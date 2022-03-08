Opinion Editorials
The 10 most-loved and most-hated jobs, plus where to live for your career
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Resume.io collected tons of career-related tweets and analyzed the language used by Twitter users to uncover insightful data on professions.
Curious about the most-loved and the most-hated jobs in the 2020s? What jobs do people appreciate and what jobs do they loathe?
This list is nothing like the most sought-after jobs in 2022.
Resume.io collected hundreds of thousands of tweets about different professions and analyzed the language used by Twitter users to uncover the professions people feel the most positive and negative about.
They used the AFINN Sentiment Lexicon to classify the language.
For the most-loved occupations in the United States, only five percent of tweets were negative about…receptionists!
From there, the most loved included (respectively): chefs, realtors, dentists, cashiers, electricians, students, builders, salespeople, mechanics.
If you break it down by state, the ones that love students most are: Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Iowa.
Chefs are loved in California, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, and Michigan. Managers feel the love in Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Maine.
Traders are hot in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, and Delaware. Builders are beloved in Nevada, Nebraska, and Massachusetts.
Up next is dentists with love in Ohio, Texas, and New York. Journalists are enjoyed in Alaska, South Dakota, and Montana.
Missouri, Alabama, and Oregon love mechanics. And Wisconsin and Connecticut are all about C-Suite.
Teachers feel the love in Arkansas and Rhode Island, and salespeople are loved in Indiana.
Lastly, Washington loves accountants, Virginia loves cashiers, Georgia loves landlords, and Vermont loves politicians.
Now, for the least-loved occupations in the United States. Can you guess which profession garnered the highest percentage of negative tweets?
If you guessed lawyers, you’re correct. Sixty-one percent of tweets were in a negative view of attorneys.
After that, journalists (thanks!), politicians, construction workers, CEOs, teachers, managers, accountants, traders, and laborers were the least faves, respectively.
Broken down by state, lawyers are most loathed by: Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Alaska, Texas, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Journalists are apparently not welcome in Iowa, California, Arizona, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Maine.
Teachers feel the hate in Utah, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Ohio.
Politicians don’t poll well in Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Indiana, and North Dakota. Landlords don’t earn their rent in Oregon, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi.
Traders are not loved in Arkansas and South Carolina, and CEOs are not big in Nebraska and Illinois. Tennessee doesn’t love managers, Oklahoma is not fond of students, and Kansas does not dig builders.
In the United Kingdom, the following 10 professions are most loved, in order: receptionists, accountants, chefs, students, traders, mechanics, managers, electricians, teachers, and CEOs.
The 10 least-loved professions are: estate agents, journalists, politicians, construction workers, lawyers, builders, cashiers, salespeople, landlords, and dentists.
Opinion Editorials
The 6 human skills that robots don’t have… just yet
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) It’s not unreasonable to be concerned about the growing power and skill of AI, but here are a few skills where we have the upper hand.
AI is taking over the workforce as we know it. Burgers are already being flipped by robotic arms (and being flipped better), and it’s only a matter of time before commercial trucks and cars will be driven by robots (and, probably, be driven better).
It may feel unnerving to think about the shrinking number of job possibilities for future humans – what jobs will be around for humans when AI can do almost everything better than we can?
To our relief (exhale!), there are a few select skills that humans will (hopefully) always be better at than AI. The strengths that we have over AI fall into 3 general categories: Ability to convey emotion, management over others, and creativity.
Let’s break it down: Here are 6 skills that we as humans should be focusing on right now.
Our ability to undertake non-verbal communication
What does this mean for humans? We need to develop our ability to understand and communicate body language, knowing looks, and other non-verbal cues. Additionally, we need to refine our ability to make others feel warm and heard – if you work in the hospitality industry, mastering these abilities will give you an edge over the AI technologies that might replace you.
Our ability to show deep empathy to customers
Unlike AI, we share experiences with other humans and can therefore show empathy to customers. Never underestimate how powerful your deep understanding of being human will be when you’re pitted against a robot for a job. It might just be the thing that gives you a cutting edge.
Our ability to undertake growth management
As of this moment, humans are superior to AI when it comes to managing others. We are able to support organization members in developing their skillsets and, due to our coaching ability, we are able to help others to grow professionally. Take that, AI!
