Who are you giving your power up to? How can you take it back?

Finding simplicity

I’ve got to admit, my life is simpler now that my kids have graduated and are out on their own. But my schedule can really get busy, especially because I find it hard to say no. I love helping people. Currently, I am a volunteer with the local crisis center and next week we have a luncheon that I’m working on.



Three times a week I take a gentleman from our church to the library, church, and the day center. I also take treats to the day center each Saturday. Plus, I do try to get some work done every day, and I’m writing a novel. This is not to toot my own horn – just to say that I have a full schedule.

Who has power over my choices?

It’s hard to keep my life simple. One thing that I’m learning right now is about holding the power of my own life.

My therapist tells me that I’ve given up power to different people, and that I need to take it back.

For example, a few weeks ago I was planning a trip. I thought I should stay longer than I wanted to, not because anyone told me I should, but because I wanted to please a friend. This led to a lot of conflict and stress in my life. I didn’t even feel as if I could talk to anyone about the situation. I worried about it for days. It made writing difficult. It made focusing on my other activities difficult.

Finally, I said to myself that I need to do what I want and need to do, not what I think someone else wants me to do, and I found peace.

Why are you keeping your schedule full?

How often do you say yes out of an obligation?

Are you giving up power to someone?

If you’re feeling resentful or helpless over your schedule, it’s time to take a look at your choices.

I’m still learning about taking back my power. I have some serious coding problems in my head from years of abuse. I don’t have the answers, which is why I knew I needed professional therapy. While my situation may be very different form yours, most people forget to measure their own time and make good choices about what they want to do. I encourage you to find more simplicity in your own life by taking back your schedule.

#Simplicity