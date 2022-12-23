Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Economics

What’s China’s economic plan to emerge from Covid conditions?

Coming out of the trenchs of Covid in China will not be an easy task. How do they plan to take on the feat of recovering?

Published

people at a outdoor market in china representing a covid-stricken economy

Beijing stated it’s going to go full throttle next year at saving its Covid-destroyed economy by increasing consumption and letting go of control over things like private industry, which includes the lagging property and tech sectors. This current pledge is the beginning of a big change from leader Xi Jinping’s strong effort to dominate private businesses, which were viewed as too powerful and unreliable.

China is the world’s second-largest economy, and it faces some huge challenges going forward. Covid cases are spiking again after leaders decided to let up on restrictions, and exports are also taking a hit, further damaging the global economy. 

What is China’s top priority for the coming year?

Trying to stabilize economic growth. China’s top leaders are making statements and letting others know that we need to support and encourage the private sector. They’ve made it clear they’re in support of protecting property rights and the interests of entrepreneurs. These remarks were made after economic data displayed a massive drop in business activity for November. Economists are predicting growth by the end of 2022. 

The comments recently made by leaders of China signify that they’ll loosen their rope around the country’s private sector, changing the tone for their 2023 efforts in comparison to previous years. No mention of antitrust regulations was made, however. Instead, they let it be known that China’s digital economy will be promoted, creating more jobs.

Regulations and controls have had a tight grip on China’s job market, with unemployment soaring across the country. 

Just last week, a couple of the country’s top committees, showed an intricate plan to hone in on domestic demand and increase consumption and investment until around 2035. The process is predicted to not be smooth or quick because many households are living paycheck to paycheck, drastically reducing their spending power and desire to make purchases.

With growth goals and tech boosts, China has its work cut out for them in 2023 as they try to repair the damage made over the past few years.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person holding money representing small business this holiday season Person holding money representing small business this holiday season

Op/Ed

5 ways to support small businesses this holiday season

Want to support small businesses but can't buy their products right now? No problem, take note of these other tips to support small!

4 days ago
chinese real estate chinese real estate

Real Estate Big Data

Global market panic over Chinese real estate bubble subsides slightly

(REAL ESTATE) Chinese real estate bubble fears shook markets last week, but Evergrande made a big move today to temper the panic.

September 29, 2021
chinese economy chinese economy

Economics

Economic slowdown in China would be great for the American housing market

If the economy in China slows down, home sales could improve here in America. Let's talk about the data behind this assertion.

October 26, 2015
china market china market

Economics

Surprising ways China’s market crash has impacted housing

China's market has taken a major dip, changing investors' outlooks regarding where they feel safe putting their money.

September 6, 2015

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022