Our ability to employ mind management
What this essentially means is that we can support others. Humans have counseling skills, which means we are able to help someone in distress, whether that stems from interpersonal relationships or professional problems. Can you imagine an AI therapist?
Our ability to perform collective intelligence management
Human creativity, especially as it relates to putting individual ideas together to form an innovative new one, gives us a leg up when competing against AI. Humans are able to foster group thought, to manage and channel it, to create something bigger and better than what existed before. Like, when we created AI in the first place.
Our ability to realize new ideas in an organization
Think: Elevator pitch. Humans are masters of marketing new ideas and are completely in-tune with how to propose new concepts to an organization because, you guessed it, we too are human. If the manager remains human in the future (fingers crossed!), then we know what to say to them to best sell our point of view.
Using what we know, it’s essential for almost all of us to retrain for an AI-driven economy that is most likely just a few years away. My advice for my fellow humans? Develop the parts of you that make you human. Practice eye contact and listening. Think about big pictures and the best way to manage others. Sharpen your mind with practicing creative processes. And do stay up to date with current trends in AI tech. Sooner or later, these babies are bound to be your co-workers.
This story was first published here in October of 2020.
Opinion Editorials
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
(Editorial) The most important business advice and life advice I ever got was in the form of some tough love that I didn’t understand until adulthood.
Above are several photos of my father and I over the years – in the horrible blue dress, I’m a teenage bridesmaid at his brother’s wedding; in the amazing champagne dress, he is walking me down the aisle on the best day of my life; and as a blonde, he was there when I converted to Catholicism about the same time he did. My brother and I were raised by a single father for much of our lives, so he and I were very close, and I used to get in fights at school over whose dad was smarter (I obviously won). I idolized my father as a child, because he was one of those smartassy, cynical people that taught me to think critically. One of my favorite inappropriate sayings of his that I never understood as a five-year-old was, “do you know where you can find sympathy? In the dictionary between ‘shit’ and ‘syphilis,'” and he most certainly meant it. Even when you had a boo-boo. But this tough love wasn’t the best advice my dad ever gave me (although it ranks pretty high up there), no, it was more simple.
“Go look it up.”
That’s it. That’s the best business advice and even life advice that my father ever gave to me.
“Daddy,” I would ask at age four, “what does ‘cajoled’ mean?”
“Go look it up.”
“But I can’t read…”
“Go look it up.”
I would ask as a teen, “Dad, what does it mean when someone’s rights have been abrogated?”
“Go look it up.”
Before Google, I would ask, “Dad, how do I get to South Lamar? How do I add this oil to my car?”
“Go look it up.”
If I didn’t understand my homework, I would ask, “Dad, how do I solve for x?”
“Go look it up.”
I was reading at a third-grade level at age five and my poetry (which was terrible, of course) was published by age four. I studied my ass off in school and got into an amazing college, and I eventually became the writer I had always wanted to be. I still have a torn-up dictionary that I was given at age five – you know the old one… the hard-bound red Merriam-Webster, and it has notes, highlights, and many, many words circled in pencil.
In the photos above, Dad and I are arm-in-arm, but he was not one to prop me up along the way, but for my own good. In our house, there were no shortcuts. No one was a helicopter parent. There was no reliance on anyone but myself. There was to be no laziness. There was no homework done for me. Most importantly, there was never an answer given, even when I was stuck.
So when you’re having a tough time with a client, go look it up. When you can’t figure out what tax software to use, go look it up. Need to improve your networking skills? Go look it up. When you have a fleeting thought about something you’re curious about, never remain curious. Go look it up.
Just go look it up.
Opinion Editorials
Relax and refresh with our office life movie list
(EDITORIAL) Whether you are considering a new career path or not, we have a movie list to pique your interest. They can motivate AND entertain!
It’s a new year! Woot! Maybe you’re feeling in a work funk and are rethinking your goals and future trajectory. Whether you need something to push you in a new direction, motivate you, make you think about where your career is going, or just to entertain, here are 10 movies about work, work ethic, and how we can change our career path by just changing our mind.
Top 10 Movies About Work
1. Glengarry Glen Ross: This take on David Mamet’s play is at the top of the list. If you haven’t seen it, where have you been? If you have, it’s a good one to revisit. This one’s got it all raw reality, ego, desperation, and some surprising plot twists all with an outstanding cast. If you are in sales, don’t miss this. And, Millennials, take note. You will one day be in the same place as those old fogies – aka Boomers. Oh, and, remember, “Coffee is for closers.”
