption of a product or service.

Most common skills: Paid Search Strategy, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Google Analytics

Most common industries: Marketing & Advertising, Information Technology & Services, Internet

Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles

Salary range: $46,000-$90,400

Current gender distribution: 44.1 percent female; 55.9 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 6

Top roles transitioned from: Digital Marketing Manager, Search Engine Optimization Executive, Account Manager

Remote job availability: 31.2 percent

User Experience Researcher

What they do: User experience researchers track user motivations, preferences and behaviors to help inform business strategy and product development.

Most common skills: Usability Testing, User Experience (UX), User-Centered Design

Most common industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology & Services

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Seattle, New York City

Salary range: $68,800-$151,000

Current gender distribution: 66 percent female; 34 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 8.5

Top roles transitioned from: User Experience Designer, Product Design Consultant, Human Factors Engineer

Remote job availability: 35.4 percent

Business System Administrator

Related titles include Computer Systems Administrator or Network Administrator.

What they do: Business system administrators are responsible for installing and maintaining a company’s hardware and software systems.

Most common skills: Troubleshooting, Salesforce.com Administration, Business Analysis

Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Financial Services

Top locations hiring: Salt Lake City, Dallas-Fort Worth, Minneapolis-St. Paul

Salary range: $52,400-$110,000

Current gender distribution: 47.7 percent female; 52.3 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 4.5

Top roles transitioned from: Business Analyst, Salesforce Administrator

Remote job availability: 44.9 percent

Analyst Relations Specialist

Related titles include Industry Analyst Relations Manager or Investor Relations Analyst.

What they do: Analyst relations specialists act as liaisons with industry analysts or independent research and consulting firms, connecting them with a company’s internal marketing team or senior leadership.

Most common skills: Investor Relations, Labor Relations, Financial Modeling

Most common industries: Financial Services, Investment Management, Information Technology & Services

Top locations hiring: New York City, Boston, San Francisco

Salary range: $53,500-$147,000

Current gender distribution: 57.5 percent female; 42.5 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 4.5

Top roles transitioned from: Financial Analyst, Development Officer, Administrative Assistant

Remote job availability: 9.3 percent

Technical Product Manager

What they do: Technical product managers are often more specialized than standard product managers, focusing more on how a strategy is implemented by engineering teams and the technology required.

Most common skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Agile Project Management

Most common industries: Information Services, Information Technology & Services, Telecommunications

Top locations hiring: Seattle, San Francisco, New York City

Salary range: $65,000-$155,000

Current gender distribution: 34.2 percent female; 65.8 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 12

Top roles transitioned from: Product Manager, Project Manager, Business Analyst

Remote job availability: 6.4 percent

Talent Acquisition Specialist

Related titles include Talent Attraction Specialist or Recruiting Specialist.

What they do: Talent acquisition specialists focus on long-term strategy to attract, source, hire and onboard new talent within an organization.

Most common skills: Recruiting, Applicant Tracking Systems, Sourcing

Most common industries: Information Technology & Services, Staffing & Recruiting, Hospital & Health Care

Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C.-Baltimore

Salary range: $41,900-$92,000

Current gender distribution: 63.1 percent female; 36.9 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 7.5

Top roles transitioned from: Technical Recruiter, Recruitment Coordinator, Account Manager Remote job availability: 18.9 percent

Head of Financial Planning

What they do: Heads of financial planning lead teams that create budgets, forecasts and business analyses within a company.

Most common skills: Corporate FP&A, Financial Modeling, Financial Reporting

Most common industries: Biotechnology, Financial Services, Internet

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Boston

Salary range: $93,600-$229,000

Current gender distribution: 21.7 percent female; 78.2 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 12.5

Top roles transitioned from: Financial Director, Accounting Manager, Chief Financial Officer Remote job availability: 8.7 percent

Surgical Intensive Care Nurse

Related titles include ICU Nurse or Medical Surgical Nurse.

What they do: Surgical intensive care nurses provide care to patients who are critically ill after surgery, usually following complex procedures like open heart or lung surgery, often working within specialized trauma units.

Most common skills: Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Critical Care Nursing

Most common industries: Hospital & Health Care, Medical Practice, Staffing & Recruiting

Top locations hiring: New York City, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington D.C.-Baltimore

Current gender distribution: 74.2 percent female; 25.8 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 5

Top roles transitioned from: Progressive Care Nurse, Emergency Room Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant

Remote job availability: 0.7 percent

Back End Developer

What they do: Back end developers build and code the server-side technology that powers front-end web and mobile applications.

Most common skills: Node.js, Git, JavaScript

Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles

Salary range: $47,000-$149,000

Current gender distribution: 16.9 percent female; 83.1 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 5

Top roles transitioned from: Full Stack Engineer, Programming Analyst, Frontend Developer Remote job availability: 43.5 percent

Mergers and Acquisitions Manager

What they do: Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) managers evaluate potential opportunities to purchase or merge with another company, overseeing transaction processes which span financial planning, scoping, closing and integration management.

