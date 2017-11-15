Business News
Feds to release new sexual harassment guidelines
(BUSINESS NEWS) The EEOC is has approved new guidelines on sexual harassment in the workplace, completely unrelated to today’s headlines.
Ever since the allegations against Harvey Weinstein hit the news, sexual harassment has been on the front page. Thousands of women have come forward to journalists, in social media, and to each other to discuss sexual harassment.
By pure coincidence, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is issuing new guidelines for sexual harassment in the workplace. It’s the first time the guidelines have been updated in 20 years.
The guidelines were approved on Nov. 7, then sent to the Office of Management and Budget to be approved. The guidelines have to be approved before they will be released to be compared against the current guidelines.
According to the EEOC, “It is unlawful to harass a person (an applicant or employee) because of that person’s sex. Harassment can include “sexual harassment” or unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical harassment of a sexual nature.”
How much clearer do the guidelines need to be? Employers are already encouraged to “take all steps necessary to prevent sexual harassment from occurring, such as affirmatively raising the subject, expressing strong disapproval, developing appropriate sanctions, informing employees of their right to raise and how to raise the issue of harassment under Title VII, and developing methods to sensitize all concerned.”
Many employers require sexual harassment training already.
The EEOC’s statistics on sexual harassment claims suggest that the problem isn’t as bad as it seems. In 2011, 11,364 claims were reported. In 1997, over 15,000 claims were received.
And yet, the big question is “how many claims never make it to the EEOC?” Companies have internal policies to manage sexual harassment. It stands to reason that they wouldn’t want their “dirty laundry” aired.
Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Senate has approved a resolution that mandates sexual harassment training for all Senate employees, including senators. Currently, the training is optional. NPR requires training for its employees and managers. Former NPR news editor Michael Oreskes was recently fired amid sexual harassment claims. Reports say that he did not complete his. But even if he had, would it have mattered?
The EEOC can issue guidelines all it wants. Until the culture changes, we’re not going to see a real decline in sexual harassment in the workplace, in religion or in the home. We blame the victim for dressing a certain way or enticing someone to act improperly.
Worse, we shame victims for coming forward. And harassers are often judged and sentenced without due process, not necessarily in the legal atmosphere, but in the court of public opinion.
It’s up to businesses to create safe workplaces where employees can be free from sexual harassment. Complaints need to be handled fairly and impartially. It has to start at the top.
Leaders have to be held accountable and hold themselves to a high standard. It’s not about guidelines and enforcement. It’s about being decent human beings and treating people right without regard to gender.
Company offers extra vacation days to nonsmoker employees
(BUSINESS NEWS) A Japanese marketing company offers extra vacation days for nonsmoker employees who don’t utilize smoke breaks – sound good to you?
Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’m a huge fan of “The Office” (I mean, who isn’t?) I spend a lot of time reflecting on the awesomeness of that show and the situations that characters go through at Dunder Mifflin.
One thing that always stuck with me was a scene where Kelly is talking about how she will take up smoking in order to get the 15 minute breaks throughout the day. This statement made me think about how odd it was that smokers got breaks throughout the day while nonsmokers stay inside, maybe taking a water cooler break.
Being from Chicago, I always thought the concept of smoke breaks was crazy, anyway. I remember visiting my dad at work as a kid and seeing people standing in the freezing cold, smoking outside of his building. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Chicago in the middle of January, but having to spend 15 extra minutes in that weather would be enough to make me stop smoking, cold turkey (pun intended).
All of these memories about the weirdness of smoke breaks came back today when I learned about Piala Inc., a Japanese marketing firm, and their new plan to give non-smokers six extra vacation days a year.
The policy was introduced this past fall after employees complained about colleagues receiving multiple smoke breaks throughout the day. Since its implementation, 30 employees have taken advantage of the extra vacation days.
“One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems,” company spokesman, Hirotaka Matsushima, told The Telegraph. “Our CEO saw the comment and agreed, so we are giving non-smokers some extra time off to compensate.”
This is a great incentive for companies to offer employees. Not only in terms of equality, but would also be beneficial for a company’s health and wellness program.
While I’ve never fallen under the spell of nicotine, I would like to think that I’d prefer six extra days off compared to the habit of smoking. Apparently others are starting to feel this way as the company has reported that it has helped at least four people to stop smoking.
Court requires Glassdoor reveal identities of anonymous users
(BUSINESS NEWS) Glassdoor is being forced to identify anonymous reviewers in ongoing grand jury case and their fight may already be over.
