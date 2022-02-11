Business News
These 25 job titles soared in popularity in 2022 (some are a total surprise!)
(BUSINESS) LinkedIn has proposed that these 25 job titles are prepped for major growth this upcoming year. Is your career on the list?
In the year 2022, just about anything can be a job – be it a TikTok influencer or a bitcoin connoisseur, nothing is too out of the ordinary. This has been proven once again by LinkedIn’s recent release of the 25 jobs on the rise in 2022.
(Sidebar: LinkedIn isn’t the only social media being used for the job hunt. But, keep your LinkedIn profile poppin’ just in case.)
Take a moment and place your bets as to what might appear on the top-25 list. Got your bets? Okay, let’s go.
Vaccine Specialist
Related titles include Vaccine Sales Manager, Vaccine Expert, Vaccine Coordinator or Vaccine Administrator.
What they do: Vaccine specialists work across several types of functions — whether in medical sales, community outreach or clinical operations — to support the production, distribution and patient education of various vaccinations.
Most common skills: Pharmaceutical Sales, Sales Effectiveness, Product Launch
Most common industries: Hospital & Health Care, Government Administration, Staffing & Recruiting | Top locations hiring: New York City, Boston, Los Angeles
Current gender distribution: 63 percent female; 37 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 6.5
Top roles transitioned from: Medical Sales Representative, Pharmacist, Registered Nurse Remote job availability: 5.7 percent
Diversity and Inclusion Manager
What they do: Diversity and inclusion managers lead teams of people supporting company initiatives related to increasing diversity, equity and belonging within an organization.
Most common skills: Diversity Program Development, Community Outreach, Leadership Development
Most common industries: Higher Education, Non-Profit Organization Management, Hospital & Health Care
Top locations hiring: Washington D.C.-Baltimore, New York City, Chicago
Salary range: $60,000-$145,000
Current gender distribution: 70.2 percent female; 29.8 male
Median years of prior experience: 9
Top roles transitioned from: Program Manager, Recruiter, Project Manager
Remote job availability: 12.7 percent
Customer Marketing Manager
What they do: Customer marketing managers often sit between sales and marketing departments, helping develop and execute programs that drive client engagement, such as awards and events.
Most common skills: Customer Insight, Marketing Strategy, Competitive Analysis
Most common industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology & Services
Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Boston, Chicago
Salary range: $89,900-$154,000
Current gender distribution: 76.3 percent female; 23.7 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 10
Top roles transitioned from: Brand Manager, Product Marketing Manager, Customer Experience Manager Remote job availability: 30.7 percent
Machine Learning Engineer
What they do: Machine learning engineers develop and implement self-running artificial intelligence algorithms and systems for products and applications.
Most common skills: Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Most common industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology & Services
Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles
Salary range: $72,600-$170,000
Current gender distribution: 22.3 percent female; 77.7 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 4
Top roles transitioned from: Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Artificial Intelligence Specialist
Remote job availability: 19.3 percent
Process Development Scientist
Related titles include Product Development Scientist or Manufacturing Scientist.
What they do: Process development scientists research and develop better ways to manufacture products and streamline existing operational processes.
Most common skills: Purification, Cell Culture, Bioreactor
Most common industries: Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Research
Top locations hiring: Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia
Salary range: $52,000-$119,000
Current gender distribution: 40.8 percent female; 59.2 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 4
Top roles transitioned from: Process Engineer, Biochemist, Manufacturing Associate
Remote job availability: 1.2 percent
Business Development Representative
What they do: Business development representatives are usually early-career salespeople responsible for identifying and reaching out to prospective clients.
Most common skills: Salesforce.com, Cold Calling, Software as a Service (SaaS)
Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet
Top locations hiring: Boston, San Francisco, Chicago
Salary range: $35,000-$68,200
Current gender distribution: 36.3 percent female; 63.7 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 4
Top roles transitioned from: Sales Specialist, Food and Beverage Server, Recruiter
Remote job availability: 32.5 percent
Search Marketing Manager
Related titles include Paid Search Manager or Search Engine Marketing Marketing (SEM) Manager.
What they do: Search marketing managers develop paid search campaigns across digital channels to promote adoption of a product or service.
Most common skills: Paid Search Strategy, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Google Analytics
Most common industries: Marketing & Advertising, Information Technology & Services, Internet
Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles
Salary range: $46,000-$90,400
Current gender distribution: 44.1 percent female; 55.9 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 6
Top roles transitioned from: Digital Marketing Manager, Search Engine Optimization Executive, Account Manager
Remote job availability: 31.2 percent
User Experience Researcher
What they do: User experience researchers track user motivations, preferences and behaviors to help inform business strategy and product development.
