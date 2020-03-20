Business Finance
Gov. Cuomo first to issue 90-day moratorium on commercial, residential evictions
(NEWS) NY Governor, Andrew Cuomo is the first state leader to put a halt to all commercial and residential payments in an effort to stem the COVID-19 crisis.
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo is the first state governor to put a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically hitting pause for 90 days in his state. This is part of a $10B relief package that includes utility payments missed during this outbreak as the state (and all states) are strained by the global pandemic.
This will not only help renters to find stable footing as so many have lost their jobs overnight, but commercial renters (like restaurants) that are worried about being evicted during a time that they were shut down by the government.
#BREAKING: New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.
We will do all we can to help those financially suffering because of the #COVID19 pandemic.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
Reactions have mostly been positive, but many are still pushing for a freeze on rent, essentially rent forgiveness during this period since mortgage holders can roll their 90 days on to the end of their loan term, but renters cannot.
An evictions moratorium without a rent freeze is just going to permanently indebt us to landlords and inevitably evict us. The majority of us already live paycheck to paycheck and can’t afford back-rent as we’re barely even able to afford current rents. Mass evictions will occur.
— Venmo @Cynthia-Prisco (@bigbronxenergy) March 20, 2020
For many landlords, rent is their exclusive income and they have very few units, but they too will be under a mortgage freeze on their buildings under this Order, providing some relief. Not to mention Tax Day just moved from April 15 to July 15.
Meanwhile, a state group, Housing Justice for All, is calling for the rehousing of every homeless individual using emergency rent assistance and in vacant homes. They cite the risk of viral spread through the homeless shelter system, as well as viral possibilities among homeless people living on the streets.
There is no known answer in this time of being tested, but a freeze on rents and mortgages in New York will likely lead to other governors to take the same route, and renters might be able to breathe a little better soon, especially those who have lost their jobs and independent contractors whose business immediately died on the vine.
We’ll be watching for other states’ reactions to rents and mortgage payments.
In Texas, even some self employed folks can get COVID-19 relief benefits
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Self employed? Worried about the corona virus hurting your business? Texas says you’re STILL eligible for cash-related COVID-19 coverage!
When I heard ‘It’s hard being your own boss’, I thought people meant employee reviews were harder to do since you have to carry both parts of a tough conversation in your home office.
Now, watching as self-employed artists, caterers, events specialists and more are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the image is less ‘Ha!’ and more ‘AH!’.
It’s bad out there, y’all. And my heart goes out virtually, as per CDC guidelines. But in every viral cloud, there’s a colloidal silver lining. In the great state of Texas, that lining is: You’re probably eligible for disaster-based unemployment.
Yes, really!
Straight from the Texas Workforce Commission’s mouth: If your employment has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), apply for benefits either online at any time using Unemployment Benefits Services or by calling TWC’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.
Now how does that cover the self-employed? Simple…kinda.
You’ll need to apply through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance and then take the extra steps of providing different proof than your 9-5 friends.
Firstly, you have to prove you’re self employed. If you’ve been paying you under the table, this is where the poop hits the fan, I’m afraid. The government will need things like (any given one of these): Insurance bills, business license, a recent ad, an invoice, or sales records.
Were you just about to start your own business when all this went down? Fortunately you’re covered too, so long as you have proof of prospective self-employment, say: The deed to a building you just bought, loan documents, ‘Grand Opening’ announcements, and so forth.
For the full list of documents that suffice, visit the TWC site directly and check what proof your pudding needs.
This situation is a Corona-cluster-cussword, but there’s help out there.
Reach out. Grab it. And then wash your hands.
SoftBank’s vision fund loses billions, how this impacts the startup ecosystem
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Pizza making robots and cannabis start-ups are among the many non-tech companies losing venture capital because of Softbank’s vision fund collapse.
One day you are eating free lunch, drinking beer after hours and slacking on your company phone. The next day you are handed your walking papers.
