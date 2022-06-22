Real Estate Marketing
Real estate pros, never use Facebook stories for this reason!
(MARKETING) Facebook Stories are a fantastic marketing tool, but open up a huge Pandora’s box – and it’s better to nix them.
For over a decade, we’ve been touting the importance and merit of social media, educated the industry on best practices, pioneered the culture, and played a role in so many of your campaigns.
This may confuse some of you who are thinking we’re out of touch old folks, crapping on social today, but that’s not the case at all. We care about your rear end. Hear me out…
Last night, I saw an amazing Facebook Story (which disappears, just like Instagram Stories).
A Realtor friend of mine in Texas was sharing the interior of a new listing he had, and it was absolutely stunning.
But he made some mistakes.
Most of them were rookie mistakes that you know not to make (calling a neighborhood “safe” which is subjective and makes you legally vulnerable), but others were pretty serious. He noted that the listing was near a mosque, so it was perfect for his “fellow Muslim friends.” Can you say steering? Fair Housing violation?
I reached out to him to learn his process. What did he say?
“They’re gone in 24 hours, it doesn’t matter.”
Okay, but it could matter to the person who screenshot all of the Facebook Story whose calls you never returned, and because they’re Protestant, they now believe you’ve discriminated against them because they aren’t Muslim like you.
It matters to the person who watched and thought “my car was broken into on that street, it’s not safe,” and shares your Facebook Story, mocking it.
Of course this can happen on any social media platform, in any format. It can happen in email. Why are Facebook Stories so unique?
Because they aren’t archived (unlike Instagram Stories where you can turn archiving on).
In the practice of real estate, you are required to keep copies of all communications, files, and marketing for a specified length of time, depending on your location.
How can you keep record of something that disappears, leaving you completely vulnerable, especially if someone else has saved a copy of it? You’re saying “who cares if they saved a copy?!” but I’m saying that if someone else saved a copy and you didn’t, they can edit it any way they wish with no records to compare it to, and a judge may not see your side of the story.
Skip Facebook Stories altogether.
Do Instagram Stories and archive them, if you must, and if you’re ultra tricky, turn on archiving on Instagram Stories, then cross-post them to Facebook Stories. That way, there’s a record of you that proves whether or not you’re liable.
You already have Groups, Pages, and your personal News Feed to update – put Stories on the backburner, even if they’re a great promotional tool. Future You Being Sued will thank you. #cya
Real Estate Marketing
How to keep your website optimized for digital assistants & voice searches
(MARKETING) With the use of voice searches and digital assistants on the rise, it is more important now than ever before that your website be optimized.
Voice control’s effect on web content
One-in-five mobile users rely on voice searches to find information or control their devices according to a recent study. Considering many cars now enable you to control your music, messages, and email through voice, this isn’t too surprising. What does it mean for web content though?
Deep learning
Digital assistants have certainly contributed to the rise in popularity of voice searches, talk-to-text, and deep learning. Deep learning is an artificial intelligence (AI) process that imitates the workings of the way the human brain processes data and creates patterns for decision-making. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning in AI that has networks that are capable of learning unsupervised from data that is unstructured.
Deep learning is a type of machine learning that uses complex systems to carry out their “learning processes.”
Given the complex algorithms and “learning” involved for deep learning to be fully functional and optimal, it’s not surprising that voice searches are on the rise; the more it’s used, the better it “learns.” Every day more and more people are choosing to say what they need, rather than type it out. With this rise, also comes the need for entrepreneurs and businesspeople to optimize their SEO and web content for voice searches. How can you ensure your site is compatible and flawless optimized?
Phrases instead of keywords
The first thing you should keep in mind regarding your content is how voice users search for content. Instead of searching for one or two keywords, voice users typically ask a question in the form of a complete sentence. For example, you might hear someone say, “Hey, Siri. What’s the best way to make chocolate chip cookies?” Then, Siri might respond with a recipe. How does Siri know what you what? Deep learning.
How does Siri know what to show you? Deep learning and website optimization.
Soon, instead of focusing your SEO on selected keywords, you may be focusing on key phrases (also called long-tail keywords) which will likely answer the questions a voice user would ask. By humanizing your content by thinking about your answers in full sentences, you’ll be one step closer to optimization. For example, think, what would a consumer likely ask in order to find me? Do I have the answer to these questions on my pages and SEO? Not sure what to ask or answer? Answer the Public is a great tool for helping you dig deeper into your content and gets things optimized. In addition to re-evaluating your SEO, you may want to develop questions you think searchers might ask and then include the answers in your Q&A content (thus, making your site higher up in the result ranks).
Mobile friendly/Covering your bases
Another way to make sure your site is ready for voice searches is to make sure it is also mobile-friendly. Google recommends responsive web design, along with several other points you may want to consider to ensure your website is mobile-friendly. Wondering if your site is mobile-friendly? Google developed a test to help you. Simply click here, and enter your site’s URL in the box and it will let you know if your site has passed the test.
If your site does not pass, Google will suggest what could be changed to make your site more mobile friendly.