Most common skills: Usability Testing, User Experience (UX), User-Centered Design
Most common industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology & Services
Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Seattle, New York City
Salary range: $68,800-$151,000
Current gender distribution: 66 percent female; 34 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 8.5
Top roles transitioned from: User Experience Designer, Product Design Consultant, Human Factors Engineer
Remote job availability: 35.4 percent
Business System Administrator
Related titles include Computer Systems Administrator or Network Administrator.
What they do: Business system administrators are responsible for installing and maintaining a company’s hardware and software systems.
Most common skills: Troubleshooting, Salesforce.com Administration, Business Analysis
Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Financial Services
Top locations hiring: Salt Lake City, Dallas-Fort Worth, Minneapolis-St. Paul
Salary range: $52,400-$110,000
Current gender distribution: 47.7 percent female; 52.3 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 4.5
Top roles transitioned from: Business Analyst, Salesforce Administrator
Remote job availability: 44.9 percent
Analyst Relations Specialist
Related titles include Industry Analyst Relations Manager or Investor Relations Analyst.
What they do: Analyst relations specialists act as liaisons with industry analysts or independent research and consulting firms, connecting them with a company’s internal marketing team or senior leadership.
Most common skills: Investor Relations, Labor Relations, Financial Modeling
Most common industries: Financial Services, Investment Management, Information Technology & Services
Top locations hiring: New York City, Boston, San Francisco
Salary range: $53,500-$147,000
Current gender distribution: 57.5 percent female; 42.5 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 4.5
Top roles transitioned from: Financial Analyst, Development Officer, Administrative Assistant
Remote job availability: 9.3 percent
Technical Product Manager
What they do: Technical product managers are often more specialized than standard product managers, focusing more on how a strategy is implemented by engineering teams and the technology required.
Most common skills: Agile Methodologies, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Agile Project Management
Most common industries: Information Services, Information Technology & Services, Telecommunications
Top locations hiring: Seattle, San Francisco, New York City
Salary range: $65,000-$155,000
Current gender distribution: 34.2 percent female; 65.8 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 12
Top roles transitioned from: Product Manager, Project Manager, Business Analyst
Remote job availability: 6.4 percent
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Related titles include Talent Attraction Specialist or Recruiting Specialist.
What they do: Talent acquisition specialists focus on long-term strategy to attract, source, hire and onboard new talent within an organization.
Most common skills: Recruiting, Applicant Tracking Systems, Sourcing
Most common industries: Information Technology & Services, Staffing & Recruiting, Hospital & Health Care
Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C.-Baltimore
Salary range: $41,900-$92,000
Current gender distribution: 63.1 percent female; 36.9 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 7.5
Top roles transitioned from: Technical Recruiter, Recruitment Coordinator, Account Manager Remote job availability: 18.9 percent
Head of Financial Planning
What they do: Heads of financial planning lead teams that create budgets, forecasts and business analyses within a company.
Most common skills: Corporate FP&A, Financial Modeling, Financial Reporting
Most common industries: Biotechnology, Financial Services, Internet
Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Boston
Salary range: $93,600-$229,000
Current gender distribution: 21.7 percent female; 78.2 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 12.5
Top roles transitioned from: Financial Director, Accounting Manager, Chief Financial Officer Remote job availability: 8.7 percent
Surgical Intensive Care Nurse
Related titles include ICU Nurse or Medical Surgical Nurse.
What they do: Surgical intensive care nurses provide care to patients who are critically ill after surgery, usually following complex procedures like open heart or lung surgery, often working within specialized trauma units.
Most common skills: Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Critical Care Nursing
Most common industries: Hospital & Health Care, Medical Practice, Staffing & Recruiting
Top locations hiring: New York City, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington D.C.-Baltimore
Current gender distribution: 74.2 percent female; 25.8 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 5
Top roles transitioned from: Progressive Care Nurse, Emergency Room Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant
Remote job availability: 0.7 percent
Back End Developer
What they do: Back end developers build and code the server-side technology that powers front-end web and mobile applications.