Life at a start-up has always been turbulent. As more Unicorns have IPO bids falling flat – Uber, Lyft and Casper – and funding sources drying up, start-up life has grown stormy.
While things may not be as bad as they were at the start of the 2000s, the last quarter of 2019 and the start of 202 has proven challenging. Many of the companies that have sent thousands of employees packing were backed By SoftBank, a Japanese firm which had $100 billion Vision Fund specifically for start-ups.
According to this story in the NY Times, during February 2020, SoftBank reported its Vision Fund and other investments experienced $2 billion in operating losses in the last quarter of 2019. The Times speculates that the pullback in funding will not be as harsh as it was at the start of the 2000s and some companies – particularly those in the tech field – will continue to be lucrative, raise interest and capital.
In some cases, SoftBank was writing checks it couldn’t cash for companies like Zume, a San Francisco start-up that was known for its pizza making robots. The company saw a huge influx in funding from SoftBank, only to have the funding stop. Employees felt they “got screwed” by SoftBank because it didn’t provide additional funding to boost the $375 originally raised, according to CNN Business.
“There’s no doubt that there’s an excess amount of capital in the private markets and that it has been exacerbated by SoftBank’s Vision Fund,” Kathleen Smith, a principal at Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused exchange-traded funds, told CNN.
Because of the size of SoftBank’s VisionFund it was positioned to take risks, but those gambles didn’t always pay off, said David Erickson, a senior fellow in finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in the CNN story. The Vision Fund premise was “ill-conceived from the get-go,” Erickson said in the story.
Companies from different spheres, whether food delivery, mattresses, scooters or cannabis are facing losses in cash and employees. Airbnb and Door Dash were expected to go public this year, but both are losing money. Cannabis start-ups will be weeded out as many are not expected to survive the year.
The NY Times cited data from PitchBook, which stated more than 300 cannabis firms had raised $2.6 billion in venture capital during 2019 only to have investors take a second look. With investors doubting cannabis companies could deliver the goods legally, funding dried up and staffs were cut back.
Meanwhile, many employees who once were drinking the start-up cool aid are now leery to work for the companies, which offer perks galore one day only to slash staff the next.
New legislation mean new tax credits, this startup helps you find them
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Austin Start-up TaxTaker is advising on how to put back millions of dollars in to start ups finances with tax credits that are rarely known about.
Say what you will about capitalism and the 1% or the stereotypes of accountants (did you see that Ben Affleck flick?) but there are some good-doers out there truly backing up those that need it and we should all know about this one. The statistics for launching and growing a successful startup are not great which could discourage some great ideas from ever launching. According to an article on Entrepreneur.com “Why Some Startups Succeed (and Why Most Fail)”, 75% of venture-backed startups will fail after the first year. Ouch.
Why do they fail? Maybe some were early to market or late. Maybe some didn’t have the right leadership. Maybe some ran out of money.
TaxTaker is an Austin start up by Co-Founder and CEO Ari Palmer, that works specifically with CPAs (Certified Public Accountants) who advise startups, as well as accounting firms, on how to review the legal jargon and utilize crucial data analytics that is meant to empower the startup to take advantage of unknown tax credits against their payroll tax liabilities. This allows more funding to be put back into the business and offers a longer runway when it comes to financing that may help them make it past that first year or even further.
“By leveraging our TaxTaker software, we’re able to capture all the data necessary to compute, generate, and substantiate these claims in as little as an hour (versus the weeks or months it typically can take).
We’re also productizing some other business tools that are in the works, but we’re really excited to help accountants help their startups extend their runway the most.” says Ari.
It really is amazing how technology can serve the needs of people with limited time and resources – speaking of startup founders and teams here. If you use TaxTaker and are able to save on taxes, that is money that can be used to pursue other opportunities to expand your reach and/or hire more talent to help you get more done and possibly have a fighting chance and beating that scary statistic predicting your failure.
