If you got lost in Chapter 11, here’s the list of who’s there
(BUSINESS NEWS) A list of companies that have filed bankruptcy have either been reorganized or straight up closed.
There is no denying that the face of retail has changed drastically in the last few years. For the better part of a year we have been writing about how brick and mortar stores have been losing the sales battle to their online counterparts and thus filing for bankruptcy.
With the holidays right around the corner — I know it isn’t even Halloween yet– you might go to do some shopping and be flabbergasted by what you don’t find.
The list of companies that have filed is loooooong (extra o’s for emphasis) and by no means is this a comprehensive list, but it is a topic we’ve stayed on top of. So here are a few stores to not look for when you (maybe, probably not) go to the mall for your annual holiday shopping spree.
Toys “R” Us – Toys “R” Us has been racking up a sizable debt of more than $5 billion dollars. The company made the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in September in federal court in Richmond, Virginia.
True Religion – True Religion didn’t file but, rather, sought out a second chance by adjusting their business model, but the jury is still out on if it happened in time.
Gymboree – Back in June, the San Francisco-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. That was supposed to reduce the company’s debts by $900 million, but they were forced to close 375 of its 1,300 stores.
Rue 21 – Bloomberg Markets reported that the company, which operates over 1,000 stores prepared bankruptcy filings back in April.
Perfumania – In August, Perfumania Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, announcing it would close 64 of its 226 stores. Although Perfumania had already closed 103 stores in the past three years, the company was still losing money.
Abercrombie – The super ripped “teens” at Abercrombie are surviving the retail cull (barely) but in attempt to thrive in it, they decided to revamping their marketing.
Joe’s Crab Shack – In a $57M corporate shuffle Joe and his Crab Shacks got the axe. Around the same time, Dine Equity, owner of Applebee’s and IHOP, announced that they intend to close 160 restaurants, far more than previously estimated. They plan to shut down between 105 and 135 Applebee’s locations and 20 to 25 IHOPs.
Radio Shack – The once electronic great was purchased quietly in 2015 and there was a plan set in place to quietly shut down 200 stores on top of the other stores that had already shut down. Then five months ago, 1000 more stores were shuttered. If you’re keeping track of numbers that leaves only 72 company-owned stores remaining in seven states, including its native Texas. The About 500 dealer-owned store are sticking around for the time as well.
Payless – Payless finally admitted defeat and filed in April 2017. The initial filing estimates that the company owes between $1 and $10 billion in debt
Bebe – After four straight years of losses amounting to $200 million Bebe had to shut doors and file.
Family Christian – In 2015, Family Christian filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Surprisingly, the move came with a wave of optimism as company leaders believed it was a good opportunity to reorganize but it didn’t work and Family Christian wound up closing all 240 locations.
Wet Seal – In 2015, 3,700 employees were let go after the company filed for bankruptcy. It was acquired in April of 2015 by Versa Capital for $7.5 million; however, Versa could not raise funding or find a buyer for Wet Seal to continue and in January of 2017 all stores were closed.
By no stretch of the imagination is this every single company that filed in the last year.
Delia’s, Sears, Banana Republic were all on the chopping block at some point as were The Limited, BCBG Max Azria, Gander Mountain, Alfred Angelo, and Aerosoles. Also worth mentioning is that THE CITY OF DETROIT declared bankruptcy four years ago — how even?
In this day and age bankruptcy doesn’t mean what it used to, but it still isn’t anything to get excited about.
Hurricane Maria destruction moves Tesla to action
(BUSINESS NEWS) Puerto Rico is still reeling from Hurricane Maria, but Tesla is stepping up in a big way to help bring power to the island.
We’ve seen tech giant Mark Zuckerberg get creative when it comes to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and it looks another mogul is doing some impressive work to get devastated areas back on their feet.
After Hurricane Maria hit the Island of Puerto Rico, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stated that Tesla’s solar team could outfit the island with power facilities that could be used to provide the island with electricity when the existing grid is not available.
It has only been one month and we have now seen that he has come through on what sounds like a huge project, considering the damage done. Tesla has indeed gotten its first power facility running. Not only that, but the facility has its first hospital powered up with it.
The solar and storage space will power Hospital del Niño using a combination of solar cells and Tesla’s Powerpack commercial energy storage batteries. With the ability to pull and store energy through any weather conditions, regardless of actual sun visibility, these units will be essential in getting Puerto Rico power in the wake of this disaster as well as keep the island running if another catastrophe hits.
Through its Twitter account, Tesla stated that this was just one of the “first of many solar+storage projects going live,” after discussions were had between Tesla and Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello regarding how the company could assist in recovery efforts.
This discussion came after an exchange made on Twitter between Musk and the Governor concerning the state of the island after the hurricane. In fact, after going through the first portion of this project, Rossello and Puerto Rican Chief Innovation Officer Glorimar Ripoli have proposed to turn the territory into an example of how Tesla’s solar innovation can impact the world.
Tesla has been shipping its own home Powerwall battery storage units to the island to aid in building the power stores and Musk himself has donated $250,000 of his own money to the relief efforts.
