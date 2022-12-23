Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

Instagram ‘hacked hub’ provides support for hacked users

FINALLY, Instagram launches a much-needed support service for hacked accounts through their new ‘hacked hub.’

Published

instagram hacked hub on iphones

Social media hacking is nothing new and has become more widespread in recent years. Chances are you know someone who’s had their account hacked and used for malicious activity. At long last, Instagram has announced that it is finally taking action to give account owners their accounts back.

The digital media-sharing app announced the launch of its “hacked hub,” a feature users can utilize to regain access to their accounts. Users will visit Instagram.com/hacked to request support from Instagram. First, users will be asked why they can’t get into their account. In addition to the standard “my account was hacked” and “I forgot my password” options, users may also ask for assistance if their login code was sent to a phone number or email that they do not have access to.

Often times when hackers take control of an account they’ll change the identifying information, including the username and profile photo. Instagram has also included an option for folks who experience this headache, as well as those who may have had their accounts completely disabled. From there, account owners will be directed to a list of steps they can take to recover their accounts.

While this doesn’t seem to be a quick fix, it’s more than Instagram has offered in the past.

Some people with large followings, such as influencers, have reportedly paid a ransom to hackers to regain account access. That alone should tell you how scarce the support was.

Back in February, Instagram announced it was looking into adding recovery features, like having an account owner’s friends vouch for them. This feature is now live and the locked-out user can select two friends to help verify that they are who they say they are. Other options Instagram may suggest include uploading a photo idea or sending over a selfie video.

We love hearing that new levels of support are being offered, but only time will tell if they’re truly effective in practice.

Instagram also announced that it will do more to combat hackers before they ever gain control of someone’s account. You may notice badges on verified accounts or receive warnings about accounts that engage in suspicious activities. Instagram also plans to warn users if an account follows them and looks like it may be impersonating someone else.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Instagram stories 'tap to type' text overlay on iphone Instagram stories 'tap to type' text overlay on iphone

Real Estate Marketing

The latest Instagram stories update has us all overjoyed

One unanimous vote for a horrible Instagram feature would be the pesky long, broken-up stories - now, there's a fix for that.

September 29, 2022
facebook stories on iphone facebook stories on iphone

Real Estate Marketing

Real estate pros, never use Facebook stories for this reason!

(MARKETING) Facebook Stories are a fantastic marketing tool, but open up a huge Pandora's box - and it's better to nix them.

June 22, 2022
Lock and card on laptop representing being hacked. Lock and card on laptop representing being hacked.

Real Estate Technology

How to avoid hackers and being sued by customers for being hacked

(TECHNOLOGY) Real estate transactions are being targeted by cybercriminals. One company just got sued by customers for being hacked. Are you safeguarding your company...

March 17, 2022
panorama panorama

Real Estate Marketing

How to post your panorama photos on Instagram without cutting corners

(REAL ESTATE MARKETING) If you have lamented at not being able to get panorama photos to show in their full glory on Instagram, well,...

January 11, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022