Most common skills: Due Diligence, Financial Modeling, Acquisition Integration

Most common industries: Management Consulting, Accounting, Consumer Goods

Top locations hiring: Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles

Salary range: $87,500-$185,000

Current gender distribution: 31.8 percent female; 68.2 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 7

Top roles transitioned from: Investment Banking Specialist, Tax Accountant, Corporate Development Manager

Remote job availability: 25.5 percent

Postpartum Nurse

What they do: Postpartum nurses provide physical and emotional medical care to mothers and newborns following a birth.

Most common skills: Basic Life Support (BLS), Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP), Patient Safety

Most common industries: Hospital & Health Care, Health, Wellness & Fitness, Internet

Top locations hiring: Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston

Current gender distribution: 97.2 percent female; 2.8 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 4.5

Top roles transitioned from: Labor and Delivery Nurse, Medical Surgical Nurse, Pediatric Nurse

Remote job availability: 0 percent

Enterprise Account Director

Related titles include Enterprise Account Executive or Enterprise Account Manager.

What they do: Enterprise account directors sell to and support new customers, in addition to managing relationships with existing clients.

Most common skills: Account Management, Software as a Service (SaaS), Enterprise Software

Most common industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology & Services Top locations hiring: Chicago, San Francisco, New York City

Salary range: $80,000-$150,000

Current gender distribution: 30 percent female; 70 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 15

Top roles transitioned from: Software Account Executive, Director of Business Strategy, Business Development Officer

Remote job availability: 17.2 percent

Customer Solutions Engineer

Related titles include Pre-sales Engineer, Solutions Engineer or Solutions Consultant.

What they do: Customer solutions engineers provide consultancy and technical solutions to prospective or existing customers to support the sales process.

Most common skills: Troubleshooting, Integration, Networking

Most common industries: Computer Software, Computer & Network Security, Information Technology & Services

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Boston, Seattle

Salary range: $60,000-$140,000

Current gender distribution: 18.9 percent female; 81.1 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 9.5

Top roles transitioned from: Software Engineer, System Engineer, Account Manager

Remote job availability: 17.2 percent

Land Development Manager

Related titles include Land Development Project Manager or Real Estate Development Manager.

What they do: Land development managers oversee residential, commercial or industrial construction projects from initial planning phases through completion; organizing development processes and schedules, as well as engineering tasks.

Most common skills: Residential Real Estate, Construction Management, Value Engineering Most common industries: Real Estate, Construction

Top locations hiring: Orlando, Atlanta, Charlotte

Salary range: $68,500-$123,000

Current gender distribution: 12.1 percent female; 87.9 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 12

Top roles transitioned from: Project Manager, Construction Manager, Civil Engineer

Remote job availability: 0.4 percent

Site Reliability Engineer

What they do: Site reliability engineers create and implement automated software tools to maximize a system’s reliability and efficiency, working closely with software development and IT operations.

Most common skills: Kubernetes, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Terraform

Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Seattle, Boston

Salary range: $94,400-$189,000

Current gender distribution: 15 percent female; 85 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 8

Top roles transitioned from: DevOps Consultant, System Engineer, Cloud Engineer

Remote job availability: 30.4 percent

Molecular Biologist

Related titles include Cell Biologist or Microbiologist.

What they do: Molecular biologists study, research and perform laboratory experiments to understand cell function and behavior.

Most common skills: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing, DNA Extraction Most common industries: Biotechnology, Research, Hospital & Health Care

Top locations hiring: Boston, New York City, Chicago

Salary range: $74,900-$115,000

Current gender distribution: 47.3 percent female; 52.7 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 5

Top roles transitioned from: Laboratory Assistant, Biochemist, Medical Technologist

Remote job availability: 26.4 percent

Head of Sales Operations

Related titles include Sales Operations Director or Head of Sales.

What they do: Heads of sales operations lead departments that optimize the sales process in order to increase effectiveness, help identify growth opportunities and implement improved forecasting.

Most common skills: Sales Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Sales Enablement

Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Boston, New York City

Salary range: $70,800-$200,000

Current gender distribution: 26.6 percent female; 73.4 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 12.5

Top roles transitioned from: Sales Director, Vice President of Sales

Remote job availability: 16.1 percent

Strategic Sales Specialist

Related titles include Sales Specialist or Strategic Sales Representative.

What they do: Strategic sales specialists develop processes across sales organizations with responsibilities including market research, competitive strategy, forecasts and business growth recommendations.

Most common skills: Account Management, Salesforce.com, Sales Process

Most common industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology & Services Top locations hiring: Austin, San Francisco, Atlanta

Salary range: $39,500-$128,000

Current gender distribution: 29.5 percent female; 70.5 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 11.5

Top roles transitioned from: Account Executive, Sales Director, Business Development Representative

Remote job availability: 25.8 percent

Chief Human Resources Officer

Related titles include Chief People Officer, Vice President of Human Resources or Director of HR Operations.

What they do: Chief human resources officers (CHROs) develop and execute the HR strategy and direction of an organization, particularly in areas of talent acquisition, organizational management and training and development.

Most common skills: Employee Engagement, Succession Planning, Talent Management

Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Financial Services

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

Salary range: $99,700-$284,000

Current gender distribution: 72 percent female; 28 percent male

Median years of prior experience: 18

Top roles transitioned from: Chief Operating Officer, Talent Acquisition Manager, Organizational Development Manager

Remote job availability: 13.60 percent