Tesla has even put off the release of their electric semi truck in November with intentions to continue pursuing and building more power facilities throughout the Puerto Rico.
We will see how this project progresses as it attempts to get power to the whole island and fulfill the Puerto Rican government’s wishes to become a model nation for this technology. Hopefully we continue to see innovators and financial giants follow Tesla’s lead by lending their services and resources to restore this beautiful island to what it can and should be.
Burger King’s anti-bullying PSA 93% guaranteed to make you cry
(BUSINESS NEWS) Burger King of all places is using their advertising opportunities to say something important about bullying (and about modern society).
Lemme wipe away my tears so I can write this. Burger King recently launched an anti-bullying PSA, and it’s surprisingly well done. Yes, I did say Burger King. As in the fast food chain that usually puts out commercials featuring their nightmare-fueling mascot, who is blessedly absent from this campaign.
These are strange times indeed if I’m willing to hear out BK even though I haven’t set foot in one for years. Although the video is at its core an advertisement meant to pull at your heartstrings, the message is important. October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness month, and according online resource No Bully, 30 percent of students worldwide experience bullying every month.
This includes verbal, social, physical, and cyber bullying, which can all be severely detrimental to those being harassed. Unfortunately, despite the prevalence of bullying, intervention does not happen as frequently as it should. This can partly be attributed to the rise of cyber bullying via social media, which is harder to spot since everything takes place online, often anonymously.
However, even in instances of IRL bullying, many remain bystanders instead of intervening. In the Burger King video, a group of teens harass a peer who is sitting alone in the restaurant. The kids are all actors, but the others present are real customers. While several adults sit nearby, the actors verbally and physically harass one of the kids. The bullies ask, “do you even have any friends?” as they pour drinks on their target’s food.
As an additional part of this experiment, BK employees also “bullied” some of their burgers by smashing and punching the food, serving customers a destroyed meal. 95% of customers angrily reported issues with their burgers. “Had you seen me bullying this burger, would you have stood up and said something,” the cashier asked one agitated customer, who indignantly replied, “YEAH!”
In contrast, only 12 percent of the customers did something about the kid being bullied. Although the bullying was a simulation, this speaks to larger issues of non-action. Especially since those involved didn’t know the kids were actors. We are at a point where even a fast food chain feels the need to speak out against bullying.
Bullying doesn’t stop as we grow up, it just goes by different names.
Harassment, assault, and aggressive behavior are all key factors of the power imbalance that is bullying, no matter the age of the aggressor. Without intervention, these behaviors remain unchecked.
“To feel defenseless, that’s one of the worst things in the world,” noted one customer, who was in the minority that stepped in to stop the harassment. “I’ve been that kid, so if I see it, I’m going to do something about it. And I hope there’s more people out there like that.”
Watch the PSA above if you have some tissues nearby, and check out and share resources about preventing bullying at stopbullying.gov and No Bully.
Diversity is more than race and gender, ageism is real
(BUSINESS NEWS) In regards to diversity in the tech industry, gender and race seem to be making positive strides while ageism has yet to be addressed.
The tech industry has been scrutinized lately for its lack of diversity. After being majorly called out and even facing discrimination lawsuits, many Silicon Valley companies have been forced to make a concerted effort towards increasing diversity when it comes to race and gender.
But what about age? The stereotype of a grandfatherly type who doesn’t know how to operate his grandkid’s newfangled device is definitely creating a hiring and salary bias in the tech industry.
There have already been a number of age discrimination lawsuits, as well as reports of the older set seeing their salaries reduced after a certain age. There are even reports of 30-somethings getting cosmetic surgery to appear younger, and thus, stay competitive, in the tech industry.
Job site Indeed recently surveyed over 1,000 workers in the tech industry to find out how age bias is affecting their companies. Almost half of the respondents said that the average worker at their firm is between the ages of 20 and 35.
About a quarter said that the average age at their firm is between 36 and 40, with workers 40 and over comprising the last 26 percent.
Although older workers are underrepresented, tech workers generally seemed to value the contributions of their elders, with 78 percent saying that workers over 40 years old are highly qualified, and 83 percent claiming that they think older workers have gained wisdom through their years of experience.
Nonetheless, the older generation is still a minority amongst tech firms, and 43 percent of respondents were worried that they would age out of their job, with another 18 percent worrying about it “all the time.”
Another 36 percent say that, at least once, they’ve had an interaction at work where it was clear that they were not being taken seriously because of their age.
In order to increase age diversity, Indeed recommends that tech firms review the language they are using to recruit talent, making sure that it is age-inclusive. They also recommend making sure that the benefits your company provides are appealing to not only young Millennials, but to older workers with families as well.
A Millennial may be willing to work long hours, and be excited by a ping pong table in the company game room, but older workers will care more about having paid leave to spend time with their families, and benefits like health insurance for their spouses.
The good news is that the tech industry seems optimistic. While they agreed that age is still an issue, 85 percent of survey respondents believe that their employer truly cares about improving diversity.