Most common skills: Node.js, Git, JavaScript
Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles
Salary range: $47,000-$149,000
Current gender distribution: 16.9 percent female; 83.1 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 5
Top roles transitioned from: Full Stack Engineer, Programming Analyst, Frontend Developer Remote job availability: 43.5 percent
Mergers and Acquisitions Manager
What they do: Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) managers evaluate potential opportunities to purchase or merge with another company, overseeing transaction processes which span financial planning, scoping, closing and integration management.
Most common skills: Due Diligence, Financial Modeling, Acquisition Integration
Most common industries: Management Consulting, Accounting, Consumer Goods
Top locations hiring: Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles
Salary range: $87,500-$185,000
Current gender distribution: 31.8 percent female; 68.2 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 7
Top roles transitioned from: Investment Banking Specialist, Tax Accountant, Corporate Development Manager
Remote job availability: 25.5 percent
Postpartum Nurse
What they do: Postpartum nurses provide physical and emotional medical care to mothers and newborns following a birth.
Most common skills: Basic Life Support (BLS), Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP), Patient Safety
Most common industries: Hospital & Health Care, Health, Wellness & Fitness, Internet
Top locations hiring: Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston
Current gender distribution: 97.2 percent female; 2.8 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 4.5
Top roles transitioned from: Labor and Delivery Nurse, Medical Surgical Nurse, Pediatric Nurse
Remote job availability: 0 percent
Enterprise Account Director
Related titles include Enterprise Account Executive or Enterprise Account Manager.
What they do: Enterprise account directors sell to and support new customers, in addition to managing relationships with existing clients.
Most common skills: Account Management, Software as a Service (SaaS), Enterprise Software
Most common industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology & Services Top locations hiring: Chicago, San Francisco, New York City
Salary range: $80,000-$150,000
Current gender distribution: 30 percent female; 70 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 15
Top roles transitioned from: Software Account Executive, Director of Business Strategy, Business Development Officer
Remote job availability: 17.2 percent
Customer Solutions Engineer
Related titles include Pre-sales Engineer, Solutions Engineer or Solutions Consultant.
What they do: Customer solutions engineers provide consultancy and technical solutions to prospective or existing customers to support the sales process.
Most common skills: Troubleshooting, Integration, Networking
Most common industries: Computer Software, Computer & Network Security, Information Technology & Services
Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Boston, Seattle
Salary range: $60,000-$140,000
Current gender distribution: 18.9 percent female; 81.1 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 9.5
Top roles transitioned from: Software Engineer, System Engineer, Account Manager
Remote job availability: 17.2 percent
Land Development Manager
Related titles include Land Development Project Manager or Real Estate Development Manager.
What they do: Land development managers oversee residential, commercial or industrial construction projects from initial planning phases through completion; organizing development processes and schedules, as well as engineering tasks.
Most common skills: Residential Real Estate, Construction Management, Value Engineering Most common industries: Real Estate, Construction
Top locations hiring: Orlando, Atlanta, Charlotte
Salary range: $68,500-$123,000
Current gender distribution: 12.1 percent female; 87.9 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 12
Top roles transitioned from: Project Manager, Construction Manager, Civil Engineer
Remote job availability: 0.4 percent
Site Reliability Engineer
What they do: Site reliability engineers create and implement automated software tools to maximize a system’s reliability and efficiency, working closely with software development and IT operations.
Most common skills: Kubernetes, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Terraform
Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Seattle, Boston
Salary range: $94,400-$189,000
Current gender distribution: 15 percent female; 85 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 8
Top roles transitioned from: DevOps Consultant, System Engineer, Cloud Engineer
Remote job availability: 30.4 percent
Molecular Biologist
Related titles include Cell Biologist or Microbiologist.
What they do: Molecular biologists study, research and perform laboratory experiments to understand cell function and behavior.
Most common skills: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing, DNA Extraction Most common industries: Biotechnology, Research, Hospital & Health Care
Top locations hiring: Boston, New York City, Chicago
Salary range: $74,900-$115,000
Current gender distribution: 47.3 percent female; 52.7 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 5
Top roles transitioned from: Laboratory Assistant, Biochemist, Medical Technologist
Remote job availability: 26.4 percent
Head of Sales Operations
Related titles include Sales Operations Director or Head of Sales.
What they do: Heads of sales operations lead departments that optimize the sales process in order to increase effectiveness, help identify growth opportunities and implement improved forecasting.