Also, keep in mind mobile users will often reference microdata, like a business’s location, phone number, price, and more (think: when people speak the phrase “find near me” or “nearby.”) You can ensure voice searchers can find you by making this information easily retrievable for digital assistants by creating a comprehensive sitemap for your site, including your address, relevant contact information, directions from main highways, etc.
Understanding digital assistants
One final thing to keep in mind: Siri and Cortana are not search engines. They default to Bing to collect and collate web-based results. Google Now, will, of course, collect from Google. Given the popularity of both Siri and Cortana, is there a possibility that Bing will outpace Google?
Probably not, but you do want to make sure that you are optimized for both search engines or your business might lose out on voice searches.
If you want to ensure you do not miss out on Siri and Cortana users, you may need to do a bit of research on what works best on Bing. For example, Bing prioritizes local results, whereas Google gives the most popular topic priority. Google is better at semantic search, while Bing is better with specific keywords. Again, both are useful search tools, but if you want to ensure maximum traffic, you should be aware of the difference. (Side note: some tech-savvy users know how to re-program Siri and Cortana to pull from their favorite search engine, but I do not think the larger majority of users choose to do this).
The future of voice searches
Technology enthusiasts are absolutely going to continue to use their keyboards for some things, however, voice searches are on the rise simply because they are more convenient. If the trend continues, and I think it will, it is a worthwhile step to have your site already prepared and optimized because as the capabilities and value of voice continue to grow, so will the need for marketers to evolve. Emphasis will need to be placed on sentences, phrases, and topics rather than keywords. And the demand for mobile-friendly sites will be paramount. What do you think – is your site optimized for digital assistant and voice searches?
Real Estate Marketing
This research-backed font is aimed to help with reading retention
(MARKETING) Are you ready to market with a font that will be more memorable than any other (based on research)? Check out Sans Forgetica.
Do you ever find yourself having just read an entire page of a book and having retained nothing? Then you have to read back through and see that none of it sounds remotely familiar?
We’ve all been there, and it’s easy to let your mind wander when doing something as solitary as reading. It can be frustrating because we double the time that we spend reading.
Well, I have two words for you: Sans Forgetica. For my friends within a history of Latin, yes, that does translate to “without forgetting.”
Sans Forgetica is a font that has been specifically engineered to help a reader retain the information that they’re reading. Say what?!
This was developed by researchers at RMIT University Behavioral Business Lab in Melbourne. The font name is a combination between Comic Sans and Helvetica, and the way the font is designed is that each letter is titled exactly seven degrees to the left, with various gaps drawn straight down the middle.
“This is the first time ever that specific principles from psychological theory have been combined with specific principles from design theory in order to create a font,” said Jo Peryman, chair of RMIT Behavioral Business Lab.
The font operates by convincing the reader’s brain to work. Being that the font is visually unconventional, the reader has to work hard in order to decipher exactly what it is seeing.
Much like how we can decipher jumbled words if they begin and end with the right letter (e.g. rdeanig), our brains can fill in the gaps in order to tilt the letters right side up. Because of this, your brain slows down to fully comprehend what it is seeing – making it easier for the reader to retain the information.
The issue that we often run into is that reading becomes such a flex of memory rather than a comprehensive activity. But, the researchers have had to be careful about how much work the brain will have to do to read Sans Forgetica, otherwise readers will become frustrated and likely give up.
If this catches on, this could be an amazing tool to implement in an academic setting, and can also be helpful with reports and presentations. Talk about productivity!
Real Estate Marketing
You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media
(MARKETING) We all know that social media is a must for branding. Enhance your reach by implementing social media organization and optimization.
While in the grand scheme of things, social media hasn’t been around for that long, it seems difficult to imagine a time before its existence. Now, actively utilizing all of the different platforms is make or break in terms of branding yourself or your business.
Even if you’re using all of the big platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn, to name a few), it may seem as if there is never enough time in the day to reach out to all of the audiences that come with these mediums.
This is why it can be beneficial at the start of each week to organize something of a social media calendar. Websites such as Facebook and Twitter make it easy to schedule posts for future times, and setting that all up at once is easier than trying to schedule or post as you go.
If you tend to post more on a whim, things are likely to fall through the cracks or not reach the appropriate audience at the right time.
Taking time out of your Sunday or even Monday morning can help alleviate this.
Start by asking yourself what you want to provide to your audience that week. Then determine what material you have and what platform it fits best with. After deciding all of this, take a few minutes to get everything scheduled.
By doing this, you save yourself time in the long run and give yourself that extra time to interact and engage with your audience. By posting things on the go and not utilizing enough time for interaction, you may be hurting your reach.
If it seems like too much is on your plate to schedule everything on one day, you could also try a method of daily dedications. For example, by assigning Facebook to Monday, Twitter to Tuesday, Instagram to Wednesday, Pinterest to Thursday, and LinkedIn to Friday, you can take a few minutes out of each day to schedule content for the next seven days.
Whichever route you take, the important thing is that it is giving you that extra time for thoughtful and beneficial content that will really reach your audience. Then you are better able to keep a rapport with your followers.
