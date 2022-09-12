Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

How the world is catching up to the Realtor way of working

How do you respond to people that complain they’re working at all hours? Just welcome them to the Realtor way of life!

Published

two people working

Until you start working in real estate, you have no idea how many hours per week the career truly entails., like how insanely late or early clients will call with urgent needs, how much you live in your car, and how novel the memories of a 9-5 are.

From the outside, it looks like you can do anything you want when you want, and yes, you have some flexibility, but successful agents are seriously devoted to working their tails off. Many sacrifices are made, meals missed, and the idea of a non-working vacation is not usually a reality for practitioners (even when there is an assistant and/or team at play, but there’s always something only you can answer).

You’ve changed a shower head in your client’s listing to appease a picky buyer and get the dang closing done, you’ve kept your promise to attend every closing (even on your wedding day – true story, my husband did that secretly).

The internet has only changed the process, not the number of hours worked. Technology has made Realtors more efficient, but as a population, you’ve just added more to your plate and worked even harder.

With the advent of smartphones and wifi, other industries have now adopted the same always-on pace and mentality, and it occurred to me recently that the entire workforce has now adopted the Realtor method of working all day and figuratively all night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“So to the rest of the world, I say, welcome to the club!”

Veteran Realtors can tell you that the pace can be grueling, but that the concept of work/life balance isn’t some new wave buzzword-filled theory, no, it’s been the Realtor way for decades upon decades.

So when people complain on Facebook about their boss calling them for some arbitrary reason at 10pm, or complain on Twitter that a customer expected an instant response at 1am, just tell them gently, “Welcome to the Realtor way of life!” because you’ve been adapted since the day your license number was issued!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person holding phone representing burnout Person holding phone representing burnout

Op/Ed

Burnout and busy ≠ productive: Try this to complete your to-do list

(EDITORIAL) How my evolving understanding of “burnout” helped me learn an important distinction between being busy and being productive.

September 5, 2022
woman smiling and being happy woman smiling and being happy

Op/Ed

A challenge to redefine what it means to be happy in your career

If you aren’t working in your “dream job,” does that mean you can never be happy and content? Let's rethink what happiness truly means.

September 5, 2022
Woman with burnout and anxiety and work Woman with burnout and anxiety and work

Op/Ed

Burnout is a signal to make a serious change

Many people face burnout in their career, but what are the signs? Are you able to pivot into a new career? And if so,...

September 1, 2022
productivity written on wall with man on cellphone. productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Op/Ed

5 ways to increase your productivity in the morning

Productivity is king, but sometimes distractions and other issues slow you down. So what can you do to limit these factors?

August 29, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022