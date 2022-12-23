Instagram ‘hacked hub’ provides support for hacked users

Social media hacking is nothing new and has become more widespread in recent years. Chances are you know someone who’s had their account hacked and used for malicious activity. At long last, Instagram has announced that it is finally taking action to give account owners their accounts back.

The digital media-sharing app announced the launch of its “hacked hub,” a feature users can utilize to regain access to their accounts. Users will visit Instagram.com/hacked to request support from Instagram. First, users will be asked why they can’t get into their account. In addition to the standard “my account was hacked” and “I forgot my password” options, users may also ask for assistance if their login code was sent to a phone number or email that they do not have access to.

Often times when hackers take control of an account they’ll change the identifying information, including the username and profile photo. Instagram has also included an option for folks who experience this headache, as well as those who may have had their accounts completely disabled. From there, account owners will be directed to a list of steps they can take to recover their accounts.

While this doesn’t seem to be a quick fix, it’s more than Instagram has offered in the past.

Some people with large followings, such as influencers, have reportedly paid a ransom to hackers to regain account access. That alone should tell you how scarce the support was.

Back in February, Instagram announced it was looking into adding recovery features, like having an account owner’s friends vouch for them. This feature is now live and the locked-out user can select two friends to help verify that they are who they say they are. Other options Instagram may suggest include uploading a photo idea or sending over a selfie video.

We love hearing that new levels of support are being offered, but only time will tell if they’re truly effective in practice.

Instagram also announced that it will do more to combat hackers before they ever gain control of someone’s account. You may notice badges on verified accounts or receive warnings about accounts that engage in suspicious activities. Instagram also plans to warn users if an account follows them and looks like it may be impersonating someone else.