2. His Gal Friday: An oldie and a goodie with Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell as an editor and reporter who worked together, married and then divorced. This slapstick movie is great for a peek inside media, especially journalism because it shows the lengths that reporters and editors will go to in order to get the scoop. The movie has great dialog and is timeless. It also shows how fast things can move, which is still relevant today especially with social media and the life of a news story moves even faster.
3. Up In The Air: A hatchet man learns his job is being tweaked. He will no longer need to fly, and now the tables are turned and he is unhappy with his fate. This movie can be a challenge to watch if you recently lost a job. But, one lesson learned is that work isn’t everything, so live your life.
4. Office Space: A funny take on work and life and the balance between the two. Regardless of where you are employed, there are rules, regulations, and office BS that can be on the one hand completely pathetic and on the other so laughable. It’s always better to laugh, rather than cry. Oh, and do not touch the red stapler.
5. Working Girl: Maybe you missed this one because it dates back to the days when shoulder pads ruled the workplace and women still wore nylons. Melanie Griffith portrays a secretary (remember this is before that changed to assistant) who is great at what she does. She’s got goals and dreams to take her career to the next level. But, she’s not taken seriously at the investment firm where she works. Sigourney Weaver is the boss and she will do whatever she needs to stay on top. Griffith has a twist-of-fate meeting with Harrison Ford, another executive, and she takes a chance on herself and her future. This movie has big hair, humor, and a love story to boot.
6. Good Will Hunting: Ok. This one isn’t necessarily about work. But, I picked it because it’s an example of what can happen when you let your past hold you back and you don’t pursue your dreams. We have Matt Damon (Will) a janitor at a prestigious university and his friend Ben Affleck, a bricklayer. Damon portrays a guy with a rough past who is going through the motions until he has to work with a psychologist played by Robin Williams. He’s forced to consider his past and his future. He has a gift but what will he do? His friend, Affleck, wants him to pursue bigger things, but can Damon let go of his past and embrace his gift?
7. The Devil Wears Prada: Ah, the evil queen and the naïve princess. That may seem like a different story, but it is a similar plotline with a triumphant finish. Anne Hathaway portrays Andrea who is fresh out of school and lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine. The fact that she had never read the magazine and got the job is beyond surprising, but regardless she lands the job and works for Miranda, played by Meryl Streep. Streep’s character is a Diva and a demanding and horrible boss. She challenges Andrea on multiple levels. Will Andrea become a workaholic like her boss? As they say, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
8. 9-to-5: Way before the Me Too movement there was Fonda, Parton, and Tomlin as three office employees who are sick and tired of their chauvinistic boss, played by Dabney Coleman. The women begin to plot for revenge and take their boss hostage in his home. In the meantime, they begin making changes at the office.
9. The Pursuit of Happyness: If you think your life is rough, maybe reconsider for a moment. This is a story about a man who was determined. He was pushing forward and as much as he was pushing, it seemed that he couldn’t get ahead. But he was resolved in the belief that he could and would make his life better for himself and his son. There is a great quote that says: “The harder I work, the luckier I am.” This movie shows that out.
10. Rocky: This movie made Sylvester Stallone. He wrote it and that my friends, is a great story of tenacity too, because before Rocky Stallone was basically a nobody. Rocky is a nobody boxer who gets the chance to take on the reigning champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). He busts his ass and does whatever it takes to get the job done. This is a story of endurance, dedication, and taking a chance on yourself.
This list is not comprehensive, but we hope you find inspiration, motivation, and some laughs too. And, remember, work is not who you are, it’s what you do. Now, go get some popcorn and candy and take a break.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Scale your business by keeping score & up your game against competition
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
Want to start a business but you’re broke? You shouldn’t let that stop you!
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Want to be an ally to women in tech? You must do these 3 things!
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
The 7 main skills marketers need to survive the AI takeover
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
A message to the unsung entrepreneur: We believe in you!
-
Business News2 weeks ago
How to get what you want through negotiation and persuasion
-
Business News1 week ago
You don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply. You just don’t.