Most common skills: Sales Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Sales Enablement
Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Internet Top locations hiring: San Francisco, Boston, New York City
Salary range: $70,800-$200,000
Current gender distribution: 26.6 percent female; 73.4 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 12.5
Top roles transitioned from: Sales Director, Vice President of Sales
Remote job availability: 16.1 percent
Strategic Sales Specialist
Related titles include Sales Specialist or Strategic Sales Representative.
What they do: Strategic sales specialists develop processes across sales organizations with responsibilities including market research, competitive strategy, forecasts and business growth recommendations.
Most common skills: Account Management, Salesforce.com, Sales Process
Most common industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology & Services Top locations hiring: Austin, San Francisco, Atlanta
Salary range: $39,500-$128,000
Current gender distribution: 29.5 percent female; 70.5 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 11.5
Top roles transitioned from: Account Executive, Sales Director, Business Development Representative
Remote job availability: 25.8 percent
Chief Human Resources Officer
Related titles include Chief People Officer, Vice President of Human Resources or Director of HR Operations.
What they do: Chief human resources officers (CHROs) develop and execute the HR strategy and direction of an organization, particularly in areas of talent acquisition, organizational management and training and development.
Most common skills: Employee Engagement, Succession Planning, Talent Management
Most common industries: Computer Software, Information Technology & Services, Financial Services
Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles
Salary range: $99,700-$284,000
Current gender distribution: 72 percent female; 28 percent male
Median years of prior experience: 18
Top roles transitioned from: Chief Operating Officer, Talent Acquisition Manager, Organizational Development Manager
Remote job availability: 13.60 percent
Business News
Why age should be included in diversity & inclusion practices too
(NEWS) The tech industry has been under scrutiny for years regarding blatant practices of age discrimination- it should be included in D & I efforts
The tech industry has been scrutinized lately for its lack of diversity. After being majorly called out and even facing discrimination lawsuits, many Silicon Valley companies have been forced to make a concerted effort towards increasing diversity when it comes to race and gender.
But what about age? The stereotype of a grandfatherly type who doesn’t know how to operate his grandkid’s newfangled device is definitely creating a hiring and salary bias in the tech industry.
There have already been a number of age discrimination lawsuits to prevent ageism, as well as reports of the older set seeing their salaries reduced after a certain age. There are even reports of 30-somethings getting cosmetic surgery to appear younger, and thus, stay competitive, in the tech industry.
Job site Indeed recently surveyed over 1,000 workers in the tech industry to find out how age bias is affecting their companies. Almost half of the respondents said that the average worker at their firm is between the ages of 20 and 35.
About a quarter said that the average age at their firm is between 36 and 40, with workers 40 and over comprising the last 26%.
Although older workers are underrepresented, tech workers generally seemed to value the contributions of their elders, with 78% saying that workers over 40 years old are highly qualified, and 83% claiming that they think older workers have gained wisdom through their years of experience.
Nonetheless, the older generation is still a minority amongst tech firms, and 43% of respondents were worried that they would age out of their job, with another 18% worrying about it “all the time.”
Another 36% say that, at least once, they’ve had an interaction at work where it was clear that they were not being taken seriously because of ageism.
In order to increase age diversity, Indeed recommends that tech firms review the language they are using to recruit talent, making sure that it is age-inclusive. They also recommend making sure that the benefits your company provides are appealing to not only young Millennials, but to older workers with families as well.
A Millennial may be willing to work long hours, and be excited by a ping pong table in the company game room, but older workers will care more about having paid leave to spend time with their families, and benefits like health insurance for their spouses.
The good news is that the tech industry seems optimistic. While they agreed that ageism is still an issue, 85% of survey respondents believe that their employer truly cares about improving diversity.
Business News
Why the benefit of unlimited PTO may not be as great as it sounds
(BUSINESS) When you see unlimited PTO on a job description as a benefit, your immediate reaction is to perk up. It sounds too good to be true – it is.
During the last decade, the hottest perk next to free catered lunches and office ping pong tournaments has been unlimited PTO. We’ve either received it or been jealous of our peers who’ve snagged it. However, it seems that unlimited PTO is being phased out because no one knows how to use it.
A general understanding of unlimited PTO is that you take the days off you need or want when you need or want them. You want two weeks for your honeymoon? Go for it. Need a week to recharge? Sure.
At most companies, the understanding is that you will take PTO at your discretion and with the approval of your team.
However, it seems that we’re all too scared to take time off and if that’s the case, then isn’t this a culture problem?
Some people worry that their coworkers and employees will take too much time off.
First, your coworkers should mind their own business, and secondly, don’t be dumb.