The U.S. Court of Appeals has recently denied Glassdoor Inc’s motion to quash a grand jury subpoena requiring the company to reveal identifying information about anonymous users who wrote reviews about a separate company.
Although reviews are anonymous, users on Glassdoor must provide an email address, which does not appear on the site. Before the company posts a review, the author is notified that while rare, their information may be disclosed if required by law. However, Glassdoor’s Privacy Policy also notes that the company will “take appropriate action to protect the anonymity” of users.
Glassdoor argued that complying with the subpoena would violate anonymous speech rights and violate privacy. The Court of Appeals was like, yeah whatevs, this is about a federal case so give up those names.
The subpoena is in relation to an ongoing investigation by an Arizona Federal Grand Jury. Allegedly, a government contractor that administers two Department of Veteran’s Affairs programs committed wire fraud and misused government funds. As of March 2017, 125 reviews have been posted on Glassdoor by current and former employees of the contractor.
On March 6, 2017, Glassdoor was served with a subpoena ordering the company to provide identifying information about the reviewers, including emails, IP addresses, and billing information.
Glassdoor argued this request violated their user’s First Amendment rights, and the government agreed to limit the scope of its request to eight crucial reviews.
The government noted this information would aid the investigation, enabling them to contact the reviewers as third party witnesses to business practices related to the case. However, Glassdoor was still not cool with this, and filed a motion to suppress the subpoena.
The district court denied the motion, upholding their stance that since the investigation was not being conducted in bad faith, the company must respond under pain of contempt. Basically, Glassdoor is going to get charged $5000 a day until they comply.
Most of the argument stems from Supreme Court Case Branzburg v. Hayes, which stipulates that reporters generally cannot refuse to testify in a criminal grand jury. Branzburg v. Hayes combined three separate cases regarding journalists reporting illicit activity, but protecting their sources from identification.
Glassdoor argues since they are not a news organization, this case should not apply to their users. The court shot back that although Glassdoor isn’t technically in the news business, just like the reporters in Branzburg, the company publishes information from sources it agrees not to identify.
While Glassdoor’s commitment to protecting its users is noble, since review posters are notified before each posting their info may be shared, Glassdoor may not have the same grounds of arguing promised anonymity as the reporters in the Branzburg case. Plus, since the investigation is in good faith, the government contends that the company has no reason for resistance.
Glassdoor insists the court instead focus on the results of Bursey v. United States, a case regarding the First Amendment rights of groups considered subversive by the government. Bursey requires government investigations to satisfy a three-part “compelling interest” test to proceed.
The Court of Appeals argues that since Glassdoor users aren’t really a special community group, the precedent set in Branzburg about investigations in good faith more accurately applies to the current case.
Since the government is not investigating Glassdoor itself, but rather attempting to further the grand jury case with information from users, Glassdoor’s motion to quash the subpoena was denied.
The eight users whose reviews were flagged will likely have to testify in the case, and Glassdoor cannot further refuse to identify the reviewers.
State AG launches antitrust investigation into Google practices
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google’s business practices are the subject of yet another anti-trust investigation, this time at a state level.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office thinks that Google is breaking state consumer protection and antitrust laws, and has issued a subpoena to gather documents and other information for its investigation.
Attorney General Josh Hawley, who will run for U.S. Senate next year as a Republican, says that “There is a strong reason to believe that Google has not been acting with the best interest of Missourians in mind.”
His office accuses Google of violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, as well as other state antitrust laws.
Hawley’s complaints against Google include the ways in which the tech company collects and uses user information, including details of their credit card transactions.
“When a company has access to as much consumer information as Google does,” Hawley said in a statement, “it’s my duty to ensure they are using it appropriately. I will not let Missouri consumers and businesses be exploited by industry giants.”
Hawley also believes that Google violates antitrust laws by preferentially listing websites owned by Google over competitors’ sites in search results. For this practice, Google was recently fined $2.7 billion by the European Union.
There are further accusations that Google has “lifted information from competitors’ websites to use on Google’s own sites and Google products.”
Google, and other tech companies, have been under heat recently from the U.S. government. Google, Facebook, and Twitter were recently grilled in a Senate hearing over Russian-funded propaganda on social media sites in the run-up to last year’s election.
In July, the Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over new technology that Google is using to match users’ ad clicks with in-store purchases.
Hawley says that during the Obama administration, the FTC gave Google a “free pass,” but that he “will not stand by and let private consumer information be jeopardized by industry giants, especially to pad their profits.”