If you think it’s okay to disappear for a week or even a month without telling anyone, that is NOT unlimited PTO, that is stupid and you should lose your job for being unreliable and irresponsible.
“At your discretion” means that you plan your days off by talking it over with your team and your manager. If you’re a manager, encourage your team to take a breather.
Most people would avoid burnout if they felt supported and encouraged to take a break. Retain that talent!
Others won’t take advantage of PTO because they think it will be used against them. Some equate time off with low productivity, failure to be a team player, weak ambition, or even a lazy work ethic. If you’re not in the office, how are you going to crush it?!
If you’re a CEO offering unlimited PTO, then don’t hold it against your employees when they use it. This is a perk YOU offered. Make good on your promise, or lose the trust of your team. Remember, a recharged brain is a productive brain and who wants those Glassdoor low approval ratings? Eek.
Let’s say that we’re all on teams of fully functioning adults who show up to jobs we like and are really good at doing. We share one goal, we’re devoted to one mission, and we’re getting the job done. If we’re working with each other and for each other, unlimited PTO shouldn’t be a problem.
Why should you care if your coworker is taking every other Friday off? Why shouldn’t you feel comfortable taking off two weeks to travel to Bali if it means you come back refreshed and ready to go? Why should you worry if someone is taking a mental health day here and there?
Well-rested people are productive people. Well-traveled people are interesting people. Well-cared-for people stick around.
Before phasing out unlimited PTO, start using this perk as a litmus test for productivity and cultural happiness. You might be surprised by what you find out.
Business News
Skiptheinterview.com preys on desperation, discrimination for referrals
(BUSINESS) As if scammy employee referral sites couldn’t get any worse, Skiptheinterview.com bribes people pay or fundraise for job referrals.
While it would be nice to never have to deal with awkward job interviews again, skiptheinterview.com didn’t exactly create the innovation they thought they did! The site Skiptheinterview.com allowed job seekers to match with jobs, then get sponsored by former coworkers to “skip the interview” and be automatically hired. CEO Chris Evans (no, not that Chris Evans) claimed he created the website to prevent discrimination against candidates who do not interview well, but he created a pay-to-play system that all but guarantees discrimination.
Although the entire hiring process can be difficult for all parties involved, with many candidates fumbling with the interview portion, Skiptheinterview.com is not the solution.
The candidates can “crowdsource” money from former coworkers for them to skip the interview. The minimum donation is $50.
It is not a small sum of money that they expect candidates to raise, either.
You get to start as soon as you raise the funds, which, conceivably, could be never in many situations and the website doesn’t mention what happens to the funds if a candidate never reaches their crowdsourcing goal. If the candidate stays at the company for longer than two months, the sponsors get double their money, and if not, they lose everything.
Not only does this feed into an unfair pay-to-play system, but companies with toxic work environments can leverage social pressure (like not wanting to lose all your former coworkers’ money) to keep their employees there and slow down the turnover rate.
Job searching is never easy, and to make matters worse, many candidates are just trying to get in the door when their competition often has internal referrals or connections. Skiptheinterview.com feeds into the unfair advantages and exclusive clubs that certain, more well-off candidates are already a part of.
Below are some screen grabs from the old site, one of them asking for ELEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS before a candidate could skip the interview and start working for a company as a full stack developer.
Many unemployed people, especially those who are unemployed for long periods, become desperate to find employment, and this website (along with others we’ve shared with you in the past) is preying on that desperation, especially since it conveniently launched when many people were out of work as a side effect of the devastating worldwide pandemic.
The good news? Twitter users got wind of this less-than-great idea and roasted Evans and his company so badly that he temporarily took his site down until he “spoke to many more people.”
Evans alluded to coming back after further research and development, however, he doesn’t appear to be back after changing his startup’s status from active to “only taking feedback” and “refining his pitch.” Though the site still appears when searched, it thankfully does not appear to be operational.
You can find more image captures of the site from Internet Archives here.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
5 productivity tools for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
Struggle with procrastination? Check your energy, not time management
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
4 things to remember when things look bad for you as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
How to ask your manager for better work equipment in office or at home
-
Business News3 days ago
Why age should be included in diversity & inclusion practices too
-
Tech News1 week ago
Don’t want to show your room on Zoom? How to change your background
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Your advertising overload strategy needs to stop, it’s killing your business
-
Commercial Real Estate1 week ago
5 questions to consider when deciding to buy or